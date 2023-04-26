Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, who acted in ‘Byari’, dies in hospital after cardiac arrest

Kozhikode, Apr 26: Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, who has acted in over 400 films in a career spanning over four decades, passed away on Wednesday.

Mamukkoya was hospitalised after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night.

The 76-year-old veteran comedian and character actor was kept on ventilator support in the ICU of Meitra Hospital.

Mamukkoya had suffered a cardiac arrest when he went to inaugurate the Pooongodu Janakeeya Sevens tournament at Kalikavu in Malappuram around 8pm on Monday.

However, before the inauguration, he developed uneasiness and sweating following which he was shifted to a private hospital at Wandoor.

Mamukkoya also acted in Byari, a movie directed by noted theatre personality Suveeran, which was released over a decade ago. He has portrayed the role of 60-year-old Muhammed, a meat shop owner.

Byari, based on Sara Abubakar’s novel, Chandragiri Theeradalli, had received wide appreciation at the film festivals where the movie had been screened.