  1. Home
  2. Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, who acted in ‘Byari’, dies in hospital after cardiac arrest

Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, who acted in ‘Byari’, dies in hospital after cardiac arrest

News Network
April 26, 2023

koya.jpg

Kozhikode, Apr 26: Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, who has acted in over 400 films in a career spanning over four decades, passed away on Wednesday.

Mamukkoya was hospitalised after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night.

The 76-year-old veteran comedian and character actor was kept on ventilator support in the ICU of Meitra Hospital.

Mamukkoya had suffered a cardiac arrest when he went to inaugurate the Pooongodu Janakeeya Sevens tournament at Kalikavu in Malappuram around 8pm on Monday.

However, before the inauguration, he developed uneasiness and sweating following which he was shifted to a private hospital at Wandoor.  

Mamukkoya also acted in Byari, a movie directed by noted theatre personality Suveeran, which was released over a decade ago. He has portrayed the role of 60-year-old Muhammed, a meat shop owner. 

Byari, based on Sara Abubakar’s novel, Chandragiri Theeradalli, had received wide appreciation at the film festivals where the movie had been screened.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 25,2023

Mandya, Apr 25: Five people from Bengaluru, who came to their relative's house for Eid al Fitr holidays, drowned while playing in Visvesvaraya Canal, at Doddakothagere village in the taluk, on Tuesday.

Anisha Begum (34), her daughter Mehtab (10) and Tasmia (22), Afika (22) and Ashrak (28), children of Amanulla are the deceased. They are from Neelasandra layout in Bengaluru.

They had come to their relatives’ house at Hallegere to enjoy Eid holidays. They had gone to Visvesvaraya Canal near Doddakothagere and were playing in the water, when Mehtab got caught in a whirlpool. The others, who rushed to his rescue also drowned, according to sources.

The Basaralu police and Fire and Emergency services personnel have retrieved three bodies and search is on to find the other two. The bodies might have washed away due to the force in water, according to police. Basaralu police have registered a case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 25,2023

iftar.jpg

The Riyadh chapter of Gulbarga Welfare Society, an NGO working for the poor and people irrespective of cast creed and religion, back home in Gulbarga, organized iftar get-together in Riyadh. 

Abdul Majeed Bathruddin CEO and managing director universal inspection company attended the event as chief guest, while Syed Nasir Khursheed, president, Jeddah chapter presided the event.

Appreciating the activities performed by Gulbarga welfare society, Abdul Majeed Bathruddin explained the audience the difference of employment and empowerment he said our youngsters should be encouraged towards UPSC preparation.

Syed Nasir Khursheed highlighted activities of Gulbarga welfare society, he thanked Abdul Majeed bathruddin for his kind support to this organization. 

President Riyadh chapter Mohammed Imdad Ali explained the aims and objectives of the society. “We are successful in helping poor and needy people that is because of you all,” he said and thanked all the members and executive committee for their kind support.

Keynote speaker Mohammed Shams Qamar highlighted the importance of soft skills. He advised to read the famous book seven habits of highly effective people.

Abdul Majeed Bathruddin was felicitated by Gulbarga welfare society, for his dedicated Services to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and in India.

Interesting raffle draw was conducted by UIC, Lucky winners were given gifts.

Other prominent speakers of the event were Zaki Tameem ul Hasan and Dr Khaja Moinuddin. Masters of ceremony Mohammed Adil Ali and mohammed Ubaid Gotori conducted the event interestingly with their Urdu poetry.

Mukhtar Jagirdar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Arif Shazli and Syed Rizwan nasir welcomed the guests. Media coverage was handled by Imaduddin soherwardi, Mohammed khuddus and mohammed Yousuf.

Mohammed Hisamuddin delivered welcome speech; Program started with recitation of holy quran by ismail quadri.

Naath was recited by Syed Faiz. The program concluded with vote of thanks by shaikh Mohsin. All attendees enjoyed iftar and dinner.

iftar4.jpg

iftar2.jpg

iftar3.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 17,2023

Udupi, Apr 17: Former minister and Kaup Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Sorake has dropped a bombshell by claiming that Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has brought a massive amount of money to Udupi when the visited the district by helicopter. 

Speaking at Udupi Congress Bhavan ahead of Udupi Congress candidate Prasadraj Kanchan’s nomination filing, Mr Sorake accused the BJP of trying to win the poll with money power.  

“I have credible information that a huge amount of cash has been transported to Udupi under the supervision of BJP’s poll in charge Annamalai,” he said.  

“If they are bursting crackers for a candidate announcement, they might blast bomb if their candidate wins,” he warned.  

Congress Manifesto was released on the occasion. Prasadraj Kanchan filed the nominations at the Udupi taluk office following the event.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.