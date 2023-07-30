  1. Home
  2. 4,000 Indian women performing Hajj without 'mehram' is 'huge transformation': PM Modi

News Network
July 30, 2023

New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said over 4,000 Muslim women performing Haj this year without 'mehram' was a "huge transformation" and asserted that more and more people were getting the chance to go for the annual pilgrimage with the changes made by his government in the Haj policy over the past few years.

Over 4,000 Indian women performed Haj without 'mehram' this year, the largest since the reform in 2018 which did away with the compulsion of a male companion with women on the pilgrimage.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said he has received a large number of letters this time from Muslim women who have recently returned from the Hajj pilgrimage.

"This journey of theirs is very special in many ways. These are the women who performed Hajj without any male companion or mehram and the number is not 50 or 100, but more than 4,000 -- this is a huge transformation," the prime minister said.

Earlier, Muslim women were not allowed to perform Haj without 'mehram', Modi said.

"Through Mann Ki Baat, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia," he said.

Women coordinators were specially appointed for women going on Hajj without 'mehram', the prime minister said, adding the changes that have been made in the Hajj Policy in the past few years are being highly appreciated. 

"Our Muslim mothers and sisters have written a lot to me about this. Now, more and more people are getting the chance to go for 'Haj'. The blessing given by the people who have returned from the Haj pilgrimage, especially our mothers and sisters through their letters, is very inspiring in itself," Modi said.

His remarks come amid the BJP's assertions that various steps have been taken by the Modi government for the empowerment of Muslim women, including bringing a law banning triple talaq.

For this year, a quota of 1,75,025 Hajj pilgrims had been allotted to India. The annual pilgrimage took place in June-end.

News Network
July 26,2023

New Delhi, July 26: Several houses in Moreh Bazar in Manipur, situated close to the border with Myanmar, which remained abandoned since the Meitei-Kuki clashes broke out on May 3, were set on fire by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

The incident took place hours after two vehicles used by central security forces were burnt down in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The vehicles were coming from Dimpaur in Nagaland when they were stopped at Sapormeina area on NH2 and were set on fire. Kuki residents wanted to check the vehicles and some lit fire when the security forces refused to allow them to get inside their vehicles.

There was, however, no human casualty in both incidents, security sources said.

Thousands, belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities, fled Moreh as violence started on May 3. Many houses were set on fire while many were left behind by the displaced persons. Moreh is a busy business border town with mixed population, where the Kukis are in majority.

Over 140 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis since May 3. 

News Network
July 22,2023

Mangaluru, July 22: D Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, has accused the Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara of targeting Hindutva activists through the newly set up anti-communal wing. 

“A decision of the Mangaluru City Police to extern Hindu activists is a part of revenge politics. Let the government withdraw its decision to extern Bajrang Dal activists,” Kamath said.

The setting up of the Anti-Communal Wing in the coastal area is a blot on the Brand Mangaluru concept, he said. 

“What is the purpose of an anti-communal wing with local police in it? Is the police force not capable of handling untoward incidents? The government is taking revenge on people of Dakshina Kannada for not supporting the Congress in the assembly election,” he added.

News Network
July 30,2023

Guwahati, July 30: Stating that the government machinery has completely failed to control the Manipur ethnic conflict, which is lingering for nearly three months, opposition bloc INDIA on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “silence”, showing “brazen indifference” to the ongoing situation in the northeastern state.

In a memorandum submitted to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the 21 opposition MPs who signed the document demanded urgent rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected people to bring peace and harmony to the state.

“From the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days, it is established beyond doubt that the state machinery has completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months,” the memorandum read.

The continued internet ban for the last three months is aiding the unsubstantiated rumours, which is adding to the existing mistrust among the communities, the Parliamentarians said.

“Silence of Hon’ble Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur,” they added in the memorandum.

There is anger and a sense of alienation amongst all communities and it has to be addressed without delay, they said.

“We earnestly request you to restore peace and harmony taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent,” the MPs told the governor.

“You are also requested to apprise the Union government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy,” they added.

The document also stressed that the “failure of both the central and state governments” to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities is apparent from the figures of more than 140 deaths (over 160 deaths as per official records), over 500 injuries, burning of more than 5,000 houses and internal displacement of over 60,000 people.

The opposition delegation had arrived in Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation and meet victims of the three-month-long ethnic riots in the state.

On the first day of their two-day whirlwind tour, they visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met scores of victims of ethnic clashes from both the warring communities.

Talking about their visit, the Parliamentarians said in the memorandum that they interacted with the victims taking shelter in the relief camps.

“We are, indeed, very shocked and sad to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrows of the individuals affected by the unprecedented violence unleashed by both sides since the beginning of the clashes,” they added.

The memorandum highlighted that the condition in the relief camps is pathetic, to say the least, and special care needs to be taken for the kids on a priority basis.

“Students from different streams are facing uncertain future, which has to be the priority of the state and the Union governments,” it added.

Later, sharing a copy of the memorandum on Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed Modi and claimed that the anger, anxiety, anguish, pain and sorrow of the people of Manipur make “absolutely no difference” to him.

“While he is busy listening to his own voice and forcing down his ‘Mann ki Baat’ on crores of Indians, the 21 MP delegation of Team INDIA is talking about Manipur ki Baat with the Governor of Manipur,” Ramesh added.

The delegation members left for Delhi on Sunday afternoon after submitting the memorandum to the governor.

Besides Chowdhury and Congress’ Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation included Sushmita Dev (TMC), Mahua Maji (JMM), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), P P Mohammed Faizal (NCP), Chaudhary Jayant Singh (RLD), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), N K Premachandran (RSP) and T Thirumavalavan (VCK).

JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and his party colleague Aneel Prasad Hegde, CPI’s Sandosh Kumar, CPI(M)’s A A Rahim, SP’s Javed Ali Khan, IUML’s E T Mohammed Basheer, AAP’s Sushil Gupta, VCK’s D Ravikumar and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), and Phulo Devi Netam and K Suresh of the Congress were also part of the delegation.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. 

