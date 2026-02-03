  1. Home
  2. 11th Late Mrs Naseema Fareed Memorial Lecture Held at Kanachur

11th Late Mrs Naseema Fareed Memorial Lecture Held at Kanachur

News Network
February 3, 2026

Mangaluru, Feb 3: Kanachur College of Physiotherapy and Kanachur Hospital & Research Centre, in association with U.T. Fareed Foundation (R), organised the 11th Late Mrs. Naseema Fareed Memorial Lecture on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Subramanyam K, Head of the Department and Professor, Department of Cardiology, Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Mangaluru. In his inaugural address, Dr. Subramanyam delivered an insightful talk highlighting the vital role of physiotherapy in modern medical care, particularly in cardiac rehabilitation, patient recovery, and improving overall quality of life through a multidisciplinary healthcare approach.

The presidential address was delivered by Dr. Haji U.K. Monu, Chairman, KIET. The keynote address was presented by Dr. Mohammed Ismail Hejamady, who spoke on the evolving scope and significance of physiotherapy.

The event was held in the presence of Mr. Abdul Rahiman, Director, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru; Dr. Vaishali Sreejith, Senate Member, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru; Dr. Sudhan S.G., Professor and Principal, Krupanidhi College of Physiotherapy, Bengaluru; Dr. Shanavaz Manipady, Dean, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru; and Dr. Venkat Rai Prabhu, Member, Kanachur Health Science Advisory Council, Kanachur Hospital & Research Centre.

Dr. Mohammad Suhail, Dean, Kanachur College of Physiotherapy, welcomed the guests and delegates.

As part of the programme, a two-day free workshop was organised on the following topics:

•    Art of Practice in Cardiopulmonary Conditions by Dr. Sudhan S.G., Principal, Krupanidhi College of Physiotherapy

•    The Gift of Life – Organ Donation by Dr. Rohan Monis, Chief Administrative Medical Officer

•    Chest X-ray Interpretation by Dr. Hemanth, Department of Radiology, KIMS

•    Pulmonary Rehabilitation by Dr. Vijaya Kumar, Department of Respiratory Medicine, KIMS

Organisers noted that the memorial lecture series has been conducted continuously for the 11th year, benefiting interns and postgraduate students from various colleges across Mangaluru. A total of 130 delegates attended the workshop.

Dr. Reshma, Vice Principal, Kanachur College of Physiotherapy, Mangaluru, delivered the vote of thanks.

News Network
February 1,2026

The coastal city of Mangaluru is gearing up for a major sporting milestone with the launch of a Golf Excellence Academy at the Pilikula Golf Club (PGC), scheduled to open on May 31. The initiative aims to position Mangaluru firmly on India’s national golfing map.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday during PGC’s first-ever floodlit Pro-Am tournament, club captain Manoj Kumar Shetty said the project is being funded by UAE-based philanthropist Michael D’Souza and is currently in the design phase. Experts from leading golf academies across the country are expected to visit Mangaluru to help shape the training programme and infrastructure.

The academy will train 20 young golfers at a time, with a long-term vision of producing national-level players from the region. Until now, PGC relied on an in-house coach, but the recent renovation of the course and the introduction of floodlights have opened new possibilities for expanding the sport.

Shetty said discussions are underway with two reputed coaching academies, whose heads are expected to visit PGC shortly. “A dormitory for trainers is already under construction. We are inviting academies to assess the facilities and suggest changes so we can build a truly world-class Golf Excellence Academy,” he said.

Professional golfer Aryan Roopa Anand noted that the floodlit course would be a game-changer for young players. “Students can now practise after school hours, even up to 8 or 9 pm, without compromising on academics,” he said.

News Network
February 1,2026

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday criticised the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming it offered no tangible benefit to the state.

Though he said he was yet to study the budget in detail, Shivakumar asserted that Karnataka had gained little from it. “There is no benefit for our state from the central budget. I was observing it. They have now named a programme after Mahatma Gandhi, after repealing the MGNREGA Act that was named after him,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, the Deputy Chief Minister demanded the restoration of MGNREGA, and made it clear that the newly enacted rural employment scheme — VB-G RAM G — which proposes a 60:40 fund-sharing formula between the Centre and the states, would not be implemented in Karnataka.

“I don’t see any major share for our state in this budget,” he added.

Shivakumar, who also holds charge of Bengaluru development, said there were high expectations for the city from the Union Budget. “The Prime Minister calls Bengaluru a ‘global city’, but what has the Centre done for it?” he asked.

He also drew attention to the problems faced by sugar factories, particularly those in the cooperative sector, alleging a lack of timely decisions and support from the central government.

Noting that the Centre has the authority to fix the minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce, Shivakumar said the Union government must take concrete steps to protect farmers’ interests.

News Network
January 23,2026

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot read only three lines from the 122-paragraph address prepared by the Congress-led state government while addressing the joint session of the Legislature on Thursday, effectively bypassing large sections critical of the BJP-led Union government.

The omitted portions of the customary Governor’s address outlined what the state government described as a “suppressive situation in economic and policy matters” under India’s federal framework. The speech also sharply criticised the Centre’s move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, commonly referred to as the VB-GRAM (G) Act.

Governor Gehlot had earlier conveyed his objection to several paragraphs that were explicitly critical of the Union government. On Thursday, he confined himself to the opening lines — “I extend a warm welcome to all of you to the joint session of the State legislature. I am extremely pleased to address this august House” — before jumping directly to the concluding sentence of the final paragraph.

He ended the address by reading the last line of paragraph 122: “Overall, my government is firmly committed to doubling the pace of the State’s economic, social and physical development. Jai Hind — Jai Karnataka.”

According to the prepared speech, the Karnataka government demanded the scrapping of the VB-GRAM (G) Act, describing it as “contractor-centric” and detrimental to rural livelihoods, and called for the full restoration of MGNREGA. The state government argued that the new law undermines decentralisation, weakens labour protections, and centralises decision-making in violation of constitutional norms.

Key points from the unread sections of the speech:

•    Karnataka facing a “suppressive” economic and policy environment within the federal system

•    Repeal of MGNREGA described as a blow to rural livelihoods

•    VB-GRAM (G) Act accused of protecting corporate and contractor interests

•    New law alleged to weaken decentralised governance

•    Decision-making said to be imposed by the Centre without consulting states

•    Rights of Adivasis, women, backward classes and agrarian communities curtailed

•    Labourers allegedly placed under contractor control

•    States facing mounting fiscal stress due to central policies

•    VB-GRAM (G) Act accused of enabling large-scale corruption

