11th Late Mrs Naseema Fareed Memorial Lecture Held at Kanachur

Mangaluru, Feb 3: Kanachur College of Physiotherapy and Kanachur Hospital & Research Centre, in association with U.T. Fareed Foundation (R), organised the 11th Late Mrs. Naseema Fareed Memorial Lecture on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Subramanyam K, Head of the Department and Professor, Department of Cardiology, Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Mangaluru. In his inaugural address, Dr. Subramanyam delivered an insightful talk highlighting the vital role of physiotherapy in modern medical care, particularly in cardiac rehabilitation, patient recovery, and improving overall quality of life through a multidisciplinary healthcare approach.

The presidential address was delivered by Dr. Haji U.K. Monu, Chairman, KIET. The keynote address was presented by Dr. Mohammed Ismail Hejamady, who spoke on the evolving scope and significance of physiotherapy.

The event was held in the presence of Mr. Abdul Rahiman, Director, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru; Dr. Vaishali Sreejith, Senate Member, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru; Dr. Sudhan S.G., Professor and Principal, Krupanidhi College of Physiotherapy, Bengaluru; Dr. Shanavaz Manipady, Dean, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru; and Dr. Venkat Rai Prabhu, Member, Kanachur Health Science Advisory Council, Kanachur Hospital & Research Centre.

Dr. Mohammad Suhail, Dean, Kanachur College of Physiotherapy, welcomed the guests and delegates.

As part of the programme, a two-day free workshop was organised on the following topics:

• Art of Practice in Cardiopulmonary Conditions by Dr. Sudhan S.G., Principal, Krupanidhi College of Physiotherapy

• The Gift of Life – Organ Donation by Dr. Rohan Monis, Chief Administrative Medical Officer

• Chest X-ray Interpretation by Dr. Hemanth, Department of Radiology, KIMS

• Pulmonary Rehabilitation by Dr. Vijaya Kumar, Department of Respiratory Medicine, KIMS

Organisers noted that the memorial lecture series has been conducted continuously for the 11th year, benefiting interns and postgraduate students from various colleges across Mangaluru. A total of 130 delegates attended the workshop.

Dr. Reshma, Vice Principal, Kanachur College of Physiotherapy, Mangaluru, delivered the vote of thanks.