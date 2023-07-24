  1. Home
  2. Banks write off over ₹2.09 lakh crore bad loans in FY23; ₹10.57 lakh crore in last 5 years

Banks write off over ₹2.09 lakh crore bad loans in FY23; ₹10.57 lakh crore in last 5 years

News Network
July 24, 2023

Banks in India wrote off bad loans totaling more than ₹2.09 lakh crore during the FY23, according to information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) queries. 

This brings the total loan write-offs by the banking sector to a significant ₹10.57 lakh crore in the past five years, as per data provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Loan write-offs by banks increased to ₹209,144 crore during FY23, compared to ₹174,966 crore in FY22 and ₹202,781 crore in FY21, as per the RTI data. Banks have been utilising loan write-offs as a strategy to reduce the burden of non-performing assets on their books. 

However, the recoveries from these written-off loans have been quite dismal, with only ₹30,104 crore recovered in FY21, ₹33,534 crore in FY22 and ₹45,548 crore in FY23.
 
The RBI's RTI response reveals that out of the ₹586,891 crore loans written off in the last three years, banks were able to recover only ₹109,186 crore, indicating a meagre recovery rate of 18.60% during this period.

The loan write-offs have helped banks in reducing their Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) to a 10-year low of 3.9% of advances by March 2023. Over the years, gross NPAs of banks have decreased from ₹10.21 lakh crore in FY18 to ₹5.55 lakh crore by March 2023, mainly due to the impact of loan write-offs.

Taking this into account, the total defaulted loans (including write-offs but excluding recovered loans) amount to approximately ₹10.32 lakh crore. If the write-offs are included, the total Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio would have been 7.47% of advances, higher than the 3.9 percent reported by the banks.

What happens when a loan is written off?

When a bank writes off a loan, it removes it from the bank's asset book. This action is taken when the borrower has failed to repay the loan, and the chances of recovering the outstanding amount are very low. 

The defaulted loan, also known as NPA, is then transferred from the assets side and recorded as a loss. A loan is classified as an NPA when the borrower fails to make the principal or interest payment for a period of 90 days or more.

Even after the write-off, the bank is required to continue its efforts to recover the loan using various options. Provisioning must also be made for the written-off amount. As a result of the write-off, the bank's tax liability is reduced as the written-off amount is deducted from the profit.

News Network
July 12,2023

New Delhi, July 12: A day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Wednesday hailed the PM's "passionate perspective" towards inclusive growth and said they agreed on the importance of working together to confront all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source.

Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, met Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday and discussed various aspects of furthering interfaith harmony, peace and working towards human progress.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Al-Issa said he had an insightful discussion with the Indian PM on a variety of issues, including ways to further human-centric development and the importance of promoting understanding and harmony among the followers of faith and culture.

"I appreciate His Excellency's passionate perspective towards inclusive growth," the Muslim World League Secretary-General said.

There was also agreement on the importance of working together on confronting all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source and reason, as peace and prosperity in our diverse world can only be achieved with aware and comprehensive citizenship, he said.

"Also, I elaborated upon the details of this important meeting in my lecture at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, which was delivered after the meeting with His Excellency the PM; it was attended by senior scholars, both Muslim and non-Muslim, along with thinkers and politicians-coming from different states of India-who valued and appreciated the lecture," Al-Issa said.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said, "PM @narendramodi met H.E. Sheikh @MhmdAlissa, Secretary General of Muslim World League @MWLOrg and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars. They had insightful discussions on various aspects of furthering inter-faith harmony, peace and working towards human progress."

The Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO headquartered in Makkah, with members from all Islamic countries and sects.

It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations, follow the path of centrism and moderation, and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion. 

News Network
July 13,2023

New Delhi, July 13: The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

Lt Governor V K Saxena has also called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal requested that the water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released slowly and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

"The news of flooding in the capital of the country will not send a good message to the world. Together we will have to save the people of Delhi from this situation," he said.

There are two major barrages on the Yamuna -- Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna's water level over the past three days.

It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic. The water level breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres by 1 pm on Wednesday and the 208-metre mark by 10 pm.

Major floods in Delhi occurred in 1924, 1977, 1978, 1988, 1995, 1998, 2010 and 2013. An analysis of flood data from 1963 to 2010 indicate an increasing trend for floods occurring in September, and a decreasing trend in July, according to research.

According to the CWC, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage remained above 1.5 cusecs at night.

Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, raising concern about a further rise in the water level in the rivers.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana recorded "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall over three days from Saturday. This resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation. The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

The Yamuna river system's catchment covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi, inhabited by around 41,000 people, are considered prone to flooding. Encroachments on the river's floodplain have occurred over the years, despite the land belonging to the Delhi Development Authority, the revenue department and private individuals.

The city's northeast, east, central, and southeast districts are most affected by floods in the city. A study on 'Urban Flooding and its Management' by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department identifies east Delhi under the floodplain region and highly vulnerable to floods.

The Yamuna breached the danger mark twice in September last year, with the water level reaching 206.38 metres.

In 2019, the river witnessed a peak flow rate of 8.28 lakh cusecs on August 18-19 and the water level rose to 206.6 metres. In 2013, it reached a level of 207.32 metres.

