  Bilkis Bano case: SC cancels Gujarat govt's order allowing early release of 11 rapists-murders

Bilkis Bano case: SC cancels Gujarat govt’s order allowing early release of 11 rapists-murders

January 8, 2024
January 8, 2024

In a small relief for justice lovers in India, the Supreme Court on January 8 cancelled the Gujarat government's decision to release the 11 convicts who raped Bilkis Bano and killed her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Gujarat government was not competent to release the men, the Supreme Court said, adding that the decision was up to the Maharashtra government.

"The exemption order lacks competence," the Supreme Court said.

The convicts were released by the Gujarat government on Independence Day in 2022 on the basis of an obsolete law, which triggered a wave of condemnation and outrage from the opposition, activists and the civil society.

The convicts were given a hero's welcome and were seen sharing stage with a BJP MP and MLA. One of the convicts, Radheshaym Shah, had even started practicing law, which was brought to the attention of the Supreme Court.

January 7,2024
January 7,2024

The Maldivian government on Sunday, January 7, reportedly suspended three deputy ministers for social media posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian High Commission in Male raised the issue with the foreign ministry even as the island nation's key opposition leaders slammed the ruling establishment over the row.

The three deputy ministers criticised Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

A number of media outlets, quoting officials, reported that deputy ministers in the youth ministry, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, have been suspended over their posts.

The row erupted on a day President Dr Mohamed Muizzu embarked on a week-long visit to China.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

"Authorities in Maldives on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers who have come under fire for their posts on 'X' in which they are seen verbally abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India," the Atoll Times reported.

Sources said the Indian mission in Male took objection to the social media posts against the prime minister.

"The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives," the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.

"Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," it said.

Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the use of "hateful language" against India by Maldivian government officials on social media.

"India has always been a good friend to Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age-old friendship between our two countries," he said.

Former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid also described the remarks against Modi as "reprehensible and odious".

"I call on the government to reprimand these officials. Public figures must maintain decorum. They must accept that they are no longer social media activists and that they are now entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the interests of the people and the country," he said.

"India is a time-tested friend and an unwavering ally. They have historically been the first to respond in our time of need. Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture and strong people-to-people relations," Shahid said.

Former sports minister Ahmed Mahloof too expressed concern over the row.

"I am deeply worried about the escalating situation regarding the comments about our closest neighbour, he said.

"Indians boycotting the Maldives would have a huge impact on our economy.

"It would be hard for us to recover from such a campaign. I call on the government to swiftly take serious action to solve the issue as soon as possible," he said.

Mahloof said India will always remain "our closest neighbour - that's a fact".

"We love India and Indians; they are always welcome in the Maldives."

"As an ordinary citizen of the Maldives, I apologize for the racist comments by a few Maldivians towards Indians and the Prime Minister," he added.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.

The new president, Mohamed Muizzu, is seen to be close to China. After taking charge of the top office over a month back, he called for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

Prime Minister Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate several projects.

Modi, who also went snorkelling to explore undersea life, posted pictures of his undersea exploration on X and early morning walks on the pristine beaches.

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was," he wrote.

January 5,2024
January 5,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Former Prime Minister and national President of JD(S) H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, his party is determined to see Congress era end in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference here, Deve Gowda said this while answering a question on the Karnataka government's action being taken against the Hindu activists. He said they are creating all this with a dream to defeat NDA and win 20 seats in Parliamentary elections in the state.

“On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chanting the name of Shri Ram. He is fasting and taking a bath in the Sarayu River. Here, in the name of CM Siddaramaiah, whom Congress considers as their Ram, they want to win 20 MP seats. This will remain a dream,” Deve Gowda stated.

“This is not possible in the state. This time under the leadership of PM Modi, we will win more seats than ever expected. The people are going to give a mandate,” he said.

There is no question of seat sharing. “We want to defeat Congress. There should be no argument in this regard. Seat sharing will be looked after later,” he said.

“I have governed the country without compromising a bit on secular ideals. You (Congress) and INDIA bloc have humiliated Deve Gowda. I am telling you today, we are determined to see Congress in Karnataka must be defeated and see the era of Congress under CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar should be over,” Deve Gowda charged.

