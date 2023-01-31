  1. Home
Budget 2023: Major shakeup in Income Tax slabs; new tax regime to be default

News Network
February 1, 2023

tax.jpg

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced major changes to the personal income tax structure in the country.

The major announcements are as follows:

1. Tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 5 lakh in new tax regime.

2. Tax slabs have been reduced to five. Revised Tax slabs: Rs 0-3 lakh: 0 per cent; Rs 3-6 lakh: 5 per cent; Rs 6-9 lakh: 10 per cent; Rs 9-12 lakh: 15 per cent; Rs 12-15 lakh: 20 per cent; Rs 15+ lakh: 30 per ce

3. Extensionof the benefit of standard deduction under the new tax regime to the salaried class. Each salaried person with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will thus stand to benefit by Rs 52,500.

4. Highest surcharge rate reduced from 37 per cent to 25 per cent in new tax regime. This would result in reduction of the maximum tax rate to 39 per cent, from 42.74 per cent earlier.

5. The Rs 3 lakh limit for tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement of non-government salaried employees was increased to Rs 25 lakh.

Sitharaman further announced that the new Income Tax regime would become the default tax regime in India.

She also announced the streamlining of the filing process for I-T returns, tax relief for cooperative societies, benefits for startups, among others.

More to follow...

News Network
January 21,2023

dishaamrit.jpg

Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, an observer with the Navy’s Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft, will lead the naval contingent of 144 sailors at the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Addressing the media, the woman officer said it is a proud moment for her to be leading the naval contingent and that it was her dream to do so since she was a National Corps Cadet.

“We have worked very hard and are hopeful to win the best marching contingent,” Lt Cdr Amrith, who is a trained computer science engineer from Mangaluru, said.

At present, the officer is posted in Andaman and Nicobar Island.

“I always wanted to join the forces and being part of NCC was an effort to know the forces closely. I got an amazing opportunity in the Navy and my time here has made me stronger,” she said.

While the Army is yet to unveil its marching contingent and tableau details, Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy— a Mi-17 pilot—will be the contingent commander for IAF and the tableau theme is the ‘Indian Air Force: Power Beyond Boundaries’.

There will be 45,000 spectators in the Republic Day event this year, as compared to over a lakh in pre-Covid-19 years.

Navy officers said that the force’s tableau being paraded at the Republic Day parade is in pursuance of the Navy Week theme of Indian Navy-Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof – and will highlight Nari Shakti.

The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlight key indigenously designed and built inductions under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Lt Cdr Inderjeet Chauhan will be the tableau commander.

The tableau will showcase a woman aircrew of Dornier aircraft (flying overhead) highlighting the all-women crew of a surveillance sortie undertaken last year, the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of Navy and model of the new indigenous Nilgiri class ship with a Dhruv helicopter deploying marine commandos as well as three models of autonomous unmanned systems being developed indigenously under IDEX-Sprint Challenge.

The brass band of the Indian Navy with 80 musicians will be led by M Antony Raj, MCPO Musician Second Class, playing the Navy song ‘Jai Bharti’.

The week-long celebrations will start on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

The Navy’s vintage IL38 SD will fly overhead Kartavya Path—earlier known as Rajpath—as part of a 50 aircraft-strong flypast on Republic Day.

News Network
January 19,2023

LoboKamat.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 19: Former MLA JR Lobo criticised Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath for claiming credit for Smart City, and other big projects being implemented in the city. Lobo said here on Wednesday he had got approval for several projects, when he was the MLA.

Lobo challenged Kamath to prove that these projects were sanctioned during the latter’s term with documents. He claimed that he got approval for Jalasiri and Amrut projects when Siddaramaiah was the CM. He alleged that Kamath was not even able to properly implement the projects.

Now, when the elections are nearing, they are remembering the Shakti Nagar Housing Project. “If he (Kamath) had made proper follow ups, then the poor would have got houses by now. If I become MLA, then I will implement this project within six months,” he said.

