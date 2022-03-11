CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 exams 2022 from April 26

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 Datesheets: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 date sheets. The term 2 board exam will be held from April 26. The Class 10 exam will get over on May 24, and the Class 12 exam on June 15.

As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, CBSE has provided more gaps between two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes. However, the board also says, “Wherever the gap is a little lesser, such examinations have been kept at a later date so that students can get sufficient time for the preparation of these examinations.”

Other competitive examinations including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the CBSE term 2 date sheet, a CBSE statement said.

The CBSE term 2 date sheets have also been prepared by avoiding nearly 35000 subjects’ combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ examinations of a student fall on the same date.

Since CBSE is holding the term 2 board exams in 26 other countries, it is not feasible to conduct the exam in two shifts and therefore, the start time of the board exam has been set at 10:30 am.

“Despite of the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries than that of India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts,” the CBSE statement added.