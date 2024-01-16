  1. Home
  DPIIT ranking: Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat among best performing states in developing startup ecosystem

News Network
January 16, 2024

New Delhi: Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala have emerged as the best performing states in developing startup ecosystems for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh are also categorised as the best performers.

Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana are among the states and UTs that are categorised as top performers.

The states' startup ranking for 2022 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

A total of 33 states and Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories - best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs. 

News Network
January 2,2024

Bengaluru: Former chief minister and Bangalore North BJP MP D V Sadananda Gowda, who announced retirement from electoral politics, said that there is pressure on him to contest the election again.

However, he chose to play safe on his decision to retire from electoral politics. “I don’t know if I can reverse my decision under pressure.”

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the puja of the official chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary at Vidhana Souda, he said, “I had tried to keep myself away from electoral politics only because fresh/young faces should come. Now, I am getting pressure from many, including a few from Congress to contest the election.”

Gowda further said, “There is a lot of pressure on me. At this point, I cannot say whether I could overcome the pressure and stick to my earlier decision.”

He said that several leaders, irrespective of parties, former chief ministers and former deputy chief ministers have met him. “I am not able to answer anything at this stage. When it comes to the interest of the party and the constituency the party will decide,” he added.

News Network
January 12,2024

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, January 12, launched the much anticipated Yuva Nidhi scheme which assures financial aid to unemployed youths for up to years in Shivamogga. The unemployment monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 will be given to degree holders and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders.

The CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar symbolically handed over Yuva Nidhi cheques to seven beneficiaries and launched the unemployment financial aid scheme.

Yuva Nidhi is one of the five ‘guarantees’ announced by Congress in its manifesto during the Karnataka Assembly elections held in May last year. The other four promises implemented are the ‘Shakti’ scheme, ‘Gruha Jyoti,’ ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ and ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.

On December 26, CM Siddaramaiah kickstarted the process of registration for the Yuva Nidhi scheme in Vidhana Soudha. Unemployed youths who passed out in the year 2023 are eligible for the scheme.

For the remaining term of the year, CM Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio has earmarked Rs 250 crore. The state government has estimated a cost of Rs 1,200 crore from next year.

“We have fulfilled all the five guarantees promised by the Congress party. It’s a historic day. We have walked the talk. We implemented the guarantee scheme to overcome unemployment, farmers’ problems, and increasing food prices for the people of all castes in the state,” the CM said.

He also added that the government will provide necessary training for youths to help them get jobs.

“Today we have implemented the Yuva Nidhi scheme. Along with the money, we will provide required training to youths to get jobs in various sectors. This scheme is to give strength to the youth of the state,” CM Siddaramaiah added.

The state government on Thursday said that more than 60,000 people have registered for the scheme among the five lakh estimated beneficiaries.

The CM also announced the renaming of Shivammogga’s Freedom Park after the celebrated poet and patron saint of the Lingayat movement Allama Prabhu.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Shivamogga District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Power Minister KJ George and several other ministers and legislators attended the event.

News Network
January 8,2024

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has no information about the locations of hundreds of patients and health workers at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

In a social media post in the early hours of Monday morning, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world health body has received “troubling” reports about increasing combat operations and evacuation orders “near the vital Al-Aqsa Hospital in the Middle Area of Gaza” forcing “over 600 patients and most health workers to leave.”

“Their locations are not currently known,” he said.

He noted that staff from WHO and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) visited Al-Aqsa, the largest medical complex in the besieged strip.

“During today’s mission, we were informed that evacuation orders and lack of safety had forced most health staff to leave. Tonight’s reports indicate that only 5 doctors remain. Hospital management said health workers had no food,” the WHO chief said.

Adhanom added that his staff witnessed “sickening scenes” of patients of all ages being treated on blood-streaked floors and in chaotic corridors.

He noted that the hospital has also reported urgent requirement of health workers, medical supplies and beds and their greatest need “to be protected from strikes and hostilities.”

“The WHO team delivered medical supplies to support 4,500 patients needing dialysis for 3 months and 500 patients requiring trauma care,” Adhanom said in his post.

“Al-Aqsa is extremely short-staffed,” he added.

He quoted the Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) as saying that they have been forced to withdraw their staff working at Al-Aqsa Hospital and cease activities due to increasing military activity around the complex.

“Al-Aqsa is the most important hospital remaining in Gaza’s Middle Area and must remain functional, and protected, to deliver its lifesaving services,” the WHO chief wrote.
He warned that further erosion of the hospital’s functionality cannot be permitted because “doing so in the face of such trauma, injury and humanitarian suffering would be a moral and medical outrage.”

Adhanom stressed the need to put an end to Israel’s “bloodbath” in Gaza, saying no hospitals are fully functioning in the north of the Strip, where another WHO mission was canceled due to “dangers and lack of necessary permissions.”

He noted that a mere handful of health facilities operate in other parts of Gaza, slamming the “inconceivable” situation that the most essential need -- the protection of health care -- is not assured three months after Israel launched its war against the besieged strip.

The WHO chief announced the world medical body’s plan to facilitate the much-needed deployment of an emergency medical team in a bid to support the overstretched doctors and nurses of Al-Aqsa.

“This will only be possible in a secure environment.”

Earlier this month, WHO sounded the alarm over the deepening humanitarian and medical crisis in war-torn Gaza and called on the international community to take urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing Palestinians in the besieged territory.

According to the latest WHO assessments, Gaza has 13 partially functioning hospitals, two minimally functioning ones, and 21 that are not functioning at all.

Israel waged the war on the strip on October 7 after the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 22,835 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the strikes, and another 58,416 individuals injured.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

More than three months into the offensive, the usurping Israeli regime has failed to achieve its objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding Israeli captives.

