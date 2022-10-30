  1. Home
  2. Gautam Adani overtakes Jeff Bezos again, bounces back to 3 on Forbes rich list

Gautam Adani overtakes Jeff Bezos again, bounces back to 3 on Forbes rich list

News Network
October 31, 2022

adani.jpg

Gautam Adani's wealth surged as Indian stocks have rallied for two weeks in a row and outperformed Wall Street shares, and as a result, he has now jumped back to the third spot on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos again.

A $314 million rise on Monday pushed Gautam Adani's wealth to $131.9 billion, making him the third richest in the world on the Forbes list, behind Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault, who remains at the second spot with a net worth of $156.5 billion.

Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Monday, extending their gains into the third week on expectations of major central banks adopting a less hawkish approach and retreating oil prices.

The Forbes list also reflected a sharp fall in Jeff Bezos' wealth after Amazon predicted weak holiday sales last Thursday, sending shares of the world's largest retailer plummeting in after-hours trading.

Still, while Mr Adani overtook Jeff Bezos, whose net worth stood at $126.9 billion, the rankings on the Forbes list have been swinging back and forth between gains and losses in recent weeks, mirroring the turbulence in the larger global equities markets.

The position of Gautam Adani on the list has fluctuated between second, third, and most recently fourth, based on the change in Bernard Arnault's and Jeff Bezos' wealth see-sawing driven by stock markets performance, with about $30 billion the differentiating factor between the three billionaires.

Despite the readings similar to a game of musical chairs between Gautam Adani, Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos for the second, third and fourth richest spot in recent weeks, Elon Musk has remained miles ahead and is the world's richest, with a net worth of 223.8 billion.

Adani Group To Invest Over $150 Billion In Pursuit Of $1 Trillion Valuation

A report showed Gautam Adani's group would invest over $150 billion across industries like green energy, data centres, airports, and healthcare as it chases the dream to join the elite global club of companies with $1 trillion valuations.

The group's market capitalisation has increased by more than 16 times in just seven years, from about $16 billion in 2015 to around $260 billion in 2022.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 19,2022

mallikarjunakharge.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 19: Mallikarjun Kharge was on Wednesday elected as the Congress president defeating Shashi Tharoor by around 6,700 votes.

Kharge recieved 7,897 votes while Tharoor got 1,072 votes. The Tharoor camp described the senior MP crossing the 1000-mark a milestone.

Around 9,500 or 96 per cent of 9,915 eligible Congress leaders and workers on Monday cast their vote to the elect a non-Gandhi as party chief for the first time in 24 years.

Conceding defeat to the senior leader, Shashi Tharoor said, "The decision of the party delegates is final and I accept it humbly. It is a privilege to be a member of a party that allows its workers to choose their President.

"Our new President is a party colleague and senior who brings ample leadership and experience to the table. Under his guidance, I am confident that we can all collectively take the party to new heights," he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 22,2022

nagesh.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 22: Minister for school education and literacy B C Nagesh has claimed that neither he nor Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had any role related to the circular of department of public instructions (DPI) that allows to collect a donation from the parents of each student studying in government schools.

The order dated October 19 allows the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) to collect a minimum donation of Rs 100 every month from parents to develop the infrastructure of schools and also to address the shortcomings of payments to guest teachers.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Nagesh said, “It is the commissioner of DPI who has issued the circular, based on the suggestions by SDMCs. Commissioner has constitutional powers to issue such circulars, without bringing it to the notice of the minister concerned. It is not mandatory for parents to give the donation. However if the circular is found to be misused we will immediately withdraw it.”

"There is provision under RTE act to collect donations at the local level for the development of schools. RTE act is a good act. It was Siddaramaiah led Congress government who brought it. So it is not right for Siddaramaiah to do politics regarding this circular now,” he said.

“The BJP government has now targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents, too,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, demanding withdrawal of the circular.

“Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniforms, shoes, Vidyasiri & hostel facilities to the students. This BJP government took all these back one by one & now wants to take (parents’) money also,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 19,2022

taroor.jpg

As the counting for Congress’ top post at AICC headquarters in New Delhi is underway, Shashi Tharoor-led camp has alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh.

On October 19, Congress leader Salman Soz, on behalf of Lok Sabha MP, Shashi Tharoor, wrote a letter to Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry alleging “extremely serious irregularities” in the conduct of the election process in Uttar Pradesh and demanded "that all votes from UP be deemed invalid".

The Tharoor camp also claimed irregularities in voting in Punjab and Telangana too.

In his letter Soz wrote, “ We suspect voter fraud in this election. There were delegates who were not present in the Lucknow area on the day of voting and their votes were cast.”

Sources say, after the complaint the secret ballot boxes that were brought from Uttar Pradesh have been kept aside.

He has also mentioned that Shashi Tharoor’s team doesn’t see that these elections are free and fair if the “tainted” process of Uttar Pradesh is allowed to stand.

Soz has demanded that all votes from Uttar Pradesh be deemed invalid.

The counting of votes commenced at 11am at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Secret ballot boxes have been brought from states units.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.