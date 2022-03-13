  1. Home
How Owaisi’s MIM helped BJP in UP polls

News Network
March 13, 2022

Lucknow, Mar 13: The allegation in the UP elections that AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi, was actually a 'B' team of the Bhartiya Janata Party is not entire baseless if one takes a look at election results.

On several seats Owaisi's candidate have taken away votes that, if added to the SP-RLD combine, would have ensured the defeat of the BJP.

In UP, the BJP won 7 seats by 200 votes, 23 seats by 500 votes, 49 seats by 1000 votes, 86 seats by 2000 votes. In many of these seats Owaisi has scored generously and helped BJP by dividing the opposition votes.

For instance, in Bijnor, SP-RLD got 95,720 while AIMIM got 2,290 votes. The BJP won the seat by getting 97,165 votes -- 1,445 more than the SP-RLD. The AIMIM had taken away 2,290 votes, allowing a win for the BJP.

In Nakur, the BJP polled 1,03,771 votes while SP got 1,03,616. AIMIM got 3,591 votes that allowed BJP take the seat. Similarly, in Kursi seat in Barabanki, the BJP polled 1,18,614 votes while SP got 1,18,094 and AIMIM got 8,541 votes.

In Sultanpur, the BJP won with 92,245 votes and SP got 90,857. The AIMIM had sliced away 5,251 votes. In Aurai assembly seat, the AIMIM took away 2,190 votes allowing BJP to win with 93,691 votes while the Samajwadi Party got 92,044 votes.

In Shahganj, the BJP won with 76,035 votes and SP trailed with 70,370 votes. The AIMIM had taken away 7,070 votes.

In Firozabad, the BJP reaches the victory stand with 1,12,509 and Samajwadi Party got 79,554 while AIMIM walked away with 18,898 votes.

Political analysts feel that the AIMIM had forayed into UP politics with a definite aim to help BJP win by ensuring that the non-BJP votes do not consolidate at one place.

News Network
March 4,2022

Kyiv, Mar 4: An Indian student has reportedly been shot at in Ukraine capital Kyiv, Union Minister VK Singh told news agency ANI on Thursday, days after another student died in Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv.

The student was trying to escape Kyiv and was wounded in firing, according to the minister. He was reportedly taken back into the city and is in hospital.

"We heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back into Kyiv and immediately taken to hospital. This is happening in the fighting," General (Retd) VK Singh told ANI at Poland's Rzeszow airport.

On Tuesday, an Indian student was killed in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, when he was standing in a queue outside a grocery store. 21-year-old Naveen Shekharappa of Karnataka had stepped out to stock up on food before taking the train out of the city.

The minister said the Centre is making efforts to ensure that the maximum number of students can come out of Ukraine with as less loss as possible.

The minister said around 1,700 students are still waiting to be evacuated from Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia last Thursday.

General Singh is one of the four ministers sent as special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to oversee the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine.

"The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality," General Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Thousands of students have been trying to escape Ukraine by somehow reaching the borders, where they can cross over to countries from where they are being flown back to India in evacuation flights under "Operation Ganga"

News Network
March 4,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 4: As the family of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowda, the student killed in Ukraine, wait for his body to be flown back to Karnataka, a BJP MLA has stirred up a controversy with his comment that "a dead body takes up more space in a flight".

Arvind Bellad, the BJP MLA representing the Hubli-Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, said instead of a coffin, nearly eight to 10 people can be accommodated on the plane.

He was responding to questions on the uncertainty over when Naveen's body would be brought back to Haveri, his hometown.

"The government is putting in effort to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen. Ukraine is a war zone and everyone is aware of it. Efforts are being made and if possible, the body will be brought back," Mr Bellad told reporters.

"While it is very challenging to bring back those who are alive, it has become even more difficult to bring back the dead because a dead body will consume more space on the flight. Instead, eight to 10 persons can be accommodated in place of a dead body, which would consume more space," said the BJP leader.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to try and bring back Naveen's body.

Naveen's father Shekharappa Gyanagowda had told NDTV on Wednesday that he was assured by the government his body would be brought home "within two days". He said he had requested both PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to help bring his son's body home.

Naveen, 21, who was studying medicine at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was in a queue outside a grocery store when he was killed in Russian shelling on a government building.

He had been staying in a bunker with other students and had stepped out to stock up on food before catching a train to the border on Tuesday, according to his roommate.

News Network
March 1,2022

naveenkarnataka.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the death of Naveen Gyangoudar, an Indian student who was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.

Naveen hailed from Haveri in Karnataka and is the first Indian casualty of the deadly face-off between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chief Minister called up Naveen's father, Shekhar Gouda and consoled him. Terming the development as a real tragedy, the Chief Minister assured the family of all support for bringing back Naveen's mortal remains to India. He said that the state government is following up on the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Recounting his son's last phone call to him earlier Tuesday morning, an emotional Shekhar Gouda said that Naveen used to call him at least two or three times a day.

Naveen was studying in Ukraine for the last 4 years. According to family sources, the tragedy occurred when he went out to have his breakfast.

