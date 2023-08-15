In I-day speech, PM Modi hits out at Opposition parties, sets tone for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  1. Home
News Network
August 15, 2023

New Delhi, Aug 15: In his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for his 2024 election bid, expressing confidence that he would return to address the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort next year by defeating the Opposition.

In his speech to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Modi very much outlined the political theme of his campaign against the opposition parties which have joined hands to form I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Giving a call for a collective fight against corruption, appeasement, and nepotism which he called the “three evils” that harm the country; Modi said Indian democracy has been afflicted by the ills of nepotism by “those who work with the mantra of the party for the family, by the family and for the family.”

“It is Modi’s life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption. My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries, and the seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20-times,” Modi said in an apparent response to opposition parties which have accused his government of using investigating agencies for political purposes.

Modi used his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 General Elections to showcase his government’s achievements promising “unprecedented development” in the next 5 years while giving a call to collectively promote probity, transparency, and objectivity to make India a developed nation by 2047.

India is now feeling a sense of security, serial bomb blasts are a thing of the past while violence in Naxal-hit areas has gone down, Prime Minister said even as he announced a host of other social sector schemes for the elections year while presenting a report card of the ones being implemented.

“We have to take more steps to minimise the burden of price rise on our people,” Modi said announcing his government would take measures to curb inflation.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world order was at the cusp of a change similar to the one experienced after World War-2,” Modi said, giving India a unique advantage due to its “demography, diversity and democracy.”

During his 90-minute, the PM said the decisions taken in the next 25 years will have an impact over the next millennium. 

News Network
August 14,2023

Fatalities from wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui have climbed to 93, making them the deadliest to grip the US in more than a century, according to the National Protection Association.

Meanwhile, anger at the government response to the deadliest wildfire in recent US history is mounting. Residents have raised questions over various aspects of the government response, from warnings during the inferno to aid distribution in the days since.

With hundreds of people still missing, Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, warned that the death toll is likely to rise. The rescue operation, Green said, had shifted focus to center on “the loss of life”.

The blaze, raging throughout last week, caused billions of dollars in damages, and practically wiped out the island's historic resort of Lahaina. 

"This is the largest natural disaster we’ve ever experienced," Hawaii Governor Josh Green said at a news conference, "It’s going to also be a natural disaster that’s going to take an incredible amount of time to recover from."

Around 2,200 buildings have been destroyed in West Maui, with damages approaching $6 billion, the governor said. 

Authorities cautioned that only a small percentage of the search area has been covered by rescue teams so far. 

"We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles, and it is full of our loved ones," Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said on Saturday, noting that the number of dead is likely to grow and "none of us really know the size of it yet."

As of Sunday, six fires were still burning on Maui and Hawaii's Big Island, but the Lahaina fire was 85% contained.

News Network
August 11,2023

New Delhi, Aug 11: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Friday hit out at the government over the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill passed by Parliament this week, and alleged that the legislation was "regressive" and intended to impose an "emergency on a permanent basis".

The bill introduces several compliance requirements for the collection and processing of personal data and provisions for up to Rs 250 crore penalty for any data breach. It was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.

Moily said the legislation proposes to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act to exempt all personal data about individuals which would also mean that government officials and ministers can choose not to make disclosures in answers to RTI applications.

The BJP government at the Centre has taken away the transparency brought by the law of RTI and defeated its very purpose, the former law minister alleged.

"This retrograde amendment has been pushed through despite advice against it received from legal and technical experts," Moily said.

The government has already included many provisions earlier to insulate itself from most of the data protection under the pretext of protecting national security, managing foreign relations, maintaining public order, and even prevention of crimes, he said.

It is ironic that the government wants the citizens of this country and their data to be completely transparent, while the government exempts itself completely from this requirement, the Congress leader said.

"This makes the government less transparent and accountable. The bill is regressive in its present form. The bill takes away the liberty of the people and it is intended to permanently impose emergency," Moily alleged. 

Agencies
August 12,2023

Kolkata, Aug 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the Centre has not taken any action against those involved in unleashing atrocities in Manipur.

She also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t speak on corruption as his government is 'surrounded by issues like PM Care fund, Rafale deal and demonetisation'."

Her comments come hours after PM Modi said India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption while addressing the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet here via video conferencing.

The feisty TMC supremo said the PM was 'blaming the opposition without any evidence as the BJP doesn't want the country's poor people to survive'.

'The prime minister is misleading the nation. He is speaking without any evidence. The BJP doesn't want any poor people in the country to survive. He cannot speak on corruption, as there are several allegations of corruption against the BJP government, be it a Rafale aircraft deal or demonetisation,' Banerjee said in an audio message.

In an apparent reference to the PM's allegation that the opposition didn't want a discussion on Manipur in Parliament, Banerjee said the "BJP has not taken any action against those involved in atrocities in the northeastern state".

"In West Bengal, too, 15-16 people have been killed by them (BJP) during rural polls. They are giving indulgence," she alleged. 

