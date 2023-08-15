In I-day speech, PM Modi hits out at Opposition parties, sets tone for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, Aug 15: In his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for his 2024 election bid, expressing confidence that he would return to address the nation from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort next year by defeating the Opposition.

In his speech to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Modi very much outlined the political theme of his campaign against the opposition parties which have joined hands to form I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Giving a call for a collective fight against corruption, appeasement, and nepotism which he called the “three evils” that harm the country; Modi said Indian democracy has been afflicted by the ills of nepotism by “those who work with the mantra of the party for the family, by the family and for the family.”

“It is Modi’s life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption. My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries, and the seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20-times,” Modi said in an apparent response to opposition parties which have accused his government of using investigating agencies for political purposes.

Modi used his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 General Elections to showcase his government’s achievements promising “unprecedented development” in the next 5 years while giving a call to collectively promote probity, transparency, and objectivity to make India a developed nation by 2047.

India is now feeling a sense of security, serial bomb blasts are a thing of the past while violence in Naxal-hit areas has gone down, Prime Minister said even as he announced a host of other social sector schemes for the elections year while presenting a report card of the ones being implemented.

“We have to take more steps to minimise the burden of price rise on our people,” Modi said announcing his government would take measures to curb inflation.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world order was at the cusp of a change similar to the one experienced after World War-2,” Modi said, giving India a unique advantage due to its “demography, diversity and democracy.”

During his 90-minute, the PM said the decisions taken in the next 25 years will have an impact over the next millennium.