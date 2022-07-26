  1. Home
  2. ‘Increasingly gloomy developments’: IMF slashes India's 2022 growth forecast to 7.4%

News Network
July 26, 2022

Washington, July 26: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed its annual growth projection for India by 0.8 percentage points to 7.4 per cent for 2022 and forecast "increasingly gloomy developments" for the global economy such as high inflation, downturn in China because of Covid-19 and spillovers from the war in Ukraine.

The fund cut its 2023 projection for India also by 0.8 percentage points to 6.1 per cent. These revised forecasts are relative to those in the fund's April world outlook report.

The 2022 cut for India "reflects mainly less favorable external conditions and more rapid policy tightening", said the fund's World Economic Outlook Update, titled "Gloomy and More Uncertain".

The World Bank has also slashed its projections for India to 7.5 per cent from 8 per cent for 2022-23, blaming it on a surge in Covid-19 cases, related mobility restrictions and the war in Ukraine.

The IMF forecast for India was called "rational" by an official who spoke on background.

"Given the gloomy global outlook and inflation contagion, IMF's growth forecast for India moderating it down by 0.8 percentage point is rational. Indian economy seems to be far more resilient at this point in time as others like US and China are talking a bigger hit with the forecast cut down to 1.4 and 1.1 percentage points respectively," the official said.

"Further, IMF continues to project India's growth rate in 2022 as the fastest growing major economy with 7.4 per cent and only other country around this rate is Saudi Arabia with 7.6 per cent. Nearest to this ASEAN-5 at 5.3 per cent while China is way down to 3.3 per cent."

The IMF projected a rather grim outlook for the world at large, saying it was facing "increasingly gloomy developments in 2022 as risks (that it had warned in April) began to materialise".

And they are: higher inflation worldwide, specially in the US and major European economies, triggering a sharp tightening in global financial conditions; a sharper-than anticipated slowdown in China, reflecting Covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns; and further negative cross-border effects from the war in Ukraine.

The IMF slashed its global growth forecast to 3.2 per cent for 2022 and 2.9 per cent in 2023, down from April estimates of 3.6 per cent for both years.

"The outlook has darkened significantly since April," IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in a statement. "The world may soon be teetering on the edge of a global recession, only two years after the last one."

The report acknowledged that though it had warned of inflation, it had not expected it to go so high. At 9.1 per cent for both, inflation has been the highest for the US and the UK in 40 years and at 9.8 per cent in the euro area, it's the highest since the inception of the unified monetary system; and, the report said, emerging and developing economies are also expected to be experiencing inflation at the rate of 9.8 per cent.

With wages not keeping pace in both advanced and emerging markets and developing economies, the report shows that household purchasing power will be eroded.

In China, ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks and mobility restrictions have "disrupted economic activity widely and severely", the fund said, and slowdown in China "has global consequences".

It added: "Lockdowns added to global supply chain disruptions and the decline in domestic spending are reducing demand for goods and services from China's trade partners."

The continuing war in Ukraine is causing "widespread hardship", the report said, detailing the disruptive and debilitating effect it's having on life -- 9 million Ukrainians fleeing the country, for instance -- and economy with existing sanctions on Russia and those coming on its energy export to Europe. 

News Network
July 17,2022

Bengaluru, July 17: A teenager who kept messaging a schoolgirl that he was in love with her was reportedly murdered by his relatives in Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli.

17-year-old Prajwal -- a resident of Banashankari and from Nagashettyhalli in Doddaballapura -- was beaten with wooden logs by a group of three-four persons, including his uncle (father's brother). 

The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Friday behind the Swami Vivekananda Metro Station in New Baiyappanahalli. 

According to police, Prajwal was making phone calls to a ninth standard girl, who is also his niece. He also sent her messages reading 'I love you' and also pressurised the girl to respond to him favourably. The girl complained to her parents a few times about the calls and messages from Prajwal. 

The girl's family members warned Prajwal not to harass her, but he continued to send messages to her. Hence, his uncle and a few others called Prajwal to New Baiyappanahalli saying that they need to talk to him. Once he met them, they warned him about messaging the girl and beat him mercilessly with wooden logs.

Prajwal collapsed on the spot. The accused rushed him to a nearby government hospital. He was later taken to CMH Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries around 2.30 am on Saturday. The hospital informed the police about Prajwal's death. When the police reached the hospital, they found two of his relatives who had taken him to the hospital.

Baiyappanahalli Police have taken up a case of murder, detained the suspects and are interrogating them.

News Network
July 13,2022

Udupi, Jul 13: The High Court of Karnataka has quashed a man's petition seeking permanent alimony from his working wife.

"The husband with a capacity to earn does not have any right to ask for permanent alimony from his wife," the court underlined in its order.

A division bench headed by Justices Alok Aradhe and J. M. Khazi passed the order on Tuesday while taking up the petition of a resident of Udupi district submitted under Section 25 of the Hindu Marriage Act seeking alimony from wife.

When permanent alimony is sought, the properties and financial conditions of two sides have to be considered. Husband's needs, and petitioners' income and assets need to be considered. In this case, during cross examination, the petitioner has agreed that he has inherited land and also has a share in the house he is presently living in, the court observed.

Wife is working in a cooperative society and is taking care of the education of their 15-year-old son. She requires sufficient money to provide education to him and is single-handedly taking the responsibility, the bench said.

However, the husband, who is demanding alimony, has the capacity to earn and the decision of family court to reject the alimony by husband is upheld, the bench stated.

The counsel for the husband argued that the wife is working as an assistant manager in a cooperative society. The petitioner who worked as a security guard lost his job and was struggling for livelihood.

The advocate for the woman maintained that it is not possible to provide the alimony as she gets only Rs 8,000 as salary.

The couple were married on March 25, 1993. The wife had left her husband before giving birth to her child. Even after son was born, she did not return to him for many years. Husband had applied for divorce to the family court. He had also applied for permanent alimony. The family court had given divorce orders on August 19, 2015 and rejected the demand for alimony.

News Network
July 13,2022

Ahmadabad, July 13: The Gujarat Police have arrested former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt through a transfer warrant in a case of alleged conspiring to implicate innocent people in the 2002 Gujarat genocide, an official said. A transfer warrant is procured by a probe agency before taking into custody an accused, who is in prison in another FIR or case. The warrant is then sent to the prison officer concerned to transfer the custody of the accused to the probe agency.

Bhatt is the third accused arrested in the case by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Gujarat police, after social activist Teesta Setalvad and former state Director General of Police R B Sreekumar. Bhatt has been lodged at Palanpur jail in Banaskantha district since 2018 in a 27-year-old case in which he is accused of planting narcotics to frame a Rajasthan-based lawyer. During that trial, he was also convicted to life in a custodial death case in Jamnagar.

"We took Sanjiv Bhatt's custody from Palanpur jail on a transfer warrant and formally arrested him on Tuesday evening," Ahmedabad Crime Branch's Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya Mandlik said. Mandlik is one of the members of the SIT formed by the Gujarat government last month to probe the roles of Bhatt, Sreekumar and Setalvad in a case of fabricating evidence in various cases related to the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested by the crime branch last month and they are currently behind bars. The two were arrested after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by an SIT to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots cases.

An FIR was registered by the crime branch against the three persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (forgery), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 211 (institute criminal proceedings to cause injury), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy). They are accused of abusing the process of law by conspiring to fabricate evidence in an attempt to frame innocent people, for an offence punishable with capital punishment.

