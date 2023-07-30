  1. Home
  2. INDIA brings ‘PM Modi’s brazen indifference’ to Manipur Governor’s notice, demands urgent rehabilitation of affected people

News Network
July 30, 2023

opposition.jpg

Guwahati, July 30: Stating that the government machinery has completely failed to control the Manipur ethnic conflict, which is lingering for nearly three months, opposition bloc INDIA on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “silence”, showing “brazen indifference” to the ongoing situation in the northeastern state.

In a memorandum submitted to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the 21 opposition MPs who signed the document demanded urgent rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected people to bring peace and harmony to the state.

“From the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days, it is established beyond doubt that the state machinery has completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months,” the memorandum read.

The continued internet ban for the last three months is aiding the unsubstantiated rumours, which is adding to the existing mistrust among the communities, the Parliamentarians said.

“Silence of Hon’ble Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur,” they added in the memorandum.

There is anger and a sense of alienation amongst all communities and it has to be addressed without delay, they said.

“We earnestly request you to restore peace and harmony taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent,” the MPs told the governor.

“You are also requested to apprise the Union government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy,” they added.

The document also stressed that the “failure of both the central and state governments” to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities is apparent from the figures of more than 140 deaths (over 160 deaths as per official records), over 500 injuries, burning of more than 5,000 houses and internal displacement of over 60,000 people.

The opposition delegation had arrived in Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation and meet victims of the three-month-long ethnic riots in the state.

On the first day of their two-day whirlwind tour, they visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met scores of victims of ethnic clashes from both the warring communities.

Talking about their visit, the Parliamentarians said in the memorandum that they interacted with the victims taking shelter in the relief camps.

“We are, indeed, very shocked and sad to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrows of the individuals affected by the unprecedented violence unleashed by both sides since the beginning of the clashes,” they added.

The memorandum highlighted that the condition in the relief camps is pathetic, to say the least, and special care needs to be taken for the kids on a priority basis.

“Students from different streams are facing uncertain future, which has to be the priority of the state and the Union governments,” it added.

Later, sharing a copy of the memorandum on Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed Modi and claimed that the anger, anxiety, anguish, pain and sorrow of the people of Manipur make “absolutely no difference” to him.

“While he is busy listening to his own voice and forcing down his ‘Mann ki Baat’ on crores of Indians, the 21 MP delegation of Team INDIA is talking about Manipur ki Baat with the Governor of Manipur,” Ramesh added.

The delegation members left for Delhi on Sunday afternoon after submitting the memorandum to the governor.

Besides Chowdhury and Congress’ Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, the delegation included Sushmita Dev (TMC), Mahua Maji (JMM), Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK), P P Mohammed Faizal (NCP), Chaudhary Jayant Singh (RLD), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), N K Premachandran (RSP) and T Thirumavalavan (VCK).

JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and his party colleague Aneel Prasad Hegde, CPI’s Sandosh Kumar, CPI(M)’s A A Rahim, SP’s Javed Ali Khan, IUML’s E T Mohammed Basheer, AAP’s Sushil Gupta, VCK’s D Ravikumar and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), and Phulo Devi Netam and K Suresh of the Congress were also part of the delegation.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. 

News Network
July 17,2023

HDK.jpg

Bengaluru, July 17: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday termed as "premature" talks of an electoral tie-up between his party and the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Attacking the Congress over the meeting of Opposition leaders here, saying it is trying to project it as a great achievement while the party-ruled Government in Karnataka is not bothered about suicide of farmers.

On reports that the JD(S) may join hands with the BJP for the Parliamentary elections, he termed it as "premature". "(Lok Sabha) Elections are still 8-9 months away. Let's see," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

Without referring to the Congress, the former Chief Minister said banners have been put up along the roads here for the meeting of the Opposition and they are trying to project the event as if they have made some great achievement that no one else has done. The Congress is under an illusion that the JD (S) is "finished," he said.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May, the Congress won 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda 19. Citing media reports, Kumaraswamy said 42 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka and the Congress government in the State is not worried over this. The government has not even appealed to the farmers not to take extreme steps, he alleged.

News Network
July 18,2023

BJPsex.jpg

Mumbai, July 18: In yet another embarrassment to Bharatiya Janata Party, its senior leader Kirit Somaiya’s alleged secret sex video has been leaked, causing shockwaves throughout the political landscape. 

The emergence of this private video, involving a prominent figure like Kirit Somaiya, has ignited intense speculation and sparked widespread discussions.

Marathi news channel 'Lokshahi' has claimed possession of the video footage, although they have taken precautions by blurring the explicit content and protecting the identity of the woman involved. During a live show, Kamlesh Sutar, Editor of Lokshahi, expressed their intention not to invade anyone's privacy but to seek clarification from Somaiya regarding the video's authenticity and any related complaints.

Sutar further revealed that multiple clips, similar to the one involving Somaiya, featuring various individuals have also come to their attention. The channel stressed that although the airing of such content may be viewed as an intrusion of privacy, the importance of Somaiya's position within a major political party necessitated addressing any potential surveillance or wrongdoing.

The channel expressed astonishment at the compromising situation involving a figure like Somaiya, who himself frequently accuses opposition leaders of corruption and misconduct, raising the possibility of a conspiracy.

Somaiya cries political conspiracy

Soon after the video went viral, Kirit Somaiya penned a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the responsibility of the home ministry, urging for a thorough investigation into the contentious video aired by Lokshahi.

He claims that the release of the video, on the inaugural day of the assembly session, was politically motivated with the intent to tarnish his reputation.

"I am innocent," he added. Furthermore, he stated, "I have challenged influential individuals, and now they seek retribution through deplorable methods."

Somaiya expressed confidence that a police inquiry would ultimately reveal the truth.

He also posted the letter on his twitter account. “I have never abused any woman,” he tweeted.

Political reactions 

NCP leader of Sharad Pawar faction, Vidya Chavan, said that Kirit Somaiya does not have any moral right to mud-sling at other when he himself has indulged in obscene things.

"I personally felt disappointed by the video footage involving Kirit Somaiya. His aggressive behavior and offensive gestures are concerning. As a prominent figure known for exposing corruption, if such misconduct is true, I believe appropriate action should be taken," Chavan said.

Rupali Thombre-Patil, leader of Ajit Pawar NCP faction, stated that it is essential to investigate the authenticity of this video and take necessary legal measures. "The emergence of such a video in this manner is highly serious and regrettable. Kirit Somaiya is a well-known personality who has exposed numerous instances of corruption. If videos of this nature do exist, it is imperative to initiate proper legal proceedings," she said.

Congress' Yashomati Thakur also slammed Somaiya and the BJP. "BJP leaders, who often lecture about morality, should have the courage to hold Kirit Somaiya accountable and take lawful action against him. He has been accused of leading a deceptive public life and now needs to come forward and address these allegations. Such revelations can tarnish the public image of those who hypocritically advocate campaigns like 'Save Daughters, Educate Daughters'," Thakur said. 

News Network
July 30,2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said over 4,000 Muslim women performing Haj this year without 'mehram' was a "huge transformation" and asserted that more and more people were getting the chance to go for the annual pilgrimage with the changes made by his government in the Haj policy over the past few years.

Over 4,000 Indian women performed Haj without 'mehram' this year, the largest since the reform in 2018 which did away with the compulsion of a male companion with women on the pilgrimage.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said he has received a large number of letters this time from Muslim women who have recently returned from the Hajj pilgrimage.

"This journey of theirs is very special in many ways. These are the women who performed Hajj without any male companion or mehram and the number is not 50 or 100, but more than 4,000 -- this is a huge transformation," the prime minister said.

Earlier, Muslim women were not allowed to perform Haj without 'mehram', Modi said.

"Through Mann Ki Baat, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia," he said.

Women coordinators were specially appointed for women going on Hajj without 'mehram', the prime minister said, adding the changes that have been made in the Hajj Policy in the past few years are being highly appreciated. 

"Our Muslim mothers and sisters have written a lot to me about this. Now, more and more people are getting the chance to go for 'Haj'. The blessing given by the people who have returned from the Haj pilgrimage, especially our mothers and sisters through their letters, is very inspiring in itself," Modi said.

His remarks come amid the BJP's assertions that various steps have been taken by the Modi government for the empowerment of Muslim women, including bringing a law banning triple talaq.

For this year, a quota of 1,75,025 Hajj pilgrims had been allotted to India. The annual pilgrimage took place in June-end.

