  1. Home
  2. Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case just like Satyendar Jain: Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case just like Satyendar Jain: Arvind Kejriwal

News Network
June 2, 2022

New Delhi, June 2: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that just like health minister Satyendar Jain, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in a 'fake' case. Jain was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to money laundering.

"I had learnt from reliable sources a few months back that Satyendar Jain was going to be arrested in a fake case and now I have learnt from the same sources that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested in the next few days in another fake case," Kejriwal said at a media briefing.

Calling Sisodia the "father of education movement in Delhi" and the best education minister of independent India, the chief minister said he has worked to improve the future of children studying in government schools.

"Not only in Delhi, but he gave hope to children across the country that they can get good education in government schools. I want to ask the parents of children studying in government schools, 'Is he corrupt?'," he said.

Accusing the Centre of trying to stop the good work being done in education and health sectors in the national capital under Sisodia and Jain, Kejriwal said their arrests is a loss to the country.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the AAP MLAs in one go. Arresting them one by one puts a brake on the good work being done. Arrest them together so that after the arrest (when they are released), we can carry on the good work," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 21,2022

attack.jpg

Bhopal: A murder case has been registered in Madhya Pradesh after a missing 65-year-old with mental illness was found dead and a video showed a man asking him if his "name is Mohammed" and repeatedly assaulting him as he struggled to answer.

The case has been registered in Neemuch district. The attacker in the video has been identified as Hindutva chauvinist Dinesh Kushwaha and named the main accused. Kushwaha is the husband of a former BJP corporator.

Police said that the elderly man, Bhanwarlal Jain, was from Sarsi in Ratlam district and went missing on May 15 after a visit to a religious event in Rajasthan. Following a missing complaint, police put out an alert with his photographs. His body was found on a roadside in Neemuch district yesterday. It was handed over to his family and they performed last rites.

The family then came to know of the video. The video shows Mr Jain sitting on a bench as Kushwaha towers over him. "What's your name? Mohammed?" he asks the elderly man and slaps him across the face. "Tell your name properly, show your Aadhaar card," he adds.

The elderly man, visibly petrified, offers money. This infuriates the attacker and he slaps the senior citizen non-stop on his head and ears. The 65-year-old appears to be struggling to understand the situation he is in. He lifts his shirt and a hidden pocket can be seen. He again tries to offer the attacker money as the latter keeps slapping him hard.

After the horrifying video emerged, family members of Jain reached the police station and demanded Kushwaha's immediate arrest.

KL Dangi, in-charge of the police station where the FIR was filed, said the video was probably shot on Thursday.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a case has been registered under sections of murder and death by negligence.

The Opposition has slammed the ruling BJP after the video surfaced. Congress MLA Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of "lighting a furnace of hate".

Senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said a case has been filed but it remains to be seen if action will follow.

State BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said, "The incident is unfortunate. An accused is an accused and it has nothing to do with party politics. None of the people involved in such an act will be spared by the state government." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 27,2022

guard.jpg

Mangaluru, May 27: Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that the beat system should be implemented effectively in Dakshina Kannada and Western Range comprising DK, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga.

He was speaking after inspecting the parade by the police personnel at the CAR ground in Mangaluru on Friday.

He called upon the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane to conduct meetings with the police officers from the border districts especially Kasargod and Kannur on tackling NDPS cases. There is a need to interact and work in coordination with the police officers from border areas.

Social media monitoring cells in various districts and Commissionerate limits have been working on monitoring the social media content. Using the latest technology and software, there is a need to monitor the social media contents effectively, said Alok Kumar.

He said “we need to address the grievances of our personnel. They should be given weekly off.” After taking charge as the ADGP in the state, I have been visiting various districts. “Our police officers are capable of tackling all the issues that are bothering.”

“I am in regular contact with the higher officers. I do not meet constables, head constables, ASIs, or PSIs regularly and they are working effectively. This is the election year and the police personnel will have to work under pressure. The parade by the police personnel has been effective. The parade of the police personnel creates an impression on the public on the discipline and coordination of the police officers,” said the ADGP.

He called upon the police officials to take care of health and not to get addicted to alcohol.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 30,2022

Economists have warned that Inflation in the wider Middle East including the Gulf Cooperation Council countries will spike this year due to an increase in food and commodity prices after the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The UAE economy has had a strong start to 2022, with crude oil production up 12 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year. Survey data points to a solid expansion in non-oil sectors as well. We expect inflation to average 4.3 per cent this year from 2.3 per cent previously, significantly higher than last year’s 0.2 per cent average consumer price index,” said Emirates NBD Research in a recent quarterly report on the region.

It is projected that the inflation will ease to 2.5 per cent for the UAE next year.

While inflation in most of the other Gulf countries will also witness a surge this year, with average inflation reaching 3.0 per cent, 3.5 per cent, 2.5 per cent, 3.5 per cent and 3.0 per cent in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, respectively.

The increase in inflation is attributed to the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war on the global food and other commodity prices as well as high crude oil prices.

James Swanston, economist for the Mena region at Capital Economics, said non-Gulf economies are more vulnerable to the fallout from the Ukraine war.

“Higher commodity prices will increase subsidy costs in North Africa, which is likely to prompt governments to cut expenditure elsewhere. At the same time, inflation will rise further and erode households’ real incomes,” he said.

He said higher commodity prices will also cause external positions to deteriorate further.

Recently, Egypt responded to this by devaluing the pound in March, and Swanston believes Cairo will need to let the currency fall further. “This will push inflation up, even more, taking it well above the central bank’s target range and prompting another 350bp of interest rate hikes (to 12.75 per cent) by year-end – this is far more tightening than most currently expect.”

James Swanston projected that inflation will increase in Saudi Arabia in the coming months due to the impact of rising global food prices.

“However, we do not expect the headline rate to rise to levels seen elsewhere in the emerging world, particularly as the government has kept a cap on local fuel prices since July last year. Inflation should peak around 2.5 per cent and then fall back to around 1.0-1.5 per cent year-on-year where it will remain throughout 2023-24. If the government does loosen fiscal policy by cutting value-added tax (VAT), this would knock inflation further down,” he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.