  2. Modi govt's decision on covid vaccination for children 'unscientific': Senior AIIMS epidemiologist

News Network
December 26, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 26: A senior epidemiologist at AIIMS who is the principal investigator of Covaxin trials for adults and children at the institute on Sunday termed the Centre's decision to vaccinate children against Covid "unscientific" and said it will not yield any additional benefit.

Dr Sanjay K Rai, who is also the president of the Indian Public Health Association, said before implementing the decision, data from countries that have already started vaccinating children should be analysed.

In an address to the nation on Saturday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination against Covid-19 for children in the 15 to 18 age group will start from January 3.

This will reduce the worries of children going to schools and colleges and their parents, and boost the fight against the pandemic, he said, adding that the move is also likely to aid in normalisation of teaching in schools.

"I am a great fan of PM Modi for his selfless service to nation and taking right decisions at right time. But I am completely disappointed with his unscientific decision on children vaccination," Rai said in a tweet tagging the Prime Minister's Office.

Elaborating his viewpoint, Rai said there should be a clear-cut objective of any intervention. The objective is to either prevent coronavirus infection or severity or death.

"But according to whatever knowledge we have about vaccines, they are unable to make a significant dent in the infection. In some countries, people are getting infected even after taking booster shots.

"Also, 50,000 breakthrough infections are being reported per day in the UK. So this proves that vaccination is not preventing coronavirus infection but vaccines are effective in preventing severity and death," Rai said. 

He said mortality due to Covid-19 in susceptible populations is around 1.5 per cent, which means 15,000 deaths per million population.

"Through vaccination, we can prevent 80-90 per cent of these deaths, which means that 13,000 to 14,000 deaths per million (population) can be prevented," he added.

Serious adverse events following immunisation are between 10 to 15 per million population, Rai said.

"So, if you do the risk and benefit analysis in adults, it is a huge benefit," he said.

In the case of children, he said, the severity of infection is very low and according to data available in the public domain, only two deaths per million population have been reported.

"In this section (children), 15,000 (people) are not dying and keeping in mind the adverse effects also, if you do the risk and benefit analysis, then the risk is more than the benefits based on the available data," Rai explained.

"Both the objectives are not being fulfilled by initiating vaccination among children," he said.

Few countries, including the US, started vaccinating children four-five months ago. The data of these countries should be analysed before initiating Covid vaccination for children, he said.

News Network
December 23,2021

Chennai, Dec 23: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported a massive spike in the number of people infected with Omicron variant of Covid-19 with genomic sequencing of samples collected from 33 patients confirming that they have been infected with the “variant of concern.”

With this, the number of Covid-19 patients infected with the Omicron variant has gone up to 34, making Tamil Nadu the state with the third-highest number of cases.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that 33 persons, including contacts of those who returned from high risk and non-risk countries, are found to be infected with the Omicron variant. The new cases include the contacts of the state’s first Omicron patient who returned from Nigeria via Doha.

Of the 34 patients, 26 are admitted at the King Institute in Chennai, Madurai (4), Tiruvannamalai (2), and Salem (1). One person is admitted in a hospital in Kerala.

“The sequencing results from Pune came last night. Results of 23 samples are awaited. There is no need to panic. All the Omicron patients are asymptomatic, and they are doing fine,” Subramanian said.
 
Principal Secretary (Health) J Radhakrishnan asked people to continue wearing face masks and wash their hands.

News Network
December 19,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 19: Two women lost their lives after the wall of their house collapsed at Karimbila Narladka near Ninthikalllu in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The tragedy occurred early on Sunday morning. 

The deceased have been identified as Nafeesa and Bi Fatima.

Local Bellare police rushed to the spot. Details to follow. 

News Network
December 14,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 14: The proposed anti-conversion bill that the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce during the ongoing Winter Session of the state legislature is expected to have penal provisions, and may also insist that the persons who wish to convert to another faith file an application with the Deputy Commissioner two months in advance.

Also, the person who wishes to convert is likely to lose the religion of his or her origin and facilities or benefits attached with it, including reservations; however, one is likely to receive the benefits entitled to in the religion he or she converts to.

"The anti-conversion law that we are bringing is not aimed at targeting any particular community, we are bringing it within the framework of law. It is there in Article 25 of the Constitution that there cannot be forced conversion, but, there was no penal clause if such conversion takes place," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Speaking to media persons in Belagavi, he said, "We are bringing punishment, penalty provisions (for forced conversion). One who wants to convert should submit an application two months prior to the Deputy Commissioner, also the person performing conversion will also have to apply. Those who are converting will have to lose the religion of their origin and facilities or benefits attached with it."

The government is likely to table the anti-conversion bill during the Winter Session of the state legislature that began on Monday in the border district of Belagavi. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the anti-conversion bill is currently with the law department's scrutiny committee.

Once cleared, it will move to the cabinet and subsequently introduced in the legislative assembly and council.

State Congress President DK Shivakumar, however, said his party is completely opposed to the proposed anti-conversion bill, calling it anti-constitutional, and warned that it will be detrimental to the interest of the state. 

