Narendra Modi will be removed 'by other methods' if he doesn’t quit after 75th birthday: Swamy

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has once again lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, saying that if the PM does not announce his retirement by his 75th birthday, he shall be removed from his position "by other methods".

"If Modi does not, as committed to RSS Pracharak’s sanskaar, announce his retiring to Marg Darshan Mandal after his 75 th year birthday on Sept 17 th, then he will lose his PM chair by other methods," read Swamy's post on social media platform X.

One might remember that during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, in his very first address to party workers and leaders after coming out of the jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal taunted the BJP saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking for votes for his "successor" Union Home Minister Amit Shah as Modi will "retire" on turning 75.

"These people ask INDIA bloc about (PM) face. I am asking the BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He had made the rule that people aged 75 would be retired. They retired L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan," Kejriwal said at the AAP headquarters. "Modi will retire next year. He is seeking votes for making Amit Shah the prime minister. Will Shah fulfil Modiji's guarantee?" he asked.

The counter came quickly from Shah, who told a press conference in Hyderabad that Modi will continue to lead the country and there is "no confusion in the BJP" on the issue.

This is not the first time that Swamy has slammed Modi on social media. Earlier, he said that Modi was 'shivering while the Muslims kicked out Bangladesh Lady PM' Sheikh Hasina.

Swamy has also slammed the Modi government's opposition to the RTI he had filed in connection to the alleged Chinese encroachment in India. In a post on X he said, "Why is Modi’s govt opposing me in Court to prevent my getting the truth of China’s recent occupation of 4064 sq kms in undisputed Ladakh? The people have a right to know (sic)."