No legal recognition for same-sex marriages, rules SC, leaves it to Parliament

News Network
October 17, 2023

bench.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed judgement that it could not legally recognise same-sex marriages, after hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal sanction for the same. The apex court put the onus on the Parliament to frame the necessary laws.

The court ruled that the right to enter union cannot be restricted on the basis of sexual orientation.

"The Union Govt, State Govts and UTs shall not discriminate against the right of the queer community to enter into union", CJI D Y Chandrachud said.

"Failure of State to recognise the bouquet of rights flowing from a queer relationship amounts to discrimination", the court observed.

While adding "Transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under the existing laws including personal laws", the court continued that unmarried couples, including queer ones, can jointly adopt a child.

"This court cannot make law, it can only interpret it and give effect to it," the CJI said, while passing judgement. He had started by saying there were four judgements in the case, one from him, and the others from the Supreme Court bench hearing the matter.

"There is a degree of agreement and a degree of disagreement on how far we have to go", the CJI said.

He added, "Queerness can be regardless of one's caste or class or socio-economic status", leading up to the judgement.

The CJI continued that marriage as an institution has metamorphosed over time.

Chandrachud further said that if the apex court held "Section 4 of Special Marriage Act is unconstitutional because of being under-inclusive" it has to either strike it down or read it down.

The CJI noted "The right to enter into Union includes the right to choose one's partner and the right to recognition of that union", adding that "failure to recognize such associations will result in discrimination against queer couples."

The Solicitor General has already said that the Union would set out a committee to examine rights which can be conferred to such a couple.

The right to choose a partner goes to the very root of the right to life and liberty under Article 21, the CJI observed.

Stating that the gender of a person is the not the same as their sexuality, the CJI said "A transgender person is in a heterosexual relationship, such a marriage is recognised by the law. Since a transgender person can be in a heterosexual relationship, a union between a transman and a transwoman or vice versa can be registered under Special Marriage Act (SMA)."

The court also recognised that queer people cannot be discriminated against. The CJI said that material benefits and services that heterosexual couples get cannot be denied to queer couples, since that would be a violation of their fundamental rights.

Speaking on adoption rights, the CJI noted that neither can one assume unmarried couples are not serious about their relationship. He added, "There is no material on record to prove that only a married heterosexual couple can provide stability to a child."

Chandrachud also declared that stating only heterosexual couples can be good parents, is a violation of Article 15, since it is discriminatory.

"The CARA circular (which excludes queer couples from adoption) is violative of Article 15 of the Constitution", he said.

"CARA Regulation 5(3) indirectly discriminates against atypical unions. A queer person can adopt only in an individual capacity. This has the effect of reinforcing the discrimination against queer community", he added.

The CJI then directed the Union governments, state governments, and UTs to not discriminate against the queer community.

He also directed them to ensure no discrimination exists in access to goods and services.

Chandrachud added a few more directives including - sensitising public about queer rights, creating hotline for queer community, creating safe house for queer couples, ensuring inter-sex children are not forced to undergo operations, no person shall be forced to undergo hormonal therapy.

He also said queer community should not be harassed by being called to the police station to be asked about their sexual identity. The police cannot force queer couples to return to their natal families either, the CJI directed.

"Police should conduct a preliminary enquiry before registering an FIR against a queer couple over their relationship", he further said.

A five-judge bench including Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, and led by CJI D Y Chandrachud had begun hearing the matter from April 18.

The bench, after rigorous deliberation, reserved its judgement on May 11, 2023, setting the stage for a verdict that will greatly impact the LGBTQIA+ community in the world's largest democracy.

The apex court confined the case to the Special Marriage Act of 1954 and issued a clarification that it would not be dealing with personal laws or the Hindu Marriage Act. 

News Network
October 8,2023

mountain.jpg

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says it has fired shells and guided missiles toward Israeli-occupied territories, in the aftermath of a surprise operation by Gaza-based Palestinian fighters against the regime.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hezbollah said it had targeted the Radar, Zabdin, and Ruwaysat Al-Alam sites in the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms.

“The martyr commander Hajj Imad Mughniyeh groups in the Islamic Resistance attacked … three Zionist occupation sites,” the statement read.

“[The attacks were carried out] on the path to liberate what remains occupied of our Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance, the struggling and patient Palestinian people.”

The Israeli military confirmed that mortar shells were fired from Lebanon towards the north of the occupied lands.

It added that its artillery “is currently striking the area in Lebanon from where a shooting was carried out.”

The Israeli army further said that one of its drones struck a Hezbollah post in Shebaa Farms.

The attacks came one day after Hamas launched a large-scale operation, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, with a heavy barrage of rockets in response to Israel’s desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. 

At least 300 Israelis have been killed while the death toll stands at 232 among the Palestinians.

Hezbollah praised the Hamas offensive, noting that it is a message to the Arab countries that are normalizing relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

It also called on Arab and Muslim people around the world to declare their support for Hamas and the Palestinian nation.

Armed resistance is the only way to confront the Israeli “aggression,” Hezbollah said, urging Israel to learn the “important lessons” taught by the “Palestinian resistance.” 

News Network
October 11,2023

gazacity.jpg

Gaza City, Oct 11: Collapsed buildings, mangled infrastructure, streets turned into fields of rubble.

Scenes of violence and destruction in the long-blockaded Gaza Strip have filled the world’s airwaves throughout four wars and countless rounds of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. But this conflict, Palestinians say, is different.

On Tuesday, following a night of intense bombardment, residents were struggling to grasp the sheer scale of damage inflicted on Gaza City’s upscale Rimal neighborhood, with its shopping malls, restaurants, residential buildings and offices belonging to aid groups and international media far from the territory’s hard-hit border towns and impoverished refugee camps.

Israel has hit Rimal, also home to Hamas government ministries, in the 2021 war, but never like this.

Israeli bombs blew out walls and ripped off roofs of upper-class apartment towers. They toppled trees that had lined the sidewalks. They uprooted streets that had teemed with businessmen hustling to work and vendors hawking roasted nuts. They leveled mosques and university buildings and wrecked high-rise offices of companies and organizations like Gaza’s main telecommunications company and Bar Association.

Among those broad boulevards full of beauty salons, falafel shops and pizzerias beat the heart of Gaza City. For many, the magnitude of the devastation there, affecting the territory’s middle and upper classes, had symbolic significance.

“Israel has destroyed the center of everything,” said Palestinian businessman Ali Al-Hiyak from his home near Rimal. “That is the space of our public life, our community.”

“They are breaking us,” he added.

After Gaza’s Hamas rulers mounted the deadliest attack on Israel in decades, killing over 1,000 people and taking dozens hostage in a multi-pronged offensive, Israel unleashed what Gaza residents described as the most intense bombing campaign in recent memory, with hundreds of airstrikes Monday night.

“These sounds are different,” 30-year-old Saman Ashour in Gaza City texted as she lay awake in a neighborhood north of Rimal, listening to the roar of explosions. “It’s the sound of revenge.”

Residents said the Israeli military struck some buildings without first firing warning missiles as a precaution. The civilian death toll has been rapidly rising. Overall, Gaza health officials have reported the airstrikes have killed over 800 people and wounded thousands more. Israel has also cut off Gaza’s water supplies and electricity, worsening the territory’s already abysmal humanitarian conditions.

The Israeli military’s Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said that Israel was trying to “evacuate civilian populations from areas where Hamas has a military presence” before unleashing “powerful destruction.”

That tactic is evident from staggering drone footage that shows vast swaths of central Gaza City reduced to nothing but dirt craters and ruins from demolished buildings.

But most Palestinian civilians did not evacuate. There are no bomb shelters. Israel and Egypt tightly control the enclave’s borders and have not let anyone out. UN shelters are rapidly filling up.

After the Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israeli civilians and soldiers, which stunned and terrorized a country long seen as invincible, analysts said it was clear the group bet all of its chips no matter the consequences. Israel was now waging a war not to repel Hamas, like in past rounds, but to destroy it.

“The strategic prospect is to annihilate, destroy and demolish the military capacity of Hamas,” said Kobi Michael, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, an Israeli think tank. “Hamas brought this on the heads of the Gazans.”

“If Israel is not aggressive enough,” he added, “that will only drag us to another front and to another conflict.”

But Palestinians in Gaza see the Israeli military’s wrath as collective punishment.

“We’re talking about damage to hospitals that can’t even run without fuel, the total demolition of homes and infrastructure,” said Iyad Bozum, spokesman for Gaza’s Interior Ministry. “At the end of this there will be nothing left to even reconstruct. It will be impossible to live here.”

The strikes on Rimal early Tuesday killed ordinary residents like shopkeepers and local journalists and destroyed dozens of homes.

Issa Abu Salim, 60, was seething as he stood amid the debris of his home, his clothes filthy with the dust of the destruction.

“Our money is gone. My identity cards are lost. The entire house, all four floors, is lost,” he said. “The most beautiful area, they destroyed it.”

News Network
October 12,2023

destruction.jpg

Jerusalem, Oct 12: Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz vowed Thursday his country would not allow basic resources or humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas released the Zionist soldiers and settlers it captured during its surprise weekend onslaught.

"Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home," he said in a statement.

Around 150 Israelis, foreigners and dual nationals were captured and taken to the Gaza Strip by Hamas group as part of the Saturday attack that killed more than 1,200 people in Israeli towns and communities around the enclave.

Israel has in turn launched a withering air campaign against Hamas group in the blockaded Gaza Strip, killing around 1,200 people.

In recent days Israel announced a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off water, fuel and electricity supplies. The Palestinian territory's sole power plant shut down on Wednesday after running out of fuel.

