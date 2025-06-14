  1. Home
NRIs Demand Safer Skies: Call to Ground Ageing Aircrafts on Gulf Routes

June 14, 2025
June 14, 2025

The Ahmedabad AI Flight Crash involving a state-of-the-art Boeing Dreamliner 787-8-a relatively new and technologically advanced aircraft — has once again raised serious concerns about aviation safety, particularly on routes between India and Gulf countries.

While the Dreamliner incident was unexpected, what worries expatriates even more is the routine operation of aging aircraft on Gulf sectors by Indian carriers, especially Air India Express. Many of these planes are reportedly plagued by frequent technical glitches, leading to prolonged delays-often exceeding 24 hours -leaving passengers stranded in foreign airports without proper accommodation, food or timely updates. 

The lack of adequate crisis management has repeatedly resulted in distressing chaos and mental agony for passengers.

Several such incidents have been reported recently, including:

* Air India Express flights from Dammam to Mangaluru,
* Dammam to Bengaluru,
* Dammam to Delhi
* ⁠Riyadh to Mumbai
* ⁠Abudhabi to Mangaluru, and so on. 

These incidents have not only caused widespread inconvenience but also raised serious questions about the airline’s preparedness and accountability.

Taking note of the mounting distress, Riyadh-based social worker and pro-bono lawyer, P.A. Hameed Padubidri, stepped forward to represent affected passengers. In a significant move, a legal notice was served recently by a Saudi lady lawyer, Adv. Faten Al-Ahmari, based on complaints submitted by Hameed Padubidri. The notice addresses the recurring delays, technical shortcomings, and inadequate support mechanisms of Air India Express. 

Hameed Padubidri has also escalated the matter to the Indian Union Minister for Civil Aviation and other concerned authorities.

Given the gravity of the situation, NRIs across the Gulf — especially in Saudi Arabia-are strongly urging the Indian government and airline authorities to end the outdated aircraft operations-especially AirIndia Express-on Gulf routes. They emphasize that passenger safety must take precedence over operational convenience or cost-cutting.

The lives of the NRIs-residing in various gulf countries & Middle East-should not be compromised by the operation of aging, outdated and under-maintained aircraft. 

It is high time that the authorities take this matter seriously and implement systemic reforms to ensure safer, more reliable air travel for the millions of Indian expatriates who continue to contribute significantly to both Indian and Gulf economies.

Hameed Padubidri says: “Every time Air India Express delays in Saudi Arabia, the airline cites technical glitches. Passengers are often boarded, made to sit for hours — sometimes without air conditioning — and then asked to deboard. This causes severe distress.”

“There were even cases where the aircraft taxied on the runway, only to return and park again. This clearly reflects poor aircraft performance and mismanagement.

The aviation authorities and Government of India must urgently act — replace aging aircraft and ensure safer, more reliable service.”

June 13,2025
June 13,2025

aimanhiba.jpg

Mangaluru, June 13: A pall of grief has descended over Kuthar in Mangaluru after a heart-wrenching tragedy claimed the life of a young girl full of promise and dreams. Hiba Aiman, just 15 years old, died on Thursday night, June 12, after falling from the balcony of her 12th-floor apartment in a high-rise residential complex under Ullal police station limits.

Hiba was the beloved daughter of local doctor couple Dr. Mamtaz Ahmad and Dr. Qamarzaha Banu. The family, known in the community for their service and warmth, lived on the 12th floor of the 18-storey building.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred when Hiba was reportedly hanging clothes in the balcony. In what appears to be a tragic accident, she lost her balance and fell, leading to her untimely demise.

A Class 10 student at a private school, Hiba was known to be bright, kind-hearted, and full of life. Her sudden passing has left not just her family but the entire neighbourhood in shock and mourning.

Ullal police have launched an investigation and are examining all aspects surrounding the incident to rule out any other possibilities.

As the community gathers around the grieving family, prayers pour in for young Hiba—a life lost too soon, leaving behind silence where once there was laughter. 
 

June 10,2025
June 10,2025

The Congress leadership has decided to conduct a re-enumeration of caste data in Karnataka, responding to concerns raised by socially, economically, and politically influential communities who claimed they were excluded from the previous caste survey conducted a decade ago. The Lingayats and Vokkaligas are among those contesting the findings of the earlier survey.

The decision was made during a high-level party meeting, which also addressed the Bengaluru stampede incident that claimed 11 lives on June 4.

The meeting, attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, focused on the caste census as a major state issue.

Briefing the media afterward, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal stated:

"The caste census was discussed. While the Congress supports the Karnataka government's previous caste survey in principle, concerns have been raised by certain communities regarding how caste data was counted."

Venugopal emphasized that the existing caste data is outdated, prompting the Congress to recommend a fresh enumeration within 60 to 80 days.

This decision follows the Centre's recent announcement of the schedule for a national census with caste enumeration, adding significance to Karnataka’s move.

