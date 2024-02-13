  1. Home
  2. ‘Ready to face siege-like situation’, say farmers as govt forces fire tear gas to stop them

‘Ready to face siege-like situation’, say farmers as govt forces fire tear gas to stop them

News Network
February 13, 2024

farmerprotest.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 13: Tear gas has been fired at farmers massing at the Shambhu border point between Punjab and Haryana - a key meeting point for farmers from each state heading to Delhi as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' call - and many have been detained as they try to remove cement barriers obstructing their progress.

Visuals showed huge plumes of smoke - making visibility almost impossible - and hundreds of farmers, as well as media personnel, running helter-skelter to the sound of tear gas shells being fired. 

The shelling - the first signs of violence - broke as the clock struck noon and the farmers began their push to Delhi. An estimated two dozen shells were fired, despite no immediate signs of provocation.

Visuals from the Shambhu border - over 200 km from Delhi - also showed the police and security personnel - already outnumbered - dropping smoke bombs from drones to disperse the farmers.

Videos also showed farmers, with scarves wrapped around their faces, jumping concrete barriers to push aside metal barricades, and war zone-like scenes with green fields shrouded in smoke and gun fire (from tear gas guns) in the background. In one video farmers are throwing stones at the police.

Around 200 farmer unions - and an estimated one lakh farmers from neighbouring Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh - began marching on the national capital Tuesday morning, in a worrying replay of the 2020/21 protests, in which dozens died and the city was blockaded and cut-off for months.

Police in each of those states have been prepping for this protest for the past few days, positioning concrete slabs and heavy metal barricades to block highways, and stop farmers and tractors pulling trolleys full of food and essential supplies - a signal of their intent to launch a second long-term protest.

Concrete blocks and nails have also been placed on key roads leading into Delhi to prevent tractors and trollies from entering the city, where orders banning large gatherings are in force till March 12.

Within Delhi, police have shut down key border crossings into each state, resulting in traffic jams at the Ghazipur and Chilla points, which connect the city with Ghaziabad and Noida in UP.

Other border points, including Singhu and Tikri, which were major protest sites four years ago, have also been fortified. These include setting up nail strips across roads to stop farmers' vehicles from forcing their way past check posts and placing metal barricades, including barbed wire fences.

The Singhu border - the main Delhi-Chandigarh road - has been blocked on both sides.

Also in Delhi, police are practising firing teargas shells; a video shows cops firing teargas shells in an open area in north Delhi, an exercise that left area residents in discomfort.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the anti-protest measures; "Is the laying nails in the path of farmers 'amritkaal' or 'anyaykaal'?" Ms Gandhi Vadra asked on X, attacking the ruling BJP for not fulfilling promises to farmers. "Mr Prime Minister! Why such behaviour with the country's farmers? Why don't you fulfil the promises..."

"We Have Everything We Need..."

Farmers marching on Delhi say they are coming prepared for another siege-like situation.

"From a needle to hammer, we have everything we need, including tools to break stones. We left our village with six months' ration with us. We have enough diesel, even for our brothers from Haryana," Harbhajan Singh, from Punjab's Gurdaspur, who was part of the 2020 protest too, said.

"We didn't budge through 13 months last time. We were promised our demands will be met, but the government didn't keep its promise. This time, we will leave only after all our demands are met."

Government Races To Contain Protests

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - aware of a potentially disastrous impact on its public image weeks before a general election - has already held one meeting with reps of protesting farmer unions.

Two union ministers, including junior Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, met farmer leaders late Monday. Some progress was made - an agreement was struck on repealing the Electricity Act, 2020 and on providing compensation to farmers killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri.

However, there was no resolution of the farmers' primary concerns - a law to guarantee MSP, or minimum support price for all crops, loan waivers, and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations - meaning the second "Delhi Chalo" protest began as scheduled.

Mr Munda said "some people want to create problems" and called on the farmers to have patience and trust the government. "The government is committed to the interests of farmers," he said.

"The talks did not lead to any result. We will start our march to Delhi... we will, however, discuss proposals given by the government. The government is at fault here," a farmer leader said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 9,2024

Chikkamagaluru: The police detained more than 20 Congress workers who had allegedly opposed the speech of Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele at a programme on Thursday night. 

Tension prevailed at the venue for some time and the police who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control.

Namo Brigade organised Namo Bharatha programme at Vijapura layout in Chikkamagaluru. Accusing Sulibele of telling lies to mislead people, Congress workers tried to stage a protest at the venue. 

However, they were prevented by the police on Rathnagiri Road. Later, two tried to hold a banner near the stage. However, the BJP workers prevented them.

Those who tried to hold the banners later fled from the spot and hid inside the toilet of a building. 

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate too rushed to the spot. Police security was tightened after the incident. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 31,2024

lokayukta.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Wednesday carried out raids at 40 places against 10 government officials in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The raids were carried out in various districts barring Bengaluru, the Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao said.

"The raids are going on against officials in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru, Koppal and Mangaluru," the senior police officer said.

In Mandya, raids were conducted against a BESCOM executive engineer, who has a house in Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru and a farmhouse in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta sleuths raided the house of the executive engineer's father-in-law, who is a powerful leader in the ruling Congress in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta officials carried out raids at a food inspector's house and office in Hassan.

They also searched the house of the food inspector's brother, who is a realtor.

An executive engineer in the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited too came under the Lokayukta's radar, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 1,2024

masjidtemple.jpg

Varanasi, Feb 1: Hindutva forces have started offering puja at a cellar in the basement of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque after a district court yesterday ordered the administration to unseal the premises, 30 years after it was sealed on the orders of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, shortly after the Babri Masjid demolition.

"Hindu side allowed to offer prayers... district administration will have to make arrangements in seven days. Everyone will have the right to pray there," Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer for the Hindu side, told the media.

The area near the mosque, located right next to Kashi Vishwanath temple, witnessed frenetic activity late last night as Hindutva forces started reaching the mosque to pray in the cellar, named 'Vyas ka tehkana'. Members of a Hindutva outfit, Rashtriya Hindu Dal, were seen pasting the 'mandir' (temple) word on a signage near the mosque. Heavy force has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

The mosque has four cellars in its basement. One of them was in the possession of a family of priests that used to live there. Somnath Vyas, a member of Vyas family, offered prayers in the cellar before it was sealed in 1993, according to the petition by Shailendra Pathak, the petitioner and a member of the family. He had argued in court that as hereditary priests, they should be allowed to enter the structure and worship there. The court yesterday asked the district administration to ensure that prayers can be held inside the cellar within a week.

The mosque committee has said they would be challenging the court's order in Allahabad High Court. "This is happening to get political advantage. The same approach is being adopted, which was done in the Babri Masjid case," their counsel Merajuddin Siddiqui said.

Yesterday's order is being seen as a major development in the Gyanvapi case, in which Hindutva petitioners have sought permission to pray in the mosque complex. 

The Archaeological Survey of India, which conducted a survey of the premises, has shared its report with the petitioners and the mosque committee. The report claimed that a large Hindu temple existed on the site before the mosque was built. Four Hindu women have now moved the Supreme Court, seeking the excavation and scientific survey of a section that had been sealed by a court order.

Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav has stressed that due process must be followed while implementing the court order. "The Varanasi Court fixed a 7-day period for it. What we are seeing now is a concerted effort to go beyond the due process and prevent any legal recourse that can be taken," he said.

The BJP has refrained from commenting on yesterday's development, saying the matter is subjudice. Hindu outfits such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad have welcomed the ruling. "Today, a court in Kashi has given a very important decision, filling the hearts of every Hindu with joy," VHP working president Alok Kumar said.

The BJP has refrained from commenting on yesterday's development, saying the matter is subjudice. Hindu outfits such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad have welcomed the ruling. "Today, a court in Kashi has given a very important decision, filling the hearts of every Hindu with joy," VHP working president Alok Kumar said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.