  'Spying for Israel': India's EAM meets families of 8 NRIs facing death sentence in Qatar

'Spying for Israel': India's EAM meets families of 8 NRIs facing death sentence in Qatar

October 30, 2023

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday (Oct 30) met with families of 8 Indian expatriates who have been sentenced to death in Qatar on charges of spying for Israel. 

In the meeting with the family members, Jaishankar said that all efforts will be made by the government to secure the release of the detained Indians.

After meeting the family members of those detained in Qatar, Jaishankar wrote on X, “Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families.”

The detained Indians included decorated officers who were once the commanders of major Indian warships and were employed with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, which is a private firm which provides training and other similar services to the armed forces of Qatar.

As per the reports, some of the officials were working on a highly sensitive project related to midget submarines. These submarines were using Italian technology and had stealth characteristics. The men were arrested in an alleged case of espionage in August last year, as per reports.

On Thursday (Oct 26), Qatar's Court of First Instance handed down the death sentence to the eight former Indian Navy personnel.

The Ministry of External Affairs had stated that they were shocked by the verdict delivered and the issue will be taken up with Qatari authorities.

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the ministry had stated.

"We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the statement read.

To save the Indian nationals, the Indian government has the option of utilising a 2015 agreement between India and Qatar which is related to the transfer of sentenced prisoners. This agreement permits the nationals to complete their sentences in their respective home countries.

The charges against the Indian nationals were not made public either by Qatari authorities or New Delhi.

The Indians sentenced in Qatar are Capt Navtej Singh Gill, Capt Birendra Kumar Verma, Capt Saurabh Vasisht, Cdr Amit Nagpal, Cdr Purnendu Tiwari, Cdr Sugunakar Pakala, Cdr Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh.

October 29,2023

gazabomb.jpg

Israeli warplanes have conducted airstrikes on areas close to the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, as the regime’s genocidal war on the besieged enclave enters its 23rd day.

Citing eyewitnesses, the Associated Press reported on Sunday that the aerial assaults hit areas near Shifa Hospital, which is filled with patients and tens of thousands of people seeking shelter.

The strikes, the report added, destroyed most of the roads leading to the hospital.

“Reaching the hospital has become increasingly difficult,” sheltering Gazan Mahmoud al-Sawah said. “It seems they want to cut off the area.”

Israel claimed that its raid had targeted a command post run by the Hamas resistance movement under the hospital.

It came almost two weeks after Israel targeted Al-Ahli Arabi Hospital in central Gaza, killing hundreds of civilians, including women and children.

30 hospitals, health centers in Gaza shut down

Also on Sunday, officials at the Gaza Health Ministry said that at least 30 hospitals and health centers have shut down in the coastal enclave since October 7, when Israel launched its bloody bombing campaign on Gaza.

The hospitals ceased to function because they had run out of medical and fuel supplies, they noted.

The Ministry officials further said that several hospitals have had to enforce part closures, warning that more closures are expected in the coming hours and days if no supplies are allowed into Gaza.

‘Blackout keeping aid from entering Gaza’

On Saturday, a Palestinian Red Crescent spokesperson said that no international aid had entered the Gaza Strip due to the communications blackout created by Israel.

Nebal Farsakh told the Associated Press that communication in Gaza was impossible and teams could not connect with Egyptian Red Crescent or UN personnel for rescue and relief efforts.

Israel waged the brutal war after Hamas launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

It has been committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip, killing over 8,000 Palestinians, half of whom are children.

The occupying regime has also imposed a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living in the coastal enclave.

October 27,2023

bombing.jpg

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said on Thursday that Israel’s bombing of Gaza has so far killed 50 Israelis captured by Hamas earlier this month. 

Abu Hamid, a member of a Hamas delegation visiting Moscow, told Russia's Kommersant newspaper the movement could not release the hostages until a ceasefire was agreed.

Since the aggression began, only 74 trucks of food, water, and medicine have been allowed to enter Gaza, a figure described by aid groups as vastly insufficient.

That’s while Gaza used to receive about 500 trucks daily before the fighting began, according to the United Nations.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

The Al-Aqsa Storm operation conducted by the Palestinian resistance killed at least 1,500 Israeli forces and settlers and injured more than 4,800 others. Dozens of captives were also taken to Gaza as part of the operation.

The White House reportedly advised Israel to delay the ground invasion to buy time to negotiate the release of the captives.

October 28,2023

United Nations: Terrorism is a 'malignancy' and knows no borders, nationality or race and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of India has told the UN General Assembly as it abstained on a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

India on Friday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a Jordanian-drafted resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations’ that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution that called for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

The resolution, which garnered 121 votes in favour, 44 abstentions and 14 member states voting against it, also demanded the immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel, in Explanation of Vote here said in a world where differences and disputes should be resolved by dialogue, this august body should be deeply concerned at recourse to violence.

"That too, when it happens on a scale and intensity that is an affront to basic human values,” Patel said.

Patel said that violence as a means to achieve political objectives damages indiscriminately and does not pave the way for any durable solutions.

Describing the attacks in Israel on October 7 as shocking, Patel said they deserve condemnation. India’s explanation of the vote did not mention Hamas.

“Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts. Let us keep aside differences, unite and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism,” she said.

India expressed hope that the deliberations of the General Assembly will “send a clear message against terror and violence and expand prospects for diplomacy and dialogue while addressing the humanitarian crisis that confronts us.”

Patel said India is “deeply concerned” at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict.

“The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility,” she said.

India also called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of the hostages.

Earlier, Iraq had abstained on the resolution but later changed its vote to a yes citing “a technical problem” at the time of voting. Countries voting against the resolution included Israel and the US. China, France, and Russia voted in favour of the resolution while Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK abstained.

The resolution called for immediate, full, sustained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and other United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners, the International Committee of the Red Cross and all other humanitarian organisations upholding humanitarian principles and delivering urgent assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

It encourages the establishment of humanitarian corridors and other initiatives to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians and welcomes efforts on this.

Patel stressed that casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious and continuing concern and it is civilians, especially women and children, who are paying with their lives.

The US expressed outrage at the resolution not naming Hamas and called it an “omission of evil”.

“As you’ll notice, two key words are missing in the resolution before us. The first is Hamas. It is outrageous that this resolution fails to name the perpetrators of the October 7th terrorist attacks: Hamas. Hamas. It is outrageous,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in her remarks before the vote on the resolution, said.

She added that another key word missing in the resolution is “hostage”.

“For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations,” she said.

The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas.

Before the General Assembly voted on the resolution, the 193-member body considered an amendment proposed by Canada and co-sponsored by the US to the text.

The amendment proposed by Canada asked for inserting a paragraph in the resolution that would state that the General Assembly “Unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages, demands the safety, well-being and humane treatment of the hostages in compliance with international law, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release.”

India voted in favour of the amendment, along with 87 other nations, while 55 member states voted against and 23 abstentions.

The draft amendment could not be adopted, having failed to obtain a 2/3rd majority of members present and voting.

The adopted resolution called for the rescinding of the order by “Israel, the occupying Power”, for Palestinian civilians and United Nations staff, as well as humanitarian and medical workers, to evacuate all areas in the Gaza Strip north of the Wadi Gaza and relocate to southern Gaza.

It also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive, demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

It emphasised the importance of preventing further destabilisation and escalation of violence in the region and in this regard called upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and upon all those with influence on them to work toward this objective.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced deep concern at the humanitarian system in Gaza, saying it is facing a total collapse with unimaginable consequences for more than 2 million civilians.

Guterres noted that about 500 trucks per day were crossing into Gaza before the hostilities began but in recent days, an average of only 12 trucks per day have entered, despite needs being far greater than at any time before. Further, the supplies that have trickled in do not include fuel for United Nations operations.

“Given the desperate and dramatic situation, the United Nations will not be able to continue to deliver inside Gaza without an immediate and fundamental shift in how aid is going in,” Guterres said.

He added that the verification system for the movement of goods through the Rafah crossing must be adjusted to allow many more trucks to enter Gaza without delay.

Guterres underscored that life-saving humanitarian aid – food, water, medicine, fuel – must be allowed to reach all civilians swiftly, safely and at scale.

“Misery is growing by the minute. Without a fundamental change, the people of Gaza will face an unprecedented avalanche of human suffering,” the UN chief said. 

