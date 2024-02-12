  1. Home
‘Spying for Israel’: Qatar releases 8 Indian Navy officers; 7 back in India

Agencies
February 12, 2024

New Delhi: Qatar has released the eight former Indian Navy officers who were imprisoned in the West Asian nation, purportedly for spying for Israel.

Quiet but intense diplomatic negotiations between New Delhi and Doha bore fruit when the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, decided to release the eight citizens of India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi made public the release of the eight early on Monday. Seven of the eight have already returned to India from Qatar, according to a press release issued by the MEA.

“The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar,” the MEA stated.

It has not shared the details of the circumstances in which they were released but thanked the ruler of the West Asian nation. “We appreciate the decision by the Emir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and homecoming of these nationals.”

The Emir of Qatar generally commutes sentences awarded to offenders ahead of the National Day of the country on December 18 as well as on the occasion of Ramadan, which would be celebrated around March 11 this year. It is not clear if he made an exception in the case of the eight former Indian Navy officers on New Delhi’s request.

The former Indian Navy officers had been on death row since October 26 when a lower court in the West Asian nation had awarded them capital punishment for allegedly spying for Israel.

The Court of Appeals in Qatar on December 28 spared the lives of the eight and awarded them prison sentences of varying durations. After the verdict of the Court of Appeals, their lawyers had time till February 26 to move the Court of Cassation, the highest court of the West Asian nation, for further reduction of the prison term or reversal of the conviction and acquittal. They also had the option of appealing for a pardon from the Emir of Qatar.

The former Indian Navy officers, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Ragesh, had been arrested from Doha by the Qatari intelligence service on August 30, 2022.

They had all been employees of the Dahra Global company, which had been offering training and several other services to the security agencies as well as the defence forces of Qatar.

The company had over 70 Indians, mostly former Indian Navy officials, on its staff. It had suspended its operations in Qatar last May, several months after its officials had been put in jail.

Though neither Doha nor New Delhi has ever officially made public the charges against the eight Indian Navy personnel, sources said that the Government of Qatar had accused them of espionage, particularly of passing on intelligence to Israel about a project to build advanced submarines for the Qatari Emiri Navy.

The Court of First Instance of Qatar had pronounced the verdict on October 26, awarding the death sentence to all the eight incarcerated citizens of India.

New Delhi had been in touch with Doha through diplomatic channels over the past several months to secure the release of the incarcerated Indians. The Embassy of India in Doha has also been providing consular and legal assistance to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani had met in Dubai on the sideline of the COP 28 (UN climate conference) on December 2.

“We had a good conversation on the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar,” Modi had posted after his meeting with Al-Thani. He however had not made it clear if he had raised the issue of the eight former Indian Navy officers on death row in Qatar during his meeting with the Emir of the West Asian nation.

The Government of Qatar provided the Embassy of India in Doha consular access to the imprisoned Indians several times. The last consular access was granted on January 14 when New Delhi’s envoy to Doha, H E Vipul, and the other officials of the embassy met them in a jail in Qatar.
 

News Network
January 30,2024

Alappuzha, Jan 30: A Kerala court on Tuesday, January 30, sentenced to death 15 persons associated with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP’s OBC wing local leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in this district in 2021, the special prosecutor of the case said here.

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District Judge V G Sreedevi.

The family of the slain leader and the BJP welcomed the judgement, with the saffron party hailing Sreenivasan as a "great martyr" who got justice today.

Responding to the court verdict, BJP state president K Surendran said the deceased Sreenivasan "got justice."

"Finally truth prevails— Ranjith Sreenivasan, the great martyr got justice today...we are happy with the judgement," and welcome it wholeheartedly, he added.

According to special prosecutor Prathap G Padickal, although 14 out of the total of 15 persons convicted in the case were produced before the court on Tuesday, the judge orally stated that the sentence would also apply to the convict who was not produced today.

When the remaining convict, who is currently hospitalised due to an illness, is produced in court, the sentence against him will be pronounced, he said.

The court had convicted the 15 men on January 20.

Reacting to the verdict, the family of Sreenivasan said they were satisfied with it.

"This was an exceptionally rare case, and our loss is immense. We express our gratitude to the prosecution and investigating officers for conducting a thorough and honest investigation into the incident, ultimately resulting in the imposition of the maximum punishment," Sreenivasan's wife told reporters.

The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying they were a "trained killer squad" and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the "rarest of the rarest" of crimes.

Sreenivasan, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021, in front of his family, by activists affiliated with PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), according to the police. 

According to the prosecutor, the court found that out of the 15, accused one to eight were directly involved in the case.

It also found four men (Accused number nine to 12) guilty of murder because they, along with those directly involved in the crime, came to the spot armed with deadly weapons.

Their objective was to prevent Sreenivasan from escaping and stop anyone entering the house after hearing his screams.

The court had accepted the prosecution's argument that they were also liable for the common offense of murder under IPC Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), Padickal said.

The court found three persons (Accused number 13 to 15) who hatched the conspiracy for this crime to be convicted of murder.

As a result, the court had found all the 15 accused in the case guilty of murder.

They were also found guilty under various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

News Network
January 30,2024

Mandya, Jan 30: Amid simmering tension in Mandya over the removal of Hanuma Dhwaja from 108 feet tall flagpost, the Keragodu village Panchayat Development Officer has been suspended.

The order issued by Mandya Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Tanveer Asif on Monday said the permission was granted only to hoist the Indian tricolour at Keragodu village.

However, the PDO not only gave an opportunity to the people to hoist the Hanuma Dhwaja, but also did not take steps to remove it, the order said.

It was only on January 28, that the Panchayat Sub-divisional Officer along with Tehsildar and police officers removed the flag, which created a law and order problem for which the PDO was held accountable.

As the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) staged a massive protest in Mandya against the removal of the Hanuma Dhwaja and its restoration, security was beefed up on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate the people over the issue, with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd at Keragodu village, and subsequently hoisted the national flag replacing Hanuman flag in the presence of officials of the administration.

On Monday, the protestors marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya, covering a distance of about 14 km, holding saffron flags amid chants of 'Jai Sri Ram'. They also raised slogans against the Congress government.

BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda and JD(S) leaders Suresh Gowda and K Annadani joined the demonstrators.

As the march reached Mandya city, police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd as some of the activists allegedly tried to bring down a flex board featuring the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, according to official sources.

Later, scores of protestors gathered near the Deputy Commissioner's office, where police were deployed in large numbers and barricades were erected.

Ravi and the JD(S) leaders along with former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy addressed the crowd. 

News Network
January 30,2024

westbankhospital.jpg

A unit of undercover Israeli special forces has fatally shot three young Palestinians inside a hospital in the northern West Bank, in an unusual event since the beginning of the latest round of violence in the occupied territory.

Palestinian media outlets reported that members of the hit squad were dressed as doctors, nurses, and even civilians. They went into the Ibn Sina Hospital in the west of Jenin at 5:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Tuesday.

They went up to the third floor of the hospital and shot three young Palestinians dead with guns equipped with silencers before escaping the building.

One of the slain Palestinians was undergoing treatment in the hospital for some three months since he was injured by the Israeli army.

There was no apparent attempt to arrest the Israeli assailants.

The Israeli military later claimed that the three assailants were members of a team affiliated to the Hamas resistance movement planning to carry out attacks against the regime.

It alleged that one of the men, identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Jalamneh, was in contact with Hamas headquarters abroad, armed other Palestinian fighters for a shooting attack, and was previously injured while advancing a car bomb attack.

Some Hebrew-language media reports even claimed that Jalamneh was also a spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, in the Jenin refugee camp.

The Israeli military named the other two as brothers Muhammad and Basel Ghazawi. 

Muhammad is said to be a member of the Jenin Battalion and was involved in attacks including shooting at Israeli troops, while Basel is said to be a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

Massacre inside hospitals

The Palestinian health ministry reacted to the incident, stating that Israel is guilty of “dozens of crimes… against treatment centers and staff” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The ministry said that the Israeli military was “committing a new massacre inside hospitals.”

“The Minister of Health [Mai al-Kaila] urgently called on the United Nations, international institutions and human rights organizations to put an end to the series of daily crimes committed by the occupation against our people and health centers in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank,” it noted.

Israel has ramped up its aggression in the West Bank since its genocidal war on Gaza began in early October.

Nearly 350 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7, when Israel waged the war on Gaza after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli aggression has so far killed at least 26,637 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 65,387 others in Gaza. The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

