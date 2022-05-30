  1. Home
  2. Survey reveals India’s economy grew slower than estimation before Russia-Ukraine war

News Network
May 31, 2022

New Delhi, May 31: India’s economy probably grew slower than previously estimated last year, with virus curbs in the final quarter seen as a drag on activity while the war in Europe has added a new inflation hurdle to recovery.

Data due Tuesday is likely to show gross domestic product in the year to March 2022 grew 8.7% from a year ago, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That’s slower than the 8.9% expansion projected by the Statistics Ministry three months ago.

In the January-March quarter, the economy likely expanded 3.9%, according to the survey, a performance that will mark the low point of the year.

The pace of growth eased amid the surge in omicron infections and temporary activity restrictions, said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist for Barclays Plc. “While the movement restrictions were short-lived, other headwinds from global supply shortages and higher input costs also impeded the pace of expansion.”

Asia’s third largest economy had just begun recovering from the pandemic-induced slump when a surge in Omicron cases in January brought back some of the virus-related restrictions. The war in Ukraine, in February, further added to its woes, pushing up commodity prices and squeezing supplies further.

Earlier this month, elevated prices forced India’s central bank to hike rates by 40 basis-points in an off-cycle meeting. Governor Shaktikanta Das, who is due to next review monetary policy June 8, has signaled more hikes to tame inflation, a move that may hurt demand further.

“Elevated commodity prices, slowing global growth and monetary policy tightening across most markets are likely to weigh on growth prospects,” said Teresa John, an economist with Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt in Mumbai. “We continue to expect contact-intensive services to lead the economic recovery even as high commodity prices weigh on manufacturing margins.” 

News Network
May 18,2022

hardik Patel.jpg

Ahmadabad, May 18: In a major blow to the Congress, working president of the party's Gujarat unit and popular Patidar community leader Hardik Patel has resigned from Congress, weeks after he praised prime minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party for being a "decisive party" while criticising his own for "ignoring" him.

Hardik announced the decision on his Twitter account stating, "Today, with courage I resign from the post and party's primary membership. I hope all my friends and people of Gujarat will welcome my decision. I believe that with my decision, I will be able to work positively for the future of Gujarat."

Hardik also attacked his resignation letter, addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, in the tweet. It said, "Despite several attempts to steer the Congress in the right direction, the party has constantly been working against the interest of my country and our society..." 

The letter reads, "Over the last 3 years I have found that the Congress party and its leadership both at central and state level have been merely reduced to opposing everything, whereas the people always seek an alternative that thinks of their future and is capable of taking India ahead. Be it Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of GST-India wanted solutions for these subjects for a long time and Congress only played the role of a roadblock and was always only obstructive."

"Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership..," Hardik's resignation letter stated. It adds without naming anyone in particular, "Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad! Senior leaders behave in a way like they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis".

Hardik shot to fame in 2015 for leading the agitation under the banner of "Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti" seeking reservation for Patidar community in government jobs, education, among other sectors, and joined the Congress in March 2019 in the presence of party's then-president Rahul Gandhi in Gandhinagar in the run up to Lok Sabha polls.

A year later in July 2020, he was elevated to the post of working president of Gujarat unit, making him the youngest leader to hold this important post. However, barely six months later, the Patidar leader started feeling "frustrated" for not being given any specific role in the party. Besides, he also faced silent protest from the party leaders due to his promotion as working president despite being a newbie.

In February 2021, Hardik voiced his "frustration" for the first time for being "ignored" while talking to a news paper. The frustration is said to have kept growing. Last month, he made several statements alleging senior party leaders for "ignoring" him by not including him in party works such as press conferences, crucial meetings or keeping him in loop before appointing office-bearers in the party.

"Look at the responsibility a working president has in another state. They are in-charge of districts, part of decision making, among other crucial things. But, I haven't been given anything except this post, which has no use," Hardik had said in a recent meeting.

News Network
May 22,2022

Riyadh, May 22: Saudi Arabia has announced a fresh travel ban on citizens for 16 countries due to Covid-19 cases in those countries, The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) said on Saturday.

The list of countries include: Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) emphasised that the validity of the passport for Saudis, who intend to travel to non-Arab countries, must be more than six months, Saudi Gazette reported.

According to the statement, the validity of the passport should be more than three months for travelling to Arab countries. As for citizens, who travel to other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, the validity of their national ID card must be more than three months.

The Jawazat reiterated that the soft copy of the national ID on Absher and Tawakkalna applications is not sufficient for travel to GCC states.

The original ID card and family registry must be produced for the travel in addition to a document of proof of dependents inside the Kingdom whose holders are unable to travel to the Gulf countries.

Regarding the health requirements for Saudis travelling outside the Kingdom, the Jawazat listed the following requirements:

- Received three doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with the third dose received after three months of taking the second dose

- Exemptions for those groups who have received a vaccine waiver on medical grounds as per the status on the Tawakkalna application

- Those under 16 and 12 require two doses of the vaccine

News Network
May 20,2022

The Supreme Court on Friday, 20 May directed that the Gyanvapi mosque case should be transferred from the civil judge in Varanasi, where it is currently being heard, to the court of the district judge Varanasi – who is "more senior and experienced" and will be better placed to address the complex issues in the matter.

The bench of the apex court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud also ordered that:

•    The application filed by the masjid committee under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure – arguing the suit by "Hindu" devotees is barred by the Places of Worship Act – will be decided on priority by district judge

•    The Supreme Court's Interim order dated 17 May shall continue to remain in operation pending the disposal of the Order 7 Rule 11 application, and for a further period of 8 weeks, to allow any party to take necessary steps.

•    If adequate arrangements for wazu (ritual washing) have not been made, then district magistrate in consultation with masjid committee should make proper arrangements.

•    The order of civil judge dated 16 May (for sealing) stands subsumed by the Supreme Court's order of 17 May, which clarified that while the area where an alleged 'Shivling' was stated to be found

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha was hearing the pleas by the masjid committee against the orders of the Varanasi court, including the original order allowing a video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque as well as the order to seal part of the mosque where a 'Shivling' was allegedly found.

The masjid committee argues that the entire case is barred because of the Places of Worship Act 1991, which says that there can be no conversion of, or change to the character of, a place of worship which has been in existence since before 15 August 1947.

The masjid committee has challenged the maintainability of the case in the Varanasi court under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, which bars any suit where there is no cause of action. The Varanasi court instead of considering this issue at the outset, had allowed the video survey and passed several other orders.

The apex court on 19 May had directed the Varanasi civil court to "desist from taking any further action" till it completed its hearings.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the masjid committee, argued that things "need to be nipped in the bud." He argued that the orders of the Varanasi court has led to an alteration of a status quo at the Gyanvapi mosque which has been in place for the last 500 years.

Ahmadi pointed to the way in which the report of the survey commission was leaked by lawyers for the Hindu plaintiffs on Thursday evening to argue that there was "a design" to change the status quo which had been in place previously.

Ahmadi noted that Section 3 of the Places of Worship Act – which bars the conversion of "any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof" – has no exceptions provided to it.

Justice Chandrachud suggested that a survey to assess the religious character of a particular site would not contravene Sections 3 and 4 of the Places of Worship Act.

Ahmadi contended that if such surveys were allowed to be conducted, then this would defeat the very purpose of the 1991 Act.

The bench did not go further into this issue, saying it would need to be taken up by the district judge when considering the Order 7 Rule 11 issue, and could be revisited in the Supreme Court when it takes the matter up again after its vacations.

Ahmadi also asked the court to allow worshippers in the mosque access to the taps in the area sealed because a 'Shivling' was allegedly found there, so that they could perform wazu, ie ritual washing. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the State of Uttar Pradesh, objected to this saying that it could lead to a law and order problem.

The judges sought to arrive at a solution for the problem by including the direction in their order that arrangements for wazu would have to be made by the district magistrate.

What is This Case About?

Five Hindu women have sought round-the-year access to pray at “a shrine behind the western wall of the mosque complex”. The site is currently made open for Hindu prayers once a year.

A Varanasi court had in April ordered a video inspection of the site, but the survey could not take place as the mosque committee opposed the videography inside the mosque, and accused Advocate Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra of bias and demanded his replacement.

The local court, however, on Thursday, 12 May, ordered that the survey work will continue, and instead of replacing Mishra, appointed two more lawyers — Vishal Kumar Singh and Ajay Singh — to accompany him.

The Allahabad High Court refused to stay this order despite it being argued by the masjid committee that the mosque was protected by the Places of Worship Act 1991, resulting in the pleas at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, 16 May, the Varanasi court ordered the sealing of part of the mosque on the basis that a 'Shivling' had been found on the premises. This order was also challenged by the masjid committee on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 May, issued notice on pleas challenging the orders of a district court regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, and passed an interim order that while the area within the mosque where an alleged 'Shivling' was said to be found should be protected, Muslims must not be restricted from entering and praying in the mosque.

Following this interim order, the Hindu plaintiffs, through their advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, filed an application in the Varanasi court have sought the razing of the wall and the removal of the resulting debris, in order for a further survey of the area where the alleged 'Shivling' was found.

The report submitted by the Varanasi court-appointed commissioners was released by the Hindu devotees' lawyers on 19 May.

The key findings from the survey – including the alleged discovery of Hindu symbols on the architecture as well as the structure in a pool in the mosque termed a Shivling by the plaintiffs and a fountain by the defendants – can be found here.

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta has approached the Supreme Court as an intervenor in the masjid committee's case, saying that the Gyanvapi Mosque is not protected by the Places of Worship Act, under Section 4(3) of the Act.

