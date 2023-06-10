  1. Home
  United Opposition could work a miracle in 2024 polls: Shatrughan Sinha

News Network
June 10, 2023

trio.jpg

Patna, June 10: Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha said that a united Opposition could work a "miracle" in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Sinha, who is on a trip to his home town Patna, told journalists on Friday that he was sanguine about the opposition parties' meet scheduled here on June 23.

Lauding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the "initiative", he also expressed delight that his party chief Mamata Banerjee has agreed to attend the meeting.

"I have always held that Mamata Banerjee is a game changer. It is great that she will be there with people like national icon Rahul Gandhi, who has acquired heroic stature after Bharat Jodo Yatra," said Sinha, who was briefly with Congress before joining TMC.

The Asansol MP hoped that the meeting will help build a common minimum programme for "the new government which replaces the current regime".

Sinha, who had represented Patna Sahib twice as a BJP MP before losing the seat to Ravi Shankar Prasad in 2019 while contesting on a Congress ticket, was asked that given his optimism, how many seats he expected the united Opposition to win in 2024.

He replied, "I am not an astrologer but it can be safely said that there would be a miracle. We have seen glimpses of what can be achieved in the assembly polls of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka where the BJP got defeated by the Congress."

News Network
May 30,2023

UTK.jpg

Mangaluru, May 30: Speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly and Mangaluru MLA UT Khader directed officials of various departments in Dakshina Kannada district to be prepared to tackle natural disasters during monsoon.

Chairing a meeting on monsoon preparedness on Monday, Khader said that departments should take measures to reduce loss of life and properties. 

“Based on previous experiences, measures can be taken to prevent loss of properties and protect domestic animals. Officials and people’s representatives should be prepared to respond to the complaints of people. Officials should form teams at the village-level and in urban areas. Excessive rain in catchment areas may result in flooding. Hence, awareness should be created among people to prevent damages,” he said.

Officials should rush to the spot immediately in the event of landslides or incidents like compound wall collapse. While Rs 10,000 should be given as immediate relief, a detailed report on damages to properties should be prepared so that maximum compensation can be distributed within 10 days. The district has an amount of Rs 3.5 crore for disaster management. If required, more funds can be sanctioned to the district, he said at the meeting and directed the officials to inform him of any support required from the government.

While deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, involvement of youths from local organisations also should be ensured to take up rescue operations. Officials should convene meetings in gram panchayats and urban local bodies to discuss plans. Fire and emergency and health departments should be prepared to respond in emergency situations. 

The department of rural development and panchayat raj, public works department, national highways and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) should immediately fill potholes on the roads. The Mescom and forest department should work jointly to cut branches of trees that are likely to fall on electric lines. Junior engineers of the Mescom and rangers of the forest department of the respective areas will be held responsible for any death related to electrocution, the speaker warned.

He also directed the district administration, all urban local bodies and gram panchayats to start a 24x7 helpline.

News Network
June 1,2023

rahulgandhi.jpg

Washington, June 1: During a recent event in the United States, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the audience that he was aware of his phone being monitored and expressed his lack of concern about it. In a light-hearted manner, he humorously greeted "Hello! Mr. Modi" while using his iPhone.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday commenced his three-city tour of the United States. On Wednesday, he dedicated the first half of his day to engaging with pioneering startup entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley, who are renowned for their groundbreaking contributions in the realm of Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies.

Rahul discusses AI, big data, machine learning

During his discussion with experts covering a wide range of topics including AI, big data, machine learning, and their impact on humanity, Rahul Gandhi highlighted important issues such as governance, social welfare measures, and the prevalence of disinformation and misinformation. Emphasising the significance of data, he stated that it is the modern-day equivalent of gold, and countries like India have recognized its immense potential.

"There is a need to have appropriate regulations on data safety and security," the former Congress President said.

If nation-state decides to tap phone, no on can stop that: Gandhi

Nevertheless, when it came to the matter of Pegasus spyware and comparable surveillance technologies, Rahul Gandhi reassured the audience that he remained unperturbed. In a light-hearted manner, he even acknowledged his awareness of his phone being tapped and playfully greeted "Hello! Mr. Modi" while using his iPhone.

"I presume my iPhone is being tapped. You need established rules with regard to the privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual," he said.

"If a nation-state decides that they want to tap your phone, no one can stop you. This is my sense," Gandhi added.

"If the nation is interested in tapping the phone, then this is not a battle worth fighting. I think whatever I do and work, is available to the government," he accused.

As Rahul Gandhi delivered his address, the front row of the Plug and Play auditorium was occupied by key individuals accompanying him on his journey from India, including Sam Pitroda, the chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress.

Play and Plug CEO praises Rahul Gandhi

Situated in Sunnyvale, California, the Plug and Play Tech Centre stands as one of the leading startup incubators globally.

As per the CEO and Founder Saeed Amidi, over half of the startup founders at Plug and Play are either Indians or Indian Americans.

Following the event, Amidi told PTI that Rahul Gandhi exhibited a profound understanding of the IT sector, and he was highly impressed by Gandhi's knowledge of the latest advancements in cutting-edge technologies.

News Network
June 1,2023

