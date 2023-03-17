  1. Home
  Water crisis, heat stress to bring down food supply in India and across the globe

March 18, 2023

New Delhi, Mar 18: Food supply in India and across the globe will go down by at least 6 per cent by 2050 as water crisis and heat stress caused by climate change will hit productivity, the Global Commission on Economics of Water (GCEW) has warned.

The commission is convened by the Government of the Netherlands and facilitated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Its latest report used a large dimensional computable general equilibrium model to project impacts on global irrigated food production and food security.

Food supply decreases were projected for two climate change scenarios or representative concentration pathways (RCP) based on the intensity of the greenhouse gas emissions. The optimistic RCP 4.5 based on drastic cut in emissions and RCP 8.5 the worst-case scenario. The model used 2014 as base year.

"Even under the best-case climate change scenario of RCP4.5, most African countries experience an increase in people with severe food insecurity by more than one third," the report 'The What, Why and How of the World Water Crisis' said.

The "best case" scenario for India meant a 6.52 per cent fall in food supply while it was 16.1 per cent in the worst case scenario. In China, it was 8.97 per cent and 22.4 per cent, respectively while the fall in the US was pegged at 4.8 per cent and 12.6 per cent.

Food insecurity affects 72-81 crore people globally and is linked to water insecurity. The fall in production, the study said, will push 100 crore people into severe food insecurity, the report said.

In another report titled 'Turning the Tide', the GCEW issued a seven-point agenda for collective action: managing global water cycle with just and equity, adopt outcomes-focussed approach to water conservation, cease underpricing water, phase out subsidies in agriculture and water, establishing just water partnerships, fortifying freshwater storage systems and reshape the multilateral governance of water. 

March 9,2023

Kasaragod, Mar 9: A Plus Two student of Kundamkuzhi Higher Secondary School was found dead near the institution on Tuesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Abhinav, 17, son of Vinod and Shalini. He had reportedly left home saying that he was going to the playground near the school. However, he did not return even after dusk. His father, who went in search of him, found him hanging from a tree near the school around 8 p.m.

Abhinav’s death has left relatives, friends and locals alike in grief. Last day when their saint off program was held at school, Abhinav happily participated in the program.

Exams were scheduled to begin the next day. Abhinav used to play in the school grounds with his friends after the regular classes. But Abhinav, who reached the ground the other day, was sitting near the ground without playing. And returned from the field earlier than usual. 

While preparing for the exam, his father, Vinod, rushed to see that his son, who had gone out to play, did not return till late, and saw the shocking scene.

The teachers of Kundamkuzhi school said that father Vinod saw the body of his son Abhinav hanging from a tree on the way from home to school. Abhinav has a sister who is a school student.

The Bedakam police conducted inquest, and the body was shifted to the Kasaragod General Hospital for post-mortem. The police are investigating the incident.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056

March 9,2023

The coastal city of Mangaluru was the hottest place in the country on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, a trend that mostly continued into Thursday, March 9, when India Meteorological Department (IMD) said mercury ruled in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius over many parts of Coastal Karnataka and Goa.

Similar conditions were reported from isolated places of Saurashtra, Kutch and Vidarbha, while maximum temperatures were in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius over parts of Vidarbha and East Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Konkan, Saurashtra, Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, Rayalaseema and West Madhya Pradesh.

The temperature recorded in Mangaluru on Wednesday was the highest since 2010, surpassing the previous high of 37.9 degrees Celsius in 2017.

On March 2, just six days ago, the city had already recorded the highest temperature in the country at 37.9 degrees Celsius. Currently, the prevailing temperature is 5.4 degrees Celsius higher than the usual temperature for this time of year.

Meanwhile, Karwar recorded a temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which is six degrees Celsius higher than usual for this season.

According to IMD, many parts of the state are likely to experience an increase of three degrees Celsius in temperature in the coming days. However, rain is expected after March in some parts of the state, while coastal areas are likely to receive rain in March itself.

The primary reason for the increase in temperature is the dry weather and heat wave blowing from North to South. Moreover, in April, the temperature in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada is expected to increase by six degrees Celsius, according to IMD reports.

March 3,2023

New Delhi, Mar 3: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud on Friday turned down a plea for an immediate listing of pleas seeking a directive to government institutions in Karnataka to allow students to appear for examinations wearing the hijab.

“I will list it immediately after the Holi vacation. I will create a bench,” the CJI told a lawyer, who mentioned the matter. The Supreme Court closes for the Holi break on March 6 and will reopen on March 13.

The case was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and PS Narasimha urging the Court to consider listing the case so as to hear on the interim prayer by the students to appear for upcoming exams wearing hijab.

At first, the CJI said the case would be listed following the top court's upcoming Holi break.

"But exams are after 5 days," the lawyer said.

"You are coming on the last day," the CJI said.

"It was mentioned twice and 10 days ago as well," the lawyer replied.

"Ok, I will constitute a bench and hear it," the CJI assured.

“I will form a bench. I will list the matter,” the CJI reiterated. 

The lawyer asked: “What about the exams?”

“I can’t answer your questions,” retorted the CJI.

The case was earlier mentioned on two occasions, January 23 and February 22.

On February 22, the CJI said he would “take a call” soon on setting up a three-judge bench to take up the matter in view of a split verdict of the two judges of the previous bench in October 2022 after a group of students from Karnataka mentioned a similar plea. Another plea for listing the matter was made on January 23.

The pleas have pointed out that the exams are commencing from March 9 but those wearing hijab would not be allowed inside the examination centres due to the state government’s ban on the headscarves in state-run institutions.

In October, the court delivered a split verdict on the ban with one judge affirming that the state government is authorised to enforce a uniform in schools. The other called the hijab a matter of choice that cannot be stifled.

Justice Hemant Gupta, in his judgment, dismissed all the appeals filed against the Karnataka high court judgment, which held in March that wearing of the hijab is not mandatory in Islam and that the state government was empowered to enforce the uniform mandate.

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia differed and allowed all the appeals. Reading out the operative part of his judgment, justice Dhulia said that wearing the hijab is a matter of choice and there cannot be any restriction against it.

Quashing the state government’s prohibitory notification, justice Dhulia added that concerns regarding the education of a girl child weighed the most on his mind and the ban would certainly come in the way of making her life better.

In view of the dissenting views, the matter has been referred to the CJI for constituting an appropriate bench.

Almost two dozen lawyers argued over a spectrum of issues during the hearing in the case last year. The petitioners, challenging the high court order affirming the ban, cited the right to practice religion, freedom to dress as a matter of expression and identity, right to access education, and alleged unreasonableness of the state’s mandate.

The Karnataka government countered the petitioners, maintaining throughout the proceedings that their circular to enforce the uniform was religion-neutral and aimed only at promoting uniformity and discipline.

