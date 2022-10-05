  1. Home
  2. Dubai's majestic Hindu temple opens to public on Dussehra

News Network
October 5, 2022

dubai.jpg

Dubai, Oct 5: A grand Hindu temple, which was inaugurated last night, opened its doors to idol worshippers and visitors on the occasion of Dussehra in Jebel Ali area of Dubai. The temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE.

"Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence & Amb @sunjaysudhir inaugurated the new Hindu Temple in Dubai. On the occasion, Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir thanked the UAE Government for their support to the 3.5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UAE," the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted.

A powerful message of tolerance, peace and harmony, bringing together people from various faiths, marked the official opening ceremony, the Khaleej Times newspaper reported.

Priests chanted “Om shanti shanti Om” in a peace salutation and musicians playing the tabla and dhol — Indian drums — greeted people as they entered.

The 'worship village' in Jebel Ali now houses nine religious shrines, including seven churches, the Guru Nanak Darbar Sikh Gurudwara, and the new Hindu house of worship.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was organised in the main prayer hall.

Sheikh Nahyan was joined by Ambassador Sudhir, CEO of the social regulatory and licensing agency for the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dr Omar Al Muthanna and trustee of the Hindu Temple Dubai, Raju Shroff.

Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, director-general of the Community Development Authority, was also present at the event.

Over 200 dignitaries, including the heads of diplomatic missions, religious leaders of several faiths, business owners and Indian community members were also present at the glittering opening ceremony.

Sudhir said: "It is welcome news for the Indian community that a new Hindu temple is being inaugurated in Dubai today. The temple's opening serves the religious aspirations of the large Hindu community living in the UAE.

"The new temple is adjoining a Gurudwara, which was opened in 2012. We are honoured that Sheikh Nahayan inaugurated the new Hindu temple in Dubai. We thank the graciousness and generosity of the Dubai Government for providing land for the temple and facilitating its construction," the Indian envoy said.

Plans to construct the 70,000-square-foot house of worship were announced in 2020, shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic struck the city.

The temple features detailed hand carvings, ornate pillars, brass spires and striking lattice screens that blend Indian and Arabic architecture.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the opening ceremony, Shroff said: "The temple opening in Dubai is a dream come true not just for Hindus, but for Indians all over the UAE. The temple is a true representation of how we perceive religion – bringing cultures together."

"Despite Covis-19, construction timelines were not hampered because of the support of the Dubai government. The Hindu Temple Dubai is truly a remarkable icon of how receptive and compassionate Dubai and the Government of the UAE are. Whether it was in 1958 to launch the first 'temple' in the country to the Hindu temple now, the Emirati generosity remains."

Pre-registration is required to visit the temple and devotees can register online before arrival.

By the end of the year, there will be a spacious community centre where Hindu ceremonies, rituals and prayers can take place, including weddings.

News Network
September 30,2022

madrasa.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 30: The Karnataka government on Friday directed the education department to submit a report on the activities of madrasas in the state, stirring a controversy.

The education department has taken up the exercise amid the demands to ban madrasas in the state by extremist Hindutva organisations, according to the sources.

It has been alleged by the Hindutva extremists that suspicious activities are going on in madrasas.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommail-led government has asked the department to submit report about 960 madrasas in the state.

A committee has been formed under the leadership of the Commissioner of the education department, which will give comprehensive report on the activities of the madrasas.

BJP insiders said that after the submission of the report, a decision would be made on whether the madrasas should be banned or these should be brought under the jurisdiction of the education department.

The BJP insiders said that the ruling BJP in Karnataka is contemplating the action on madrasas on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with madrasas.

News Network
October 4,2022

muhammad.jpg

Riyadh, Oct 4: Saudi Arabia was chosen on Tuesday to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a $500 billion futuristic megacity in the desert that planners say will feature a year-round winter sports complex.

"The deserts and mountains of Saudi Arabia will soon be a playground for winter sports," the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement on the decision made during its general assembly meeting in Phnom Penh.

The Saudi bid was "unanimously approved", the statement said, noting that the megacity known as NEOM will be the first West Asian city to host the event.

First announced in 2017, NEOM has consistently raised eyebrows for proposed flourishes like flying taxis and robot maids, even as architects and economists have questioned its feasibility.

In July, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled plans for a project within NEOM known as The Line, two parallel mirror-encased skyscrapers extending over 170 kilometres of mountain and desert terrain.

The Asian Winter Games are slated to take place in Trojena, an area of NEOM "where winter temperatures drop below zero celsius and year-round temperatures are generally 10 degrees cooler than the rest of the region", according to the project's website.

Set to be completed in 2026, Trojena will include year-round skiing, a manmade freshwater lake, chalets, mansions and ultra-luxury hotels, the website says.

The Asian Winter Games include competitions for skiing, snowboarding, ice hockey and figure skating -- 47 events in all, 28 on snow and 10 on ice, the OCA said.

Saudi Arabia has drawn criticism for alleged "sportswashing" -- hosting high-profile boxing, Formula 1 and other contests to divert attention from its human rights record.

An Egyptian official said in September that Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia were in talks on a proposal to jointly host the 2030 World Cup football tournament.

