  1. Home
  2. 2020 Abraham Accords made Israel more aggressive, say Palestinians

2020 Abraham Accords made Israel more aggressive, say Palestinians

News Network
May 16, 2023

palest.jpg

London, May 16: The majority of Palestinians are opposed to the Abraham Accords, the agreements that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and some Arab nations in 2020, and that just over a half believe it made Israel more aggressive, a new survey suggested.

The latest Arab News-YouGov poll about the Palestinian situation from the point of view of Palestinians on the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, revealed that 64 percent of the respondents said to be against the accords, with only 10 percent expressing a favorable opinion.

The Abraham Accords, signed in September 2020, are a series of agreements between Israel and four Arab countries  — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco  — that established formal diplomatic relations, including the exchange of ambassadors and the opening of embassies.

The Accords, mediated by the Trump administration, were hailed as a major breakthrough in Middle East diplomacy.

However, the agreements have been met with widespread opposition from Palestinians, who believe they fail to address the root causes of the conflict. 

When asked about the impact of the Accords, 52 percent of those surveyed said that the agreement had made Israel more aggressive towards the Palestinians, while 43 percent said they had seen no impact or change, and only 6 percent said they believed the agreement had made the situation better.

The results of the poll highlight a deep mistrust of Palestinians towards a possible peaceful resolution of the conflict, as they show that the Abraham Accords failed to produce tangible improvements for Palestinians.

This mistrust was foretold by former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al Faisal, who said in an interview with Arab News’ “Frankly Speaking” video show in May last year that there is no evidence that embracing Israel has made it less aggressive towards Palestinians.

Prince Faisal argued that despite some Arab countries having normalized their relationship with Israel, the situation in the West Bank and Gaza remains the same.

“Attacks and assassinations of Palestinian individuals take place almost on a daily basis. The stealing of Palestinian land by Israel continues despite the assurances that Israel gave to the signatories of the peace (accord) between the UAE and Israel,” Prince Faisal said.

“So, there is no sign whatsoever that appeasing Israel is going to change their attitude.”

The poll also revealed the most commonly chosen reasons for the failure of peace talks, unveiling a fragmented, complex picture.

The top reason, chosen by 21 percent of respondents, was “Continued Israeli intimidation, settlements, and annexation.”

This was followed by “US bias towards Israel,” chosen by 15 percent, and “mistakes and lack of leadership of the Palestinian Authority,” chosen as the top reason by 14 percent of people surveyed.

While 11 percent of respondents saw the disputes over Al-Aqsa Mosque and the status of Jerusalem as significant barriers to peace, 32 percent of interviewees believed that Palestinian armed militias sabotaging the peace talks ranked at the bottom of the reasons for failure.

These results suggest that Palestinians see a range of factors contributing to the failure of past peace talks and initiatives, including both internal and external factors. However, only 2 percent of respondents ranked the issue of the “Palestinian state’s ability to carry arms and defend itself” as the top reason for the failure.

Interestingly, the poll also revealed that a significant proportion of respondents  — 31 percent  — did not choose any of the six options presented, indicating a level of uncertainty or frustration with the peace process. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 13,2023

bommai.jpg

Bengaluru, May 13: The BJP has not been able to make the mark, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday as the Congress was striding towards victory in the state assembly elections.

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the Congress is leading in 127 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 68. The JD-S is leading in 22 seats.

"We have not been able to make the mark, in spite of a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and workers of the party," Bommai said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 10,2023

Karnataka.jpg

Bengaluru, May 10: At least ten exit polls indicated that the Congress is on the cusp of coming to power while the BJP maintained that the game is still on in Karnataka where voting concluded Wednesday in what was a bitterly-fought election.

Two exit polls gave Congress a clear majority - the India Today-Axis My India said the party will register a thumping victory with 122-140 seats against BJP’s 62-80 and the News24 - Today's Chanakya projection was 120 seats for the DK Shivakumar-led party and 92 for the incumbent Basavaraj Bommai-led government. 

Only one exit poll - News Nation - gave BJP 114 seats. 

Seven other exit polls showed Congress as the single-largest party with the likelihood of a fractured mandate looming.

All exit polls have predicted a major climbdown for the HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S), which is projected to win anywhere between 12 and 32 seats. The space JD(S) is shown to have ceded is likely to be occupied by Congress, which is one way of explaining its gains apart from benefits of the anti-incumbency against BJP. 

However, exit polls have often got it wrong. In 2018, for example, Axis My India's prediction was 106-118 for Congress and 79-92 for BJP. But BJP ended up getting 104 and Congress 78.

Soon after polling concluded, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked party workers and electors. “I want to thank the Babbar Sher workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future,” he said. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, however, insisted that the BJP is coming to power. “Our ground report says we'll get a complete majority,” he said, pointing out that no exit poll is accurate. “There'll be 5-10% variation and none of the exit polls are consistent,” he added. 

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that high voter turnout was “a very positive sign” and that it depicted anti-incumbency against BJP. 

“It’s the other way around,” Bommai said. “A high voter turnout is always better for BJP not Congress. This shows a lot of people in urban areas who didn’t vote earlier have come out and voted for BJP,” he claimed. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 11,2023

preksha.jpg

Mangaluru, May 11: A youth who was facing charges of abetting the alleged suicide of a young model named Preksha at Ashraya colony at Kumpala two years ago has allegedly ended his life by hanging himself on Wednesday night, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Yathiraj Gatti (20), a resident of Kuttar Mundoli in the city. He allegedly hanged himself from an iron hook in the sit-out of his aunt’s house.

Sources said he went to his aunt’s house at around 11 pm on Wednesday when she was away.

The youth was found hanging by his uncle who searched for him on Thursday morning.

Ullal police have registered a case and are investigating. The young model Preksha (17) was found hanging at her residence in Ashraya colony on March 10, 2021. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.