  1. Home
  2. Deadly cyber-attack by Israel: Many killed, around 3,000 injured in mass pager explosions across Lebanon

Deadly cyber-attack by Israel: Many killed, around 3,000 injured in mass pager explosions across Lebanon

News Network
September 18, 2024

lebenon.jpg

Thousands of members of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah as well as civilians have been killed or wounded after wireless communication devices, known as pagers, exploded in different locations across the country on Tuesday, September 17. 

In its latest update, the Lebanese health ministry said at least nine people have been killed and 2,800 others wounded in the explosions that were first reported in the southern suburbs of Beirut. 

"Patients are being transferred to different governorates in Lebanon as hospitals in southern Lebanon have exceeded their capacity," the ministry stated.

Among those killed are a 9-year-old girl and son of a lawmaker affiliated with Hezbollah, Press TV correspondent in Beirut Mariam Saleh said in a report from the Lebanese capital.

The little girl has been identified as Fatima Jafar Abdullah while the young man is Mahdi Ammar, son of 'Loyalty to the Resistance' bloc MP Ali Ammar.

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, is also among the injured. His wife took to X, formerly Twitter, to confirm his injury in the pager explosion but said his condition was stable. 

Saleh said certain people who were carrying pagers noticed them heating up before the explosions took place, adding that Israelis are on a state of high alert, expecting a response from Hezbollah.

Based on preliminary investigation, officials were quoted as saying that the blasts appear to have been caused by a remote cyber attack orchestrated by the Israeli regime amid heightened tensions.

Footage shared on social media showed the wounded being taken to hospitals in Beirut and southern Lebanon. Many were seen assembling in front of hospitals and health centers to assist the injured.

In its latest statement, Hezbollah said after examining all facts and available information about the attacks that they hold the Israeli regime "fully responsible for this criminal aggression that also targeted civilians and led to the martyrdom of several people and the injury of many others."

"Our martyrs and wounded are the symbol of our struggle and sacrifices on the road to Al-Quds, in victory for our honorable people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and continuous field support.

"Our position of victory, support and backing for the valiant Palestinian resistance will remain a source of pride and honor for us in this world and the hereafter.

"The treacherous and criminal enemy will certainly receive its punishment for this sinful aggression," read the statement.

In its earlier statement, Hezbollah said at least three people, including a girl, had been killed in the pager explosions and many others sustained injuries.

The movement said relevant authorities were conducting security and scientific investigations to determine the causes of these simultaneous explosions.

The Lebanese health ministry has asked all its medical workers in Beirut and southern Lebanon to remain on alert and respond to all emergency medical cases.

The ministry has also urged all pager owners to dispose of their devices with immediate effect. 

Lebanon’s Minister of Health, Firas Abiad, earlier said the number of injured was in the “hundreds” and there were some fatalities from the explosions.

There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli military on Tuesday's attacks although some reports suggest that the regime officials have been advised to remain tight-lipped about it.

Israel has been regularly exchanging fire with Hezbollah since last October, shortly after the regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza after the Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in retaliation for the relentless atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Experts believe the Israeli regime, after being militarily defeated, is resorting to desperate attacks against ordinary people in both Lebanon and Gaza, which will only hasten its demise. 

More than 41,200 Palestinians have been killed by the occupying regime in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past 11 months, most of them children and women. 

Condemnations have started pouring in against Tuesday's mass pager explosions in Lebanon, with Palestinian resistance groups as well as Yemen's Ansarullah strongly condemning it.

In a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned the Israeli terrorist attack targeting the Lebanese people.

He also expressed condolences to Lebanon and said Iran is ready to assist in treating the wounded or transferring them to Tehran.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 17,2024

congmodi.jpg

As the Modi-led NDA government completes the first 100 days of its third term, the Congress party has launched a scathing attack, dubbing it as the "U-Turn Sarkar" for its failures and policy reversals.

At a press conference in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate highlighted what she called "100 days of instability, indecisiveness, and immaturity," accusing the Modi government of damaging critical sectors of the economy and public infrastructure.

Shrinate criticised the government's handling of the economy, which she described as being in "dire straits".

She argued that under Modi's leadership, sectors such as agriculture, youth employment, and infrastructure have been neglected. "These 100 days have been very heavy on the country's economy, farmers, youth, women, infrastructure, railways, and institutions," she said, adding "It has become clear that Narendra Modi has no vision to deal with the country's problems."

She went on to debunk the government's claims of progress in infrastructure development, citing multiple instances of structural failures in key projects.

“The airports inaugurated by Narendra Modi--from Jabalpur to Delhi and Rajkot--could not even withstand a single monsoon,” Shrinate pointed out. She also referenced failures such as:

•    Atal setu: Constructed at a cost of Rs18,000 crore, the bridge developed cracks soon after its inauguration.

•    Sudarshan setu in Gujarat: Opened in February 2024, it also developed cracks within months.

•    Shivaji statue collapse: The iconic statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was destroyed within eight months of being unveiled, an event Shrinate described as an "insult to Shivaji Maharaj."

•    Ram mandir water leakage: The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir, a symbol of faith for millions, was found to be leaking during the monsoon.

•    "Who will take accountability for these incidents?" Shrinate asked, questioning the government's competency in executing large-scale projects.

•    On railway safety, Shrinate accused the government of overseeing a period marked by frequent accidents and derailments.

•    "There have been 38 railway accidents in 100 days, resulting in 21 deaths," she stated. Despite the public outrage following the tragic Balasore accident, which killed nearly 300 people earlier this year, the Congress spokesperson said that the government has failed to take effective measures to improve rail safety.

•    She criticised the slow implementation of Kavach, an anti-collision device, stating, “The reality is that even after 21 deaths, Kavach is being installed at a pace of 2 km per year, while the Railway Minister shamelessly calls these 'minor' incidents.” Shrinate’s remarks come amidst mounting public concern over the Modi government’s inability to secure rail travel in one of the world’s largest railway networks.

In addition to infrastructure and safety concerns, Shrinate accused the Modi government of making hasty policy decisions, only to later backtrack under public pressure. "If any of your decisions affect the country negatively, it won’t become law because the government will take a U-turn on it," she said. Among the key policy reversals Shrinate cited were:

•    Lateral entry: A controversial policy of hiring private-sector professionals for bureaucratic roles, which was quietly shelved.

•    Broadcast Bill: Withdrawn after fierce opposition, highlighting the government's poor handling of policy legislation.

•    Waqf Board Bill: Another example of the government's failure to gauge the impact of its decisions.

•    NPS to UPS: Indexation policy changes that were hastily reversed after protests from key stakeholders.

"Narendra Modi's first 100 days symbolise not just U-turns, but a government that is fundamentally unsure of its direction," Shrinate remarked.

"In 100 days, 104 heinous crimes have been committed against women, in which there are 157 victims. Women are raped publicly in BJP ruled states but Narendra Modi doesn't say a word on this. But how will you speak, because you are the one who stood with those who sexually exploited the daughters of the country," she added.

The Congress's sharp critique of the Modi government's first 100 days has set the tone for the coming months, as the opposition gears up for a series of state elections and prepares for the 2024 general election.

"The country cannot afford this level of instability, immaturity, and incompetence," Shrinate concluded, calling on citizens to hold the Modi government accountable for what she described as its "endless U-turns and policy failures."

In these 100 days, Congress has made clear that it will focus on highlighting the government’s missteps in the economy, public safety, and governance, presenting itself as a viable alternative in the face of what it calls "a government in retreat."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 12,2024

bombUNRWa.jpg

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees says six of its employees are among the at least 18 people killed in a recent Israeli aerial assault on a school in the central Gaza Strip.

In a statement released on Thursday, UNRWA said Wednesday’s Israeli airstrikes targeting the UN-run al-Jaouni school in the Nuseirat refugee camp resulted in "the highest death toll among our staff in a single incident” since the occupying regime waged a genocidal war on Gaza more than 11 months ago.

"Among those killed was the manager of the UNRWA shelter and other team members providing assistance to displaced people," it added.

UNRWA also said the al-Jaouni school, home to around 12,000 displaced Palestinians- mainly women and children, has been hit five times since the Israeli aggression began.

“No one is safe in Gaza. No one is spared,” it emphasized. “Schools and other civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times, they are not a target.”

In an X post, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deaths demonstrated “very dramatic violations of the international humanitarian law and the total absence of an effective protection of civilians.”

Meanwhile, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said the agency's staff who were killed had been providing support to families sheltering in the al-Jaouni school.

“Humanitarian staff, premises & operations have been blatantly & unabatedly disregarded since the beginning of the war,” he asserted.

Lazzarini further noted that at least 220 UNRWA employees have been killed during the Israeli offensive on Gaza.

The Israeli military claimed that the school had been used by members of the Hamas resistance group to “plan and execute” attacks against the occupation troops.

However, a survivor said the section of the school that was hit by Israel had been “dedicated only to women.”

“All of a sudden there was a huge explosion … Women and children were blown to pieces. We rushed to see our children but found them torn to pieces,” he told Al Jazeera.

Another survivor said she had lost all of her six children in the Israeli attack, adding, “What crime, what wrong did those innocent children do?”

Israel waged its brutal Gaza offensive on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 41,084 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 95,029 others. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 9,2024

mpox.jpg

New Delhi: A man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has tested positive for the disease, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

"The previously suspected case of mpox has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of mpox virus of the West African clade-2 in the patient," it said.

The ministry said that it is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards. It is not a part of the current public health emergency reported by WHO which is regarding clade 1 of mpox, it underlined.

"The individual, a young male who recently travelled from a country experiencing ongoing mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities," the ministry said.

The case aligns with earlier risk assessments and continues to be managed according to established protocols, it said, adding that public health measures, including contact tracing and monitoring, are actively in place to ensure the situation is contained.

"There is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time," the health ministry stated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for the second time in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.