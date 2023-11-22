  1. Home
  2. Israel approves 4-day ceasefire, release of 150 Palestinian hostages in exchange for 50 captured settlers

November 22, 2023

Hamas and Israel have agreed to stop all fighting in Gaza for four days as part of an agreement in which Hamas will release 50 settlers including women and children held as hostages in exchange for Israel releasing 150 innocent Palestinian women and children from jail, the Palestinian group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Officials from Qatar, which has been mediating negotiations, as well as the US, Israel and Hamas have for days been saying a deal was imminent.

The deal will allow hundreds of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid trucks to enter all parts of the Gaza Strip, the statement added.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 200 hostages, taken when its fighters surged into Israeli occupied land on Oct. 7, allegedly killing 1,200 occupying soldiers and illegal settlers.

A statement by the Prime Minister's Office said 50 women and children will be released over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting.

For every additional 10 hostages released, the pause would be extended by another day, it said, without mentioning the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

A US official briefed on the discussions had said ahead of the deal that it would include the exchange of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

"Israel's government is committed to return all the hostages (i.e., illegal settlers captured by Hamas) home. Tonight, it approved the proposed deal as a first stage to achieving this goal," said the statement, released after hours of deliberation that were closed to the press.

Israel's Ynet reported that all but three ministers in the far-right Jewish Power party voted in favour of the deal.

The accord will see the first truce of a war in which Israeli bombardments have flattened swathes of Hamas-ruled Gaza, killed 13,300 innocent civilians in the tiny densely populated enclave and left about two-thirds of its 2.3 million people homeless, according to authorities in Gaza.

Before gathering with his full government, Netanyahu met on Tuesday with his war cabinet and wider national security cabinet over the deal.

Ahead of the announcement of the deal, Netanyahu said the intervention of US President Joe Biden had helped to improve the tentative agreement so that it included more hostages and fewer concessions.

But Netanyahu said Israel's broader mission had not changed.

"We are at war and we will continue the war until we achieve all our goals. To destroy Hamas, return all our hostages and ensure that no entity in Gaza can threaten Israel," he said in a recorded message at the start of the government meeting.

The pause would also allow for humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israeli media including Channel 12 news said the first release of hostages was expected on Thursday. Implementing the deal must wait for 24 hours to give Israeli citizens the chance to ask the Supreme Court to block the release of Palestinian prisoners, reports said.

Hamas has to date released only four captives: US citizens Judith Raanan, 59, and her daughter, Natalie Raanan, 17, on Oct. 20, citing "humanitarian reasons," and Israeli women Nurit Cooper, 79, and Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, on Oct. 23.

The armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad, which participated in the Oct. 7 raid with Hamas, said late on Tuesday that one of the Israeli hostages it has held since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel had died.

"We previously expressed our willingness to release her for humanitarian reasons, but the enemy was stalling and this led to her death," Al Quds Brigades said on its Telegram channel.

HOSPITAL ORDERED TO EVACUATE

As attention focused on the hostage release deal, fighting on the ground raged on. Mounir Al-Barsh, director-general of Gaza's health ministry, told Al Jazeera TV that the Israeli military ordered the evacuation of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City. Israel said militants were operating from the facility and threatened to act against them within four hours, he said.

Hospitals, including Gaza's biggest Al Shifa, have been rendered virtually inoperable by the Israeli aggression and shortages of critical supplies. Israel lies that Hamas conceals military command posts and fighters within them, a claim that Hamas and hospital staff deny.

On Tuesday, Israel also said its forces had encircled the Jabalia refugee camp, a major urban flashpoint and Hamas militant stronghold.

According to the United Nations, most Palestinians in Gaza are registered as refugees because they or their ancestors were displaced by the 1948 war of Israel's creation.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said 33 people were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli air strike on part of Jabalia, a congested urban extension of Gaza City where Hamas has been battling advancing Israeli armoured forces.

In southern Gaza, Hamas-affiliated media said 10 people were killed and 22 injured by an Israeli air strike on an apartment in the city of Khan Younis. 

Comments

News Network
November 11,2023

Riyadh, Nov 11: Muslim and Arab leaders have gathered in Saudi Arabia for an extraordinary Islamic-Arab summit to discuss the dire situation in the besieged Gaza Strip amid Israel’s savagery against the Palestinians.

Leaders from Iran, Turkey, Syria, Egypt, Iraq and other countries attended the summit in Riyadh on Saturday.

In his opening speech, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the kingdom’s call for an “immediate cessation” of military operations in Gaza, holding Israel responsible for “crimes” against civilians in the blockaded territory.

“This is a humanitarian catastrophe that has proved the failure of the international community and the UN Security Council to put an end to Israel’s gross violations of international humanitarian laws, and prove the dual standards adopted by the world,” the Saudi crown prince said.

Bin Salman further called for unified efforts to end the siege on Gaza and deliver aid, adding that the “only solution” to achieve stability in the region is through “ending occupation and settlement [policies].”

“Israel’s flagrant violations of international laws must be stopped,” he said.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas also noted that in addition to Gaza, Israel has intensified its raids in the occupied West Bank.

He urged the US administration to put an end to “Israel’s aggression, occupation, violation and desecration” of Palestine’s holy sites.”

“No military and security solutions are acceptable as they have all failed. We categorically reject any efforts to displace our people from Gaza or the West Bank,” Abbas said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also emphasized that the policy of “collective punishment” by killing, siege and forcible transfer are unacceptable.

“This cannot be interpreted as self-defense and must be stopped immediately,” Sisi said, calling for “an immediate sustainable ceasefire in Gaza.”

The extraordinary joint summit come as Israel is continuing its deadly bombing campaign in Gaza despite growing calls to end the regime’s atrocities.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The regime has killed over 11,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

News Network
November 7,2023

Thrissur, Nov 7: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy who underwent a dental surgery at a private hospital in Kerala died tragically on Tuesday, November 7, prompting the relatives to lodge a complaint with police for alleged medical negligence.

The incident took place at the Malankara Medical Mission Hospital near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. 

The deceased Aron is the son of Kevin and Felja from Paramel House in Thrissur's Mundur around 12 km away from the hospital. He was admitted to the facility on Monday evening for undergoing pulpectomy, a dental procedure similar to root canal in which all the pulp in the pulp chamber and root canal of a tooth is removed.

The child was taken for the surgery by 6.15 on Tuesday morning. The surgery was over by 8.15 am and he was shifted to the post-operative observation room. However by 11.15 am, the child became unconscious as the cardiac activities became negative. Though the child was rushed to the ICU, his life could not be saved. His death was declared by 12.20 pm.

The relatives of the child alleged that the hospital authorities informed them of the boy's death all of a sudden, but failed to intimate them about the complications which developed post-surgery. They also demanded an arrest of the doctors who treated Aron.

While the relatives of the boy alleged that there was grievous medical negligence from the part of the hospital authorities, the administrative officer and PRO of the hospital Dixon CS claimed that the child died due to cardiac arrest. 

“The surgery went really well and the child was responding very positively to the post-operative recovery. However, his cardiac activities became negative after nearly three hours. The body has been taken to the Thrissur medical college hospital for postmortem,” said Dixon.

Following the incident, the Youth Congress workers led by its block level leaders have started protesting in the hospital premises.

The Kunnamkulam police have taken action by launching a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint of relatives. Police said they are investigating the case, treating it as an unnatural death.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 13,2023

shetty.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 13: A 20-year-old girl, who was perusing MBBS at a private medical college in the coastal city of Mangaluru reportedly ended her life by jumping off her hostel building.

According to sources, the girl, identified as Prakruthi Shetty, jumped from the 6th floor of the AJ ladies hostel building at around 3am today (November 13). 

So far the exact reason for this extreme step is not known as cops are probing the matter. 

However, the student has reportedly left a suicide note which hints personal issues as reason for this move. Police reached on spot and the investigation is going on. 

Reports claim that she was taken to a hospital but hospital declared him 'brought dead'.

A case has been registered under UDR no 36/23 at the jurisdictional police station.

