As Israel continues genocidal campaign, Gaza death toll reaches 32,800; over 75K wounded

Palestinian officials say around 80 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, as the Israeli regime continues its nearly six-month-old genocidal campaign against the besieged territory.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday that nearly 32,800 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, including 77 whose bodies were brought to hospitals over the last 24 hours.

It added that most of them were killed in fresh Israeli attacks on aid seekers near Gaza City.

An Israeli airstrike also hit a tent camp in the courtyard of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in Central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and wounding another 15.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians have been sheltering in several tents in the yards of the medical complex for months, as the Israeli regime has escalated its deadly aggression on the blockaded territory.

The ministry further underlined that during three weeks of siege on the al-Shifa hospital, Israeli forces have killed hundreds of civilians in and around the medical facility.

It also noted that some 100 Palestinians are still trapped inside the hospital under inhumane conditions while the occupying regime has destroyed over 1,000 nearby homes.

On March 18, heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the al-Shifa hospital using tanks and drones, firing at people inside the complex.

The deadly raid has been going on for three weeks now, with the occupation troops laying siege on the hospital and targeting those trying to flee.

Israel has been targeting hospitals in the strip since the beginning of its war on Gaza in early October last year, claiming Hamas uses them as command centers. Hamas officials have rejected such claims on several occasions.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli aggression has so far killed some 32,782 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and wounded more than 75,092 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.