  As Israel continues genocidal campaign, Gaza death toll reaches 32,800; over 75K wounded

As Israel continues genocidal campaign, Gaza death toll reaches 32,800; over 75K wounded

April 1, 2024

Palestinian officials say around 80 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, as the Israeli regime continues its nearly six-month-old genocidal campaign against the besieged territory.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday that nearly 32,800 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, including 77 whose bodies were brought to hospitals over the last 24 hours.

It added that most of them were killed in fresh Israeli attacks on aid seekers near Gaza City.

An Israeli airstrike also hit a tent camp in the courtyard of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in Central Gaza, killing two Palestinians and wounding another 15.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians have been sheltering in several tents in the yards of the medical complex for months, as the Israeli regime has escalated its deadly aggression on the blockaded territory.  

The ministry further underlined that during three weeks of siege on the al-Shifa hospital, Israeli forces have killed hundreds of civilians in and around the medical facility.

It also noted that some 100 Palestinians are still trapped inside the hospital under inhumane conditions while the occupying regime has destroyed over 1,000 nearby homes.

On March 18, heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the al-Shifa hospital using tanks and drones, firing at people inside the complex.

The deadly raid has been going on for three weeks now, with the occupation troops laying siege on the hospital and targeting those trying to flee.

Israel has been targeting hospitals in the strip since the beginning of its war on Gaza in early October last year, claiming Hamas uses them as command centers. Hamas officials have rejected such claims on several occasions.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli aggression has so far killed some 32,782 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and wounded more than 75,092 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

March 29,2024

Dozens of people have lost their lives and sustained injuries when Israeli military aircraft carried out a string of aerial assaults on targets near the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo, according to Syrian officials.

Citing an unnamed military source, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that “the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack at approximately 1:45 a.m. local time on Friday (March 29) from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo.”

It added that “civilians and military personnel” had been killed and wounded in the strikes.

SANA noted that Israeli drone strikes had targeted civilians in Aleppo and its suburbs. It did not give an exact number for the casualties.

Two security sources said the strikes on Aleppo early on Friday killed 33 civilians and military personnel.

There was no immediate statement from Israeli officials on the strikes.

Aleppo, Syria's largest city and once its commercial center, has come under such attacks in the past that led to the closure of its international airport. Friday's strike did not affect the airport.

On Thursday evening, Syrian media outlets reported Israeli airstrikes near the capital Damascus saying it wounded two civilians.

The Israeli regime often conducts airstrikes on military installations in Syria, particularly those belonging to the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has been instrumental in supporting the Syrian army in its battle against terrorists backed by foreign entities.

The Tel Aviv regime does not acknowledge its military actions within Syrian territories, which is widely interpreted as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s triumph over terrorism.

Since the onset of foreign-backed militancy in Syria in 2011, the Israeli regime has stood as a staunch supporter of terrorist factions that are in opposition to the democratically-elected leadership of President Bashar al-Assad.

The recent strikes also come amid an upsurge in Israel’s acts of aggression against Syria and its ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip which has killed at least 32,552 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

April 1,2024

Hundreds of strangers became mourners as they came together to pay their respects to a Dubai-based expat who died days after accepting Islam. 

Daria Kotsarenko, who was just 29, passed away in Dubai on Friday after converting to Islam on March 25. Her sudden demise is believed to have been caused by a heart attack.

According to Faris Al Hammadi, a Dubai imam and Islamic content creator, Daria had first visited Dubai three years ago, where she showed a genuine curiosity about the local culture and religion. This led her to conduct extensive research, ask questions, and delve deeper into her search for knowledge.

After her initial visit, Daria explored other countries before returning to Dubai, where she embraced Islam.

The motivational speaker shared: "Even before she embraced Islam, Daria was known for her modesty. She led a virtuous life, devoid of any haram relationships, and dressed modestly. She abstained from alcohol and other prohibited activities."

The imam further praised her by stating, "Her Islam was hassan," indicating that her acceptance of Islam and adherence to its principles were commendable.

The woman had no family or relatives in the country. However, hundreds of people — both Emiratis and expatriates — turned up as she was laid to rest in Dubai’s Al Qusais Cemetery.

The news of Daria's passing brought sadness to residents, both Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Messages of condolence and sympathy flooded the Emirates, accompanied by a sense of rejoicing for her. The community found solace in the fact that she passed away during the blessed month of Ramadan, shortly after her conversion to Islam.

"Oh God, she died after converting to Islam when she was 29 years old. She went to God and her paper was pure white,” said @Saad_turkmeni on X. Another person @LuayPrince commented, “May God have mercy on her. Congratulations to her on winning the true path. May God grant her Paradise.”

The imam in his viral video also praised those who played a role in her journey to Islam, highlighting the support and teachings she received from individuals who remained steadfast even after her untimely death.

Massive crowd

Scores of Emiratis and expats turned up at Al Qusais cemetery mosque to offer funeral prayers for the woman on Friday, as seen in the photos shared by janaza_uae. Daria's story had touched many, leading to a massive crowd at the funeral prayers for her on Friday.

The woman also had no family or relatives in Dubai, janaza_uae said in a post on X on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of grief, love, and support.

Here are photos of the crowd during her funeral, as shared on X:

Daria arrived in the UAE as a tourist and eventually started looking for a job, according to several social media sources. During her search, she encountered not only career opportunities but also the beauty of Islam.

A widely shared document indicated that Darya was a Christian who converted to Islam in Dubai on March 25. Her death was believed to have been caused by a heart attack. As a new Muslim in Ramadan, she was fasting when she died.

March 18,2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed a landslide victory in the just-concluded presidential polls, securing him a fifth term in power. While Putin hailed the results as an indication of "trust" and "hope" in him, critics panned the polls for its preordained nature.

As early results poured in, Putin won 87.8% of the vote, the highest-ever result in Russia's post-Soviet history, Reuters quoted Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) exit polls. The Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VCIOM) put Putin on 87%. 

If he completes the term, the 71-year-old President will also script history as Russia's longest-serving leader for more than 200 years, overtaking Josef Stalin. 

While Communist candidate Nikolai Kharitonov finished second with just under 4%, newcomer Vladislav Davankov third, and ultra-nationalist Leonid Slutsky fourth, partial results suggested.

In his victory speech, Putin said he would prioritise resolving tasks associated with Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine and would strengthen the Russian military. 

"We have many tasks ahead. But when we are consolidated - no matter who wants to intimidate us, suppress us - nobody has ever succeeded in history, they have not succeeded now, and they will not succeed ever in the future," said Putin. He was welcomed by his supporters to the stage with "Putin Putin" chants. He also hailed the results as an indication of "trust" and "hope" in him.

Later, while interacting with reporters, Putin also warned the West that a direct conflict between Russia and the U.S.-led NATO military alliance would mean the planet was one step away from World War Three but said hardly anyone wanted such a scenario. "It is clear to everyone, that this will be one step away from a full-scale World War Three. I think hardly anyone is interested in this," Putin told reporters after winning the biggest-ever landslide in post-Soviet Russian history.

Meanwhile, the Western world condemned the elections, stating the polls were neither free nor fair. While Germany called it a "pseudo-election" under an authoritarian ruler reliant on censorship, repression and violence, UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron condemned "the illegal holding of elections on Ukrainian territory".

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "The Russian dictator is simulating another election".

Earlier during the elections, heeding an opposition call to protest, hundreds of  Russians crowded outside polling stations at noon Sunday, on the last day of the elections. The associates of Alexei Navalny, the critic of Putin who died earlier this month in an Arctic prison, had urged people who were unhappy with Putin or the war in Ukraine to go to the polls at noon on Sunday. Many turned up and lines outside a number of polling stations both inside Russia and at its embassies around the world appeared to swell at that time.

Among those heeding the call was Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, who joined a long line in Berlin. She later told reporters that she cast her vote and wrote her late husband's name on the ballot.  Asked whether she had a message for Putin, Navalnaya replied: "Please stop asking for messages from me or from somebody for Mr. Putin. There could be no negotiations and nothing with Mr. Putin, because he's a killer, he's a gangster."

One woman in Moscow, who said her name was Yulia, told the AP that she was voting for the first time. "Even if my vote doesn't change anything, my conscience will be clear ... for the future that I want to see for our country," she said. Like others, she didn't give her full name because of security concerns.

Another Moscow voter, who also identified himself only by his first name, Vadim, said he hoped for change, but added that "unfortunately, it's unlikely".

More acts of rebellion were reported on Saturday too. Cases were filed against at least 15 people for pouring dye in ballot boxes, started fires or lobbing Molotov cocktails at polling stations. Ella Pamfilova, the head of Russia’s CEC, said 29 polling stations across 20 regions in Russia were targeted, including eight arson attempts.

