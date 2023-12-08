  1. Home
  2. Israel drops incendiary bombs on northern Gaza, setting school shelter on fire

Israel drops incendiary bombs on northern Gaza, setting school shelter on fire

News Network
December 8, 2023

1gazabomb.jpg

Israeli forces have dropped a large number of incendiary and smoke bombs on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, setting it on fire.

Hossam Shabat, a journalist at the scene, published a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, showing people rushing to extinguish the fire.

Similar reports of widespread use of smoke bombs overnight were reported across several parts of the Gaza Strip, especially its northern part, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are living.

Palestinian photojournalist, Mahmoud Abusalama, said Israeli troops had been shelling the Jabalia refugee camp for hours and using gas and smoke bombs, adding "Children and women are suffocating in their homes."

Israeli fighter jets also intensified their airstrikes on several parts of the besieged strip overnight, including Gaza City and Beit Lahia in the north.

Among the pounded areas are Deir al-Balah and Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the strip, as well as Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

At least 17,177 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the Israeli strikes.

Among those killed in Israel’s onslaught is Refaat Alareer, one of the founders of the 'We Are Not Numbers' project and professor at the Islamic University of Gaza.

“[Alareer] authored many books and wrote tens of stories about Gaza. Refaat’s assassination is tragic, painful, and outrageous. It is a huge loss,” his friend and the project's co-founder, Ahmed Alnaouq, wrote on X on Thursday.

We Are Not Numbers, an initiative of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, aims “to transform the preconceived misconception of victims of armed conflicts, by Western audiences. The goal is to show them that these victims share the same human stories and talents behind the numbers often shown in the news and show that they too are humans with personal stories, feelings, lives, dreams, and hopes.”

Fighting also continues in the besieged Strip, with the Hamas resistance movement dealing heavy blows to the invading Israeli forces.

Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said it thwarted an Israeli attempt to free a soldier held by the group in Gaza on Friday morning.

In a communiqué published on Telegram, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades said Palestinian fighters detected special Israeli forces advancing towards the location of one of the captives at dawn.

Palestinian fighters clashed with the Israeli force, killing and injuring a number of the soldiers, according to the statement.

Fighter jets then bombed the location of the incident, leading to the death of the captured soldier, whom the group identified as Saar Baruch, 25.

Earlier, the Israeli Ynet news site reported that a combat helicopter "mistakenly" killed an Israeli soldier after pounding a building with troops inside, but it was not clear if the two incidents are related. 

Israel's military said on Thursday the son of Gadi Eisenkot, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, has been killed while fighting in northern Gaza.

According to reports and unofficial figures, at least 94 Israeli soldiers and officers have been killed since Israel began the ground invasion of Gaza in late October. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 7,2023

mobile.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 7: A case has been registered against a 32-year-old woman by the city police after she sent a hoax threat message to a police officer from her husband's mobile number to take revenge on him for allegedly breaking her cell phone.

According to police, the woman's husband broke her mobile phone after he stumbled upon her conversations with men she had befriended online.

This angered the woman. When she told this to her male friend, a Bihar native, he hatched a plan with another common friend to trap the woman's husband. Meanwhile after the woman got another phone, her friend allegedly forwarded a hoax message about a bomb threat to her and suggested that she send it to a senior police officer from her husband's phone.

The woman acted on his suggestion and allegedly forwarded the hoax bomb threat from her husband's phone to the police officer on December 3, claiming that there would be a series of RDX bomb blasts. Once the message was sent successfully, she allegedly deleted it from his mobile phone, they said.

Later, when the woman's husband was detained for questioning, the police turned suspicious and questioned his wife. She then confessed to having sent the message from her husband's phone to seek revenge on him for breaking her phone, they added.

The woman and her accomplices who gave her the idea of sending the threat message have been booked under different sections of Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 24,2023

student.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 24: A college student lost his life as he crashed his motorbike into a road divider at Ujire college road in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, November 23.

The deceased has been identified as Deekshith (20), a student of mechanical diploma of Ujire college and resident of Kariyanela of Kalmanja village. He is survived by parents, brother and sister.

Deekshith had gone out of college campus during lunch break. As he was returning to college after lunch he lost control and hit the bike against the road divider, sources said.

Though he was rushed to hospital in Mangaluru, he succumbed to injuries. A case was registered in Belthangady traffic police station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 28,2023

apartmentfire.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 28: A woman lost her life after a fire mishap led to an explosion at a flat in an apartment building at Attavar area in Mangaluru on Tuesday, November 28. 

The deceased is identified as Shaheena Nusba (58), wife of Abdullah Kola.

It is learnt that the fire erupted at around 4 a.m. due to an electrical short circuit which led to the explosion of an aquarium. 

Nine people including five children were present in the home at the time of the mishap. Shaheena who was a cardiac patient, breathed her last when the smoke engulfed the house. 

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in Mangaluru. All are said to safe and out of danger.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.