  2. Israel vows to evacuate Palestinians from parts of West Bank as it continues bloody raids

August 28, 2024

Israel's foreign minister says Palestinians will be ordered to evacuate parts of the northern occupied West Bank, amid unprecedented bloody raids in the area as similar measures have been taken by the regime’s military in the Gaza Strip, which is subjected to a genocidal war since October.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Israel Katz said the Israeli military is working “intensively” to thwart what he alleged to be “terrorist infrastructures” in the Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps, claiming that “an eastern terrorist front” is being established against Israel in the West Bank.

Katz noted that the raids see "temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents" in areas in the northern West Bank in measures akin to those imposed in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army launched raids in the cities of Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas in the northern West Bank, killing at least 11 Palestinians.

Since the start of Israel’s aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip in October, the West Bank has also seen a rise in violence from Israeli forces and settlers that has claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 662 Palestinians were killed and about 5,400 others injured by Israeli fire since October 7, considering the new deaths.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least  40,534 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 93,778 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

In a landmark ruling, the United Nations’ top court said last month Israel’s presence in the 1967- occupied Palestinian territories is “unlawful” and must end.

In a 1967 war, Israel occupied the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East al-Quds, which it subsequently annexed.

The 83-page advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice also outlined a wide list of policies that it said violated international law, including the building and expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east al-Quds. 

August 14,2024

The United States is sending a new multi-billion dollar military package for Israel amid the regime’s genocidal war against Palestinian civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The US State Department told Congress on Tuesday that it had approved a sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.82 billion.

Israel will also buy some 33,000 tank cartridges, up to 50,000 explosive mortar cartridges and new military cargo vehicles.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability," the State Department said in its notice on the F-15s, which are made by Boeing.

In total, US President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel.

According to the Pentagon, part of these arms would be immediately available for delivery.

The new US military aid comes despite claims by Washington that it is supporting a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip where Israel has been waging a genocidal war since early October.

The Israeli regime’s Washington-backed bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 92,152 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

Fears are also increasing over a broader war in the region as Israel keeps near-daily cross-border strikes in Lebanon and also its attacks on Yemen.

August 22,2024

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr BR Ambedkar Circle, successfully treated a Vietnamese chef who suffered a severe heart attack shortly after his ship docked in Mangaluru. 

The 39-year-old crew member, part of a vessel with a 19-member crew, was initially administered first aid at a local hospital, before being transferred to KMC Hospital the following day.

Unfortunately, the patient experienced a re-infarction during the night, necessitating an urgent rescue angioplasty. The emergency procedure was expertly performed by a dedicated medical team led by Dr Padmanabh Kamath, senior interventional cardiologist at KMC Hospital, along with the skilled anaesthesia team, including Dr Aishwarya and Dr Lavanya, on Aug 18.

“We were faced with a critical situation, but thanks to the swift action of our team and the advanced facilities, we were able to stabilise the patient and successfully perform the angioplasty. The patient is now out of danger and is recovering well in the ICU,” said Dr Padmanabh Kamath.

He appreciated the tremendous support received from Sai Sharan Kottari, partner of ETA Logistics and Shipping, towards ensuring good care of the patient and facilitating the required statutory compliance. He also thanked the support of the officials of New Mangalore Port, immigration, customs and health, and Dr Puthran and Dr Ashith D Shettian.

August 24,2024

Bengaluru: Chevron, a global leader in providing energy solutions, on Saturday announced an investment of Rs 8,300 crore to set up its Engineering and Innovation Centre of Excellence here.

The investment was announced during a high-profile meeting attended by the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil and others.

"Karnataka has been consistently leading the way in promoting economic growth and development. The collaboration between the state government and Chevron company in implementing this Rs 8,300 crore investment is a clear indication of the significant progress in engineering and innovation in Karnataka. The state government is committed to promoting innovation, economic growth and job creation," he said.

Akshay Sahni, Country Head of Chevron India, shared the company's vision for the new centre and said, "It will provide an opportunity for India's exceptional talent to work with the resources and expertise of our global network to provide affordable, reliable clean energy."

According to a statement shared by the Minister's office, the centre will hire 600 engineers by 2025 in engineering and digital services to accelerate energy system technology innovations. The state has taken exemplary steps to promote technological progress through progressive policies that have created an enabling environment for innovation.

The minister noted that Bengaluru is already home to more than 500 Global Competence Centres (GCCs) and accounts for more than 30 per cent of India's GCCs, including finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and other sectors.

Chevron Centre of Excellence (ENGINE) will create significant employment opportunities for local professionals. It will allow them to respond to the challenge of meeting current global energy demands and contribute to the production of clean, low-carbon fuels in the future, the statement said.

Patil explained the Chevron team that will be operating here will execute complex global operations and energy projects in collaboration with international stakeholders.

"The establishment of the Chevron Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru will be in line with the Government of Karnataka's priorities for technology, innovation and skill development. This investment reflects the importance of Karnataka as an important destination for global companies," it stated. 

