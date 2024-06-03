  1. Home
  Israeli forces destroyed 50,000 housing units, roads, sewage networks in northern Gaza

June 3, 2024

A Palestinian official in the Gaza Strip says the Israeli occupation forces have destroyed a total of 50,000 housing units during their nearly-eight-month war of aggression in the northern part of the territory.

The figure was given by the chairman of the Emergency Committee for Northern Gaza Municipalities, during a press conference on Sunday.

“Some 50,000 housing units have been destroyed, and sewage networks and roads have been bulldozed in most municipalities of northern Gaza,” the official, whose name was not given by Palestinian media outlets, said.

The official noted that “35 water wells, schools, and UNRWA facilities have been destroyed, and an imminent famine is threatening northern Gaza.”

The official also declared “Jabalia [refugee camp] and Beit Hanoun [both in northern Gaza] as disaster areas due to the indescribable destruction” caused by Israel’s genocidal war.

The Palestinian official’s warning came a day after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said in a post on X social media platform that as a result of the Israeli aggression, “Gaza has been reduced to rubble and Palestinian families have to survive in inhumane conditions with scarce water, food and supplies.”

UNRWA’s Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini has also described the destruction caused by Israeli forces in Jabalia refugee camp as “horrific,” adding that “thousands of displaced people have no choice but to live amid the rubble and in destroyed UNRWA facilities.”

It was about a month ago that a UN official said the destruction caused by Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip is unseen since the Second World War, estimating that the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory could take 80 years and cost up to $40 billion.

Abdallah al-Dardari, UN assistant secretary-general and director of the UN Development Program's regional office for the Arab states, added that the Israeli aggression has completely or partially destroyed 72 percent of all residential buildings in Gaza.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, the regime’s genocide has so far claimed the lives of 36,439 civilians, mostly women and children, while leaving 82,627 others injured.

May 22,2024

An Emirates plane was damaged after colliding with a flock of flamingos shortly before touchdown, damaging the plane and leaving several birds dead, the airline said on Wednesday. The flight, however, landed safely in Mumbai late on Monday night, the airlines added.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, flying from Dubai to Mumbai, hit the flock around 300 metres (1,000 ft) from the ground, leaving 39 of the birds dead, sources said.

"Emirates can confirm that EK508 from Dubai to Mumbai on May 20 was involved in a bird strike incident upon landing," an Emirates spokesperson told Reuters.

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury, however sadly a number of flamingos were lost and Emirates is cooperating with the authorities on the matter," the spokesperson said.

The Emirates aircraft was damaged in the incident and the return flight, scheduled to depart for Dubai on May 20, was cancelled, the spokesperson said.

Images in local media showed officials carrying bloodied flamingos, which migrate to the city every winter from the neighbouring state of Gujarat.

May 29,2024

 

The Jam’iyyatul Falah (JF) Dammam Unit convened its 34th Annual General Body Meeting (AGBM) at Red Pot Restaurant in Dammam, marking a significant event in the organization's calendar. The meeting was conducted with the utmost decorum and efficiency, showcasing the dedication and commitment that has defined JF since its establishment in 1988. The organization, which is in its 36th year, continues to champion its motto, "Education is the key to success," by uplifting communities through education in the coastal belt of Karnataka State.

The proceedings were moderated by Mohammad Irshad, with Suneer Ahmed serving as the master of ceremonies. Distinguished guests included Abdul Salam, Kabeer K.M., Sayed Bava, Sameer Ahmed, President of JF Jubail Unit Mohammad Farook, Treasurer of JF Jubail Unit Salim Shaikh, President of Dammam Unit Br. Sharief Karkala, and NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed was invited on the Dais.

The meeting began with a recitation of Qirath by Abdul Hafiz, which highlighted the importance of charity in Islam, emphasizing its virtues in fostering brotherhood and saving believers from hellfire. This was followed by a warm welcome address from Mohammad Siraj.

In his presidential speech, Sharief Karkala expressed profound gratitude to the committee members for their support, enabling the Dammam Unit to effectively contribute to JF-HQ back-home in Mangalore. He detailed the support provided through JF's 14 Taluk Units, from Sullia to Byndoor. 

ExCom Member Ameen Shaikh presented the annual report, detailing various initiatives undertaken during the Term-2022. These included student support schemes, distribution of Ramadan kits; support for the renovation of JF’s Green View School & PU College in Adkerepadpu, and recognition of top-performing students and dedicated teaching staff.

A significant highlight of the report was the Dammam Unit's 'Ladies Hostel' project, a crucial initiative aimed at providing a safe and supportive environment for students and working women. The project is moving forward aggressively, reflecting the unit’s commitment to addressing this essential need.

Additionally, Ameen Shaikh elaborated on the wide range of activities undertaken by JF in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, including:
•    Supporting poor and deserving students through scholarships.
•    Organizing health camps and providing free dialysis services.
•    Running a high school and PU women's college in the remote village of Deralakatte (Adkerepadpu) offering free education.
•    Providing shelter for poor and deserving families.
•    Raising social awareness against drugs and other social evils.
•    Promoting communal harmony and brotherhood.

NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed announced the recipients of the 'Outstanding Support in Term-2022' awards to its dedicated members; Nazeem Ahmed, Ishtiaq Mohammad, Mohammed Wahid, Sajid Hussain, and Nizamuddin Shaikh. The 'Outstanding Member in Term-2022' award was bestowed upon Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star), while the 'Man of the Year' accolade went to President Sharief Karkala, presented by Ex-President Mohammad Mubeen. Ex-President Ahmed Hussain presented the 'Outstanding Support' memento to Red Pot Restaurant for their unconditional support for the meeting venue.

ExCom member Mohammad Siraj has asked all the senior members of Dammam Unit to join him to honor NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed for his unwavering support for the Dammam Unit’s growth and success, with senior members presenting a memento and shawl as tokens of respect.
With the permission of the chair, ExCom member Saad Abdul Rahman announced the dissolution of the old committee. Vice-President Sajid Hussain then elucidated the importance of committee work and commitment before the election of the new committee for the Term 2024-2025.

Election officers from JF Jubail Unit conducted a transparent election, resulting in the formation of a new Executive Committee comprising 51 members, including 19 office bearers. The new committee is led by:

•    President: Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star)
•    Vice President-1: Ameen Shaikh
•    Vice President-2: Sajid Hussain Kasargod
•    General Secretary: Suneer Ahmed
•    Joint Secretary: Mohammed Junaid Shaikh
•    Treasurer: Nazeem Ahmed
•    Joint-Treasurer: Mohammed Siraj
•    Auditor: Ishtiaq Mohammad
•    Event Coordinators: G. I. Ismail and Zaheer Ahmed
•    Sports Coordinators: Sheikh Mubarak Ahmed and Abdul Rashid Vittal
•    Organizing Secretary: Mohammed Irshad
•    NRCC Representatives: Mohammad Wahid, Ahmed Hussain, Rafiq Nariyar, Mohammad Sharief Sultan, and Sheikh Nizamuddin.

New President Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star) expressed heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing committee and pledged that the new committee will strive to achieve the Dammam Unit’s goals, particularly focusing on the 'Ladies Hostel Project'.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from ExCom Member G. I. Ismail, followed by a Dua and a photo session with the new Executive Committee, marking the end of a successful AGBM-2024.

May 27,2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said the state government will settle Rs 80 lakh unpaid hotel bill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stay, who arrived in Mysuru in April last year to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger, an event organised by the Union government's National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

He was speaking to reporters at his office about the non-payment of pending bills to Radisson Blu hotel. 

"The event to celebrate the 50 years of Project Tiger was organised by the NTCA at a time when Karnataka was under the model code of conduct in view of the Assembly elections. The state government did not take part in the event. The state, however, will foot the hotel bill," he said.

The celebration had cost a whopping Rs 6.33 crore but the NTCA had paid only Rs 3 crore. "The hotel wrote to the Forest Departments as the local officials helped NTCA in coordinating the programme. By paying the bill, we will put an end to the confusion," he said.

