  2. Israeli military launches massive airstrikes across southern Lebanon as tensions escalate

August 22, 2024

The Israeli military has launched airstrikes in over 10 areas in southern Lebanon amid heightened tensions between the usurping regime and the Hezbollah resistance movement.

The occupation’s army announced that its aerial assaults were conducted overnight into Thursday, claiming that the targets included "weapon warehouses, military structures and a launch pad."

Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported that the Israeli raids targeted the Lebanese villages of Kfar Kila, Kawthariyat al-Siyad, Ramya, Zibqin, Aita al-Shaab, Mhaibib, Kfar Chouba, and the Shebaa Farms.

There has been no report on possible casualties or damage caused by the Israeli strikes.

The Israeli regime has been staging numerous sporadic attacks against southern Lebanon since October 7, when it launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

In its most daring attack against the country since the beginning of the Gaza onslaught, the regime assassinated Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah military commander and an advisor to the movement’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut on July 30.

Hezbollah has launched a series of strikes against Israeli positions in retaliation for the regime’s aggression against Lebanon and in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

In the most recent one, Hezbollah on Wednesday launched a series of drone and rocket attacks on key Israeli military targets, including the Tsnobar base in in Syria's Tel Aviv-occupied Golan Heights.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 22,2024

Udupi: In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the community in mourning, a bright young student from a local private college tragically lost his life after falling from a moving bus in Udupi’s Karkala taluk on Wednesday, August 21.

Janit Shetty, a 19-year-old second-year BSc student, was heading from Karkala to Mangaluru when the unthinkable happened. In a cruel twist of fate, he was thrown from the private bus onto the unforgiving road, where he was fatally struck by the bus's back wheels.

Despite the frantic efforts of bystanders and medical professionals, who provided first aid at a nearby hospital and rushed him to Manipal for advanced treatment, Janit’s injuries were too severe. His life, full of dreams and aspirations, was tragically cut short.

The loss is profoundly felt by his grieving mother and younger sister, who now face an unimaginable void in their lives. The entire community shares in their sorrow, mourning the loss of a young life taken far too soon.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 22,2024

Mangaluru: In a notable political maneuver, the Congress party has clinched the presidency of Bantwal Town Municipal Council (TMC) with the support of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). 

This strategic alliance not only enabled Congress to secure the top post but also saw the SDPI securing the vice-presidency in a power-sharing arrangement.

Vasu Poojary Loretto, representing the Congress, emerged victorious as the President, while Moonish Ali of the SDPI was elected as the Vice-President, solidifying the collaboration between the two parties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put forth A. Govinda Prabhu as its candidate for President and Hariprasad for Vice-President. However, despite the backing of Dakshina Kannada MP K. Brijesh Chowta and Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik, both from the BJP, the party was unable to surpass the Congress-SDPI alliance.

The 27-member Bantwal Municipality presented a balanced field, with both the BJP and Congress holding 11 seats each. The SDPI held 4 seats, with one seat remaining vacant. Despite BJP's attempts to bolster their numbers to 13, the well-timed alliance between Congress and SDPI ultimately proved decisive.

August 17,2024

Mangaluru: In an exciting development for adventure enthusiasts, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has lifted the ban on trekking in the Netravati Peak area within the Belthangady Wildlife Range of Kudremukh National Park, as well as in other parts of the district. 

This decision, announced on Saturday, reopens opportunities for nature lovers to explore the region's breathtaking landscapes.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP confirmed that trekking to the district's hilly ranges and peaks, along with other adventure activities conducted by homestays, resorts, and the forest department, can now resume. However, he emphasized the need for necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of participants.

The ban was initially imposed to safeguard the public from potential hazards, such as landslides, lightning, and tree falls, brought on by heavy monsoon rains. Following a comprehensive report from the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Kudremukh Wildlife Division in Karkala, the administration deemed it safe to lift the restrictions.

With the ban now lifted, thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts can once again immerse themselves in the district's stunning natural beauty, all while adhering to safety guidelines.

