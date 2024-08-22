Israeli military launches massive airstrikes across southern Lebanon as tensions escalate

The Israeli military has launched airstrikes in over 10 areas in southern Lebanon amid heightened tensions between the usurping regime and the Hezbollah resistance movement.

The occupation’s army announced that its aerial assaults were conducted overnight into Thursday, claiming that the targets included "weapon warehouses, military structures and a launch pad."

Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported that the Israeli raids targeted the Lebanese villages of Kfar Kila, Kawthariyat al-Siyad, Ramya, Zibqin, Aita al-Shaab, Mhaibib, Kfar Chouba, and the Shebaa Farms.

There has been no report on possible casualties or damage caused by the Israeli strikes.

The Israeli regime has been staging numerous sporadic attacks against southern Lebanon since October 7, when it launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

In its most daring attack against the country since the beginning of the Gaza onslaught, the regime assassinated Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah military commander and an advisor to the movement’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut on July 30.

Hezbollah has launched a series of strikes against Israeli positions in retaliation for the regime’s aggression against Lebanon and in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

In the most recent one, Hezbollah on Wednesday launched a series of drone and rocket attacks on key Israeli military targets, including the Tsnobar base in in Syria's Tel Aviv-occupied Golan Heights.