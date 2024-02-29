  1. Home
  2. Israeli minister praises bloodthirsty soldiers who killed over 100 aid seekers in Gaza

News Network
March 1, 2024

A far-right Israeli minister has hailed the regime's soldiers who killed more than 100 Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We must give complete support to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a Gazan mob that tried to harm them,” Itamar Ben-Gvir, the so-called “national security” minister, said in a statement on Thursday.

He also reiterated his demand to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, claiming that it “endangers” Israeli soldiers.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid near al-Nabulsi roundabout in Gaza City, killing at least 112 people and injuring hundreds of others.

The latest massacre of Palestinians by Israeli forces has been met with strong condemnation from different states and international organizations. 

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani slammed the "barbaric attack", noting that "The shame of supporting and remaining silent towards the mass killing and genocide of Palestinians by the criminal Zionist regime will be evident on the foreheads of the false champions of human rights in the United States and  Europe."

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 30,035 Palestinians and injured 70,457 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

News Network
February 23,2024

Bengaluru: The BJP has reportedly offered five Lok Sabha segments to the JD(S) as part of a seat-sharing deal that may also feature candidate-swapping, sources close to the party's legislature leader H D Kumaraswamy said, as the two parties get battle-ready to take on the Congress.

The JD(S) is free to choose from Hassan, Mandya, Kolar, Bangalore Rural and Tumkur, sources said. 

Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil airdashed to New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss the nuts and bolts of the agreement. 

The seat-sharing deal is also likely to involve swapping of candidates.

"It will be a JD(S) candidate in Hassan, Mandya and Kolar. From Bangalore Rural, the JD(S) candidate is likely to contest on the BJP's symbol. In Tumkur, it might be a BJP candidate on the JD(S) symbol," a source explained. 

If the candidate-swapping happens, then the JD(S) will effectively get four seats where its symbol will be on the ballot. 

Facing an existential threat after getting routed in the Assembly polls, the JD(S) formally joined the BJP-led NDA in September 2023 and forged an alliance with the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

The JD(S) already has its MP in Hassan, considered to be its stronghold. In Vokkaliga heartland Mandya, BJP-backed Independent Sumalatha Ambareesh is the MP. Kolar has a BJP MP. 

According to sources, the BJP top brass wants noted cardiac surgeon Dr C N Manjunath to contest. Speculation is rife that Dr Manjunath, who is JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda's son-in-law, will contest on the BJP's symbol from Bangalore Rural, which is currently held by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh.

In Tumkur, there is speculation that senior BJP leader V Somanna will be the candidate on the JD(S) symbol.

The thinking is based on caste calculations and other poll math involving caste-wise and party-wise vote share in the previous elections, winnability and individual identity of the candidate. 

Kumaraswamy left for New Delhi on Wednesday all of a sudden with his son. Initially, the visit was to pay tributes to eminent jurist Fali S Nariman. On Thursday, the father-son duo met Shah and discussed seat-sharing modalities. 

Sources also said the BJP was slated to hold talks with JD(S) towards the end of this month. But Kumaraswamy expedited this to meet Shah following reports that the BJP wanted to keep Mandya.

"JD(S) workers in Mandya are upset with reports that BJP will keep Mandya with Sumalatha as the candidate. Our leaders are firm about the Mandya seat," the JD(S) source said. 

There is speculation that Kumaraswamy will contest from Mandya but he said that he has "not decided yet on contesting the Lok Sabha polls".

News Network
February 22,2024

The global affairs team of Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) in a post shared on Thursday revealed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government had issued "executive orders" asking the platform to take actions against specific accounts and posts.

In compliance with the government's orders, the social media giant announced they would be withholding these accounts and posts in India, despite the platform's disagreement with the move.

"We will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts," the post read.

X said that while they had already provided the affected users with a notice as per their policies, they are yet to file a petition challenging the government's blocking orders.

Even though the platform acknowledged that making the executive orders public was essential for transparency, they were unable to do so owing to legal restrictions.

"This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," the post concluded.

It is significant to not that in 2022 when Elon Musk took over Twitter (now X), India clarified that it would expect the platform to adhere with the policies of the country irrespective of who owns it.

"Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms," Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology had said. "So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains," Chandrasekhar had further clarified.

News Network
February 29,2024

A German warship partaking in a European anti-Yemen coalition in the Red Sea has mistakenly opened fire on an American MQ-9 Reaper drone, reports say.

German media outlets carried the reports on Monday, describing the attack as a friendly fire incident.

According to Germany's Der Spiegel weekly, the warship fired two missiles at the aircraft, but both the projectiles crashed into the sea because of "a technical defect."

The "Hesse" frigate involved in the incident headed towards the Red Sea earlier this month as means of thwarting Yemen's pro-Palestine operations.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have been targeting Israeli vessels or those bound for the occupied territories’ ports in protest at the Israeli regime's October-present war against the Gaza Strip that has so far killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians.

The forces have vowed to keep up the operations as long as the Israeli regime sustained the war and a simultaneous siege that it has been employing against Gaza.

The German warship opened fire after efforts to identify an unknown drone "were unsuccessful," Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, adding that the target was "not hit." The aircraft later turned out to be a "reconnaissance drone," he said.

The drone was apparently not related to a United States-led naval coalition that has been similarly operating in the Red Sea to confront the Yemeni operations.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper said it was "common knowledge that American combat drones are used in the region that have nothing to do with the [US-led] operation in the Red Sea."

Spiegel said military officials believed that the incident showed that coordination between allies involved in various missions in the region around Yemen "needs to be improved."

