  1. Home
  2. Israeli raids turned Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital turned into 'death zone': WHO

News Network
November 19, 2023

shifa.jpg

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its new assessment of the situation in the Gaza Strip's al-Shifa Hospital, describing it as a "death zone" and the situation as "desperate."

The United Nations health organization released its report early Sunday, just a day after a short and "very high-risk" mission into the hospital on Saturday.

The regime has turned Gaza's hospitals into a specific target of its ongoing war of genocide against the coastal sliver, alleging that those facilities house Palestinian resistance fighters and their equipment.

On Saturday, Mai Alkaila, the Palestinian health minister in the occupied West Bank, strongly condemned Israel for committing genocide against the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, has taken the brunt of the Israeli assaults on the territory's healthcare system, with the regime claiming that it houses a "command center" belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The situation has forced "scores of sick and injured, some of them amputees" to flee the hospital towards the seafront without ambulances, along with displaced people, doctors and nurses, the WHO said. It added that only 291 patients, including 32 babies "in extremely critical condition," and 25 health workers have remained inside the complex.

"Signs of shelling and gunfire were evident. The [WHO] team saw a mass grave at the entrance of the hospital and were told more than 80 people were buried there," the world body said in its statement.

A lack of clean water, fuel, medicines, food, and other essential aid has caused the hospital to basically stop functioning as a medical facility, it noted.

"Corridors and the hospital grounds were filled with medical and solid waste, increasing the risk of infection," the WHO said.

Also on Sunday, WHO's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X social media platform that the world body was "working with partners to develop an urgent evacuation plan and ask for full facilitation of this plan."

"We continue to call for protection of health and of civilians," he said, lamenting that "the current situation is unbearable and unjustifiable. Ceasefire. NOW."

The regime launched its devastating war on October 7 following a surprise operation by Gaza-based resistance movements. At least 12,300 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 5,000 children, and over 29,800 people sustained injuries during the war.

News Network
November 7,2023

tigerdance.jpg

Puttur, Nov 7: A 24-year-old man was hacked to death by miscreants last night at Nehru Nagar in Puttur of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased is Akshay Kallega, the leader of ‘Kallega Tigers’, the famed tiger dance troupe of Puttur. He is survived by parents and two brothers.

Led by Akshay for past six years ‘Kallega Tigers’ had won the hearts of people. 

It is learnt that a verbal duel after a minor accident led to the murder of the youth. 

According to sources, Akshay was chased near Canara Bank ATM on Nehru Nagar-Vivekananda College road. He ran for life till Mani-Mysuru highway. However, he was cornered and killed near a bush at around 11:30pm. Blood stains were found from one end of Mysuru highway to the other.

Akshay’s mortal remains were found near the bushes on the opposite side of the road that leads to Vivekananda College. Police sources said that there were three assailants. Among them Manish and Chethu, have reportedly surrendered to the police.

As per complaint filed at the police station filed by Vikhyat, a friend of Akshay, there was heated argument over phone between Akshay and accused regarding the accident that occurred at Nehru Nagar. 

After sometime, when Vikhyat was standing with his friend Akshay near the ATM at Puttur Nehru Nagar, the accused Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava who arrived by car, hurled expletives and assaulted him with two swords. 

Vikhyat ran and escaped from them. But Akshay was hacked to death by Chetan, Manish, Manja and Keshava.

A case under registration No. 106/2023 under IPC sections 341, 504, 506, 307, 302 together with section 34 is registered at Puttur town police station in this connection and is under investigation.

News Network
November 17,2023

tejas.jpg

Hassan, Nov 17: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his girlfriend by slitting her throat with a knife following a quarrel, police said.

Tejas was in a relationship with the woman for over six months. She was a final year computer science engineering student. The accused also graduated from the same college and was her senior, they said.

Both engaged in frequent fights and arguments. Recently, he got to know about her previous relationship which led to a quarrel between them. He accused her of hiding this from him which led to arguments, a senior police officer said.

The woman was fed up with his 'constant interference' and told him that she wants to end her relationship with him. She felt upset about him checking on her background and past relationship and getting into a fight with her over the same. This troubled her and she wanted to end things with him, he said.

However, on Thursday, on the pretext of discussing their issues, he called her to the main town from where he took her about 13 km away from the city towards Kunti Betta hills on his motorcycle. After arriving there, the two again got into a quarrel following which he took out a knife and slit her throat, the officer said.

Soon after the incident, the man fled the spot on his two-wheeler leaving the injured woman. Few people in the locality took her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed, he said.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused Tejas was arrested in connection with the incident, police said. 

News Network
November 15,2023

bsy.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 15: Newly appointed Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday formally assumed charge at the state party office here.

Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and D V Sadananda Gowda and senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

The 47-year-old first-time MLA and son of Yediyurappa, a BJP veteran and member of the party's all-powerful Parliamentary board, was appointed to the post on November 10.

Vijayendra, who had earlier served as the party's state unit's general secretary and vice-president, replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, had completed his three-year term as the BJP state president, and was given an extension last year.

Vijayendra said earlier he has been given the responsibility as a party worker, and not just because he is the son of Yediyurappa.

He had said further strengthening the party organisation by taking everyone together and winning the maximum number of seats in the state in Lok Sabha polls were the major challenges before him. 

