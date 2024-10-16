Israeli soldiers reveal ethnic-cleansing plan already underway in Gaza

Israeli media have revealed that a plan is underway to ethnically cleanse northern Gaza and kill any Palestinian who remains there.

Three Israeli reserve soldiers deployed to Gaza told Haaretz this week that they believe the “Generals’ Plan,” also known as the Eiland Plan, is being implemented.

“The goal is to give the residents who live north of the Netzarim area a deadline to move to the south of the Strip. After this date, whoever will remain in the north will be considered an enemy and will be killed,” a soldier stationed in the Netzarim Corridor was quoted as saying.

The soldier said the plan does not conform to any standard of international law.

“People sat and wrote a systematic order with charts and an operational concept, at the end of which you shoot whoever isn’t willing to leave. The very existence of this idea is unfathomable.”

A second soldier said “the commanders say openly that the Eiland Plan is being promoted by the military.”

There are now signs that even if the policy has not been adopted by top military officials who are reportedly discussing it, the plan is already being carried out, the report said on Wednesday.

Haaretz journalist Amos Harel wrote, "Ideas such as deliberately opening fire close to a population and even steps towards starving the inhabitants are being debated."

Major international aid organizations have called on leaders and the international community to stop Israel’s forced displacement in northern Gaza.

“The Israeli forces’ assault on Gaza has escalated to a horrifying level of atrocity,” said organizations such as Oxfam, Medical Aid for Palestinians (Map), ActionAid, Islamic Relief, Christian Aid and other UK-based charities on Tuesday.

“This is not an evacuation; this is forced displacement under gunfire. Since 1 October, no food has been allowed into the area, and civilians are being starved and bombed in their homes and their tents.”

Over the past 10 days, Israeli forces ordered hundreds of thousands of people to flee northern Gaza before launching a new offensive.