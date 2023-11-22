  1. Home
  Many civilians, children killed in fresh Israeli air strikes on refugee camps in Gaza, West Bank

News Network
November 22, 2023

bombs.jpg

At least nine Palestinians have been killed and several others injured after the Israeli regime carried out airstrikes on two refugee camps in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the victims, including children, were killed as a result of Israeli occupation air raids on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza early on Wednesday.

Sources also told Wafa that several people lost their lives in another Israeli strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northeastern Gaza.

Israelis kill five Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli military also killed five Palestinians in a drone missile attack on the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.

The occupation forces stormed the Tulkarm refugee camp and bombed a house and a gathering of Palestinian residents in the area with a drone, leaving at least three Palestinians inured, according to WAFA.

The Israeli regime forces also imposed a siege on Thabet Hospital in the city of Tulkarm and surrounded the entrances to the hospital with their vehicles, which hindered the arrival of the injured at the medical facility to receive treatment.

“The occupation army chased the ambulances that were traveling in the city of Tulkarm, obstructed their work and prevented them from moving freely,” WAFA cite eyewitnesses as saying.

Palestine’s Shehab news agency said the occupation forces also arrested one of the wounded after storming the emergency department at Thabet Hospital.

The latest casualties came hot on the heels of an agreed-upon ceasefire deal that would bring about a halt in a 47-day-long Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Israel waged the bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s incessant crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, and injured at least 33,000 others.

The illegal entity has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 14,2023

exam.jpg

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has banned any kind of head cover during upcoming recruitment exams of various boards and corporations in the state. The authority also banned any kind of electronic gadgets like phones and Bluetooth earphones inside the examination hall, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on November 6, a woman appearing for the Karnataka Public Service Commission examination was asked to remove her 'mangalsutra' before entering the exam hall. After protests by Hindutva groups, the KEA has now allowed women to wear mangalasutra and toe rings in the examination hall while restricting other jewellery.

The recruitment exams of various boards and corporations are to be held on November 18 and 19 across the state.

Earlier in October, the Karnataka government had allowed students to wear the Hijab, during competitive exams. Higher education minister MC Sudhakar had allowed aspirants to come to examination centres wearing the Hijab sparking off protests by right-wing groups. Examinations were conducted on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations.

However, after allegations of the usage of Bluetooth devices by certain students the state government this time decided to enforce the ban.

The state government had on November 11 ordered a probe by the state CID into an incident where candidates at Kalaburagi and Yadgir examination centres.

Though the dress code does not explicitly ban hijab, it is implied by the new guidelines.

News Network
November 12,2023

Gazahospital.jpg

The deputy health minister in the Gaza Strip says an Israeli aerial assault has destroyed the cardiac department of Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in the besieged enclave.

Youssef Abu Rish said the facility was flattened as fighting raged around it.

"The occupier (Israel) completely destroyed the cardiac ward of Al-Shifa hospital... The two-story building has been completely destroyed in an air strike," he told AFP on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses confirmed Sunday’s airstrike by the Tel Aviv regime on the building.

Al-Shifa Hospital, situated in northern Gaza, is currently surrounded by Israeli tanks and faces a blackout as its last generator ran out of fuel.

Hospital director Muhammad Abu Salmiya said that up to 15,000 people, who are either patients in need of treatment or those who are seeking shelter, are now trapped.

"Patients are dying by the minute, victims and wounded are also dying, even babies in incubators," he told Al Jazeera.

Abu Salmiya further said that two premature babies have died after the neonatal intensive care unit stopped working due to a lack of electricity, warning that 37 other babies are also at risk.

Israeli troops were “shooting at anyone outside or inside the hospital,” and prevented movement between the buildings in the compound, he noted.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it had lost communication with its contacts in the hospital, expressing “grave concerns” for the safety of those trapped there due to Israel’s relentless attacks.

Israel waged the bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity.

Since the start of the war, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 11,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured about 27,500 others.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

News Network
November 10,2023

massacre.jpg

Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters are locked in heavy, close quarters fighting in Gaza City, with the White House announcing that Tel Aviv has agreed to daily four-hour military pauses in northern Gaza but rejecting a full ceasefire.

Palestinian fighters armed with rocket-propelled grenade launchers and assault rifles were clashing on Thursday with Israeli soldiers backed by armored vehicles in the ruins of the besieged territory’s north.

Israeli airstrikes kept pounding Gaza City and other areas across the Palestinian enclave, with plumes of smoke rising from newly leveled homes and other civilian infrastructure.

Over a dozen Palestinians were killed after Israelis struck against the cities of Rafah and Deir al-Balah. At least 25 people were killed in fresh attacks on the Jabalia camp and in Khan Yunis.

Elsewhere, Israeli warplanes once again hit the vicinity of al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical complex. The regime’s jets also shelled al-Nasr Children's Hospital in Gaza City.

Tom Potokar, chief surgeon at the International Committee of the Red Cross, described the scene at the European hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza as "catastrophic".

After more than a month of intense bombardment, hundreds of thousands of people remain trapped in a "dire humanitarian situation" in urban battle zones without enough food and water, the United Nations said.

The health ministry said the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 10,812. The victims include 4,412 children, 2,918 women and 676 elders, while more than 26,000 people were injured, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference in Gaza City.

He said 2,650 people, including 1,400 children, were also reported to be trapped under the rubble.

“The Israeli aggression has left 195 medics dead and 51 ambulances destroyed,” the spokesman added.

The climbing death toll in the territory meant that Palestinians were having to inter their dead in makeshift cemeteries.

"We bury the dead in football fields and other vacant lots because the proper burial grounds are full," said Shihteh Nasser, 48, who had helped in the burials.

Bodies have piled up outside hospitals, on roads and in parks, in refrigerated trucks and even in a repurposed ice-cream van.

UN rights chief Volker Turk condemned Israel over its bombardment and its orders for Gazans to flee.

"The collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians amounts also to a war crime, as does the unlawful forcible evacuation of civilians," he told reporters at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the only route out of Gaza not controlled by Israel.

Israel's extremist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected a ceasefire. The United States has backed Israel's rejection of a ceasefire.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said there was no chance of a full ceasefire as White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day. 

International calls for a ceasefire have mounted, as have protests, including one at the weekend which targeted the White House. However, Biden ruled out a longer truce for now.

"None. No possibility," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois when asked about the chances of a ceasefire.

The United States has relentlessly stood by Israel, saying that Hamas cannot be allowed to remain in control of Gaza.

Israel has pressed on with its invasion and encircled northern Gaza in recent days. On Thursday, the army said 50,000 people had fled their homes in the main battle zone of northern Gaza, adding to the more than 1.5 million people already seeking safety in the south of the coastal strip.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said the world body must not help push Palestinians out of their homes.

“The United Nations cannot be part of a unilateral proposal to push Palestinians into so-called safe zones," Griffiths said.

Doctors Without Borders chief Isabelle Defourny called southern Gaza safe zones “fake zones", and said about 30% of those killed in Gaza were in the south.

Palestine’s Government Media Office announced that Israel is carrying out a "war of extermination and ethnic cleansing" in a statement on Thursday, and said that people in Gaza have reached the final stages before all services completely collapse. 

“The next few hours are crucial in terms of the medical system stopping completely; all will cease to work. People will have no water or place to remove waste. We appeal to people around the world, those who still have humanity left in them, to take urgent and immediate action to save Gaza,” it added. 

A spokesperson for the health ministry said many hospitals and intensive care units have already stopped working due to the full siege imposed by Israel on October 9. 

“The Kamal Adwan Hospital and Indonesian hospital will also stop working in 24 hours,” he said.

He also denounced Israel’s targeting of hospitals, ambulances and medical staff.

Fares, a medical student who is volunteering in Gaza’s al-Aqsa Hospital, said the situation is “horrific and unspeakable” right now.  

“Two days ago, a bag of body parts was brought to the hospital. A man identified his niece from her hand and another relative from a leg. He was unable to identify other relatives by the other body parts,” he said. 

Fares said roads to hospitals have been bombed, houses leveled, with hundreds trapped under the rubble.

