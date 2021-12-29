New entry rules in Abu Dhabi: Green pass, other requirements explained

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced new rules to travel to the Emirate from within the UAE. Covid-vaccinated residents and visitors must have a Green Pass on their AlHosn app to enter the UAE Capital. For the unvaccinated, a negative PCR test result is required.

The new rules are effective from Thursday, December 30. All entering Abu Dhabi from within the UAE will also need to undergo an EDE scan.

What is a Green Pass and how is it activated?

The green status on AlHosn is activated for 14 days after Covid-vaccinated residents and visitors obtain a negative PCR test result. Following this period, the status turns grey, unless another negative PCR test result is obtained.

How can unvaccinated residents enter the Capital?

Those who have not received the jab are required to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours of entry.

What is the other border check requirement?

Those travelling to Abu Dhabi from within the UAE will also need to undergo an EDE scan at border points. Officials at the border use a mobile device to scan travellers. The device measures alterations in electromagnetic waves to detect possible positive cases. If a potential Covid case is detected, travellers need to undergo a nasal antigen test at an on-site testing centre.

What happens if an antigen test comes back positive?

If you an Abu Dhabi resident, official health isolation guidelines apply. You will be fitted with a wristband and made to spend your isolation period in your home or in a suitable accommodation.

If you are from elsewhere, you will need to return to the emirate from which you travelled, and notify the health authority concerned about your test result.