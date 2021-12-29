New entry rules in Abu Dhabi: Green pass, other requirements explained

  1. Home
News Network
December 29, 2021

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced new rules to travel to the Emirate from within the UAE. Covid-vaccinated residents and visitors must have a Green Pass on their AlHosn app to enter the UAE Capital. For the unvaccinated, a negative PCR test result is required.

The new rules are effective from Thursday, December 30. All entering Abu Dhabi from within the UAE will also need to undergo an EDE scan.

What is a Green Pass and how is it activated?

The green status on AlHosn is activated for 14 days after Covid-vaccinated residents and visitors obtain a negative PCR test result. Following this period, the status turns grey, unless another negative PCR test result is obtained.

How can unvaccinated residents enter the Capital?

Those who have not received the jab are required to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours of entry.

What is the other border check requirement?

Those travelling to Abu Dhabi from within the UAE will also need to undergo an EDE scan at border points. Officials at the border use a mobile device to scan travellers. The device measures alterations in electromagnetic waves to detect possible positive cases. If a potential Covid case is detected, travellers need to undergo a nasal antigen test at an on-site testing centre.

What happens if an antigen test comes back positive?

If you an Abu Dhabi resident, official health isolation guidelines apply. You will be fitted with a wristband and made to spend your isolation period in your home or in a suitable accommodation.

If you are from elsewhere, you will need to return to the emirate from which you travelled, and notify the health authority concerned about your test result.

News Network
December 29,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 29: In yet another Hindutva push, the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce a new law with an intention to make Hindu temples free from laws pertaining to them at present.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that his government would make Hindu temples free from laws and rules that make temple managements seek permission to utilise their income for development.

"Hindu temples are under different types of control bylaws and rules. Before the budget session a law would be given shape to make our temples free from such restrictions. Temples will be allowed to function freely, and there will be only regulations," he said.

Our seniors have informed me how prayer halls of other communities are safe under different laws and free to perform, he added.

News Network
December 20,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asserted that the ruling BJP will not allow religious conversion of helpless people in the state.

Speaking at a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), he said that his government would soon bring in anti-conversion laws. "Innocent people are being converted across the state. They are lured by money and financial assistance," he said.

"Religious conversions are not merely about increasing the number of people in a community. The mindset has to be changed. What appears to be luring initially will eventually affect society. Our government, our nation will not allow such things to happen. There is an attempt to encash poverty in our society," he reiterated.

"As per law there is no provision which facilitates to lure people for conversions. There is no scope for this in the Constitution. The people who are opposing the anti-Conversion bill were ready to implement it in 2019. Now, they are bound by political compulsions," he said.

State government would take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take the law into their hands, the Chief Minister said speaking to media.

"The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue," he added.

State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra, and also providing security for Karnataka government vehicles, Bommai said.

News Network
December 15,2021

Lucknow, Dec 15: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asked the Hindus to take a pledge to ensure so called 'ghar wapsi' of their brethren who had "converted", and made a renewed clamor for the Shreekrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura. Bhagwat was speaking at 'Hindu Mahakumbh', which began at Chitrakoot on Tuesday.

The seers at the Mahakumbh also expressed serious concern over the so called ''Love Jihad, conversion'' and alleged ''attempts to effect demographic changes through increasing population'', and demanded measures to "protect" the Hindu culture and traditions.

Bhagwat, who addressed saints and seers, who had assembled at Chitrakoot to take part in the religious congregation, also stressed the need for 'unity' among the Hindus and asked the majority community members to shun casteism and other social evils.

"Take a pledge that I will persuade those who have converted, to embrace Hinduism and also make sure that the Hindus don't convert... I also take a pledge to protect the dignity of our Hindu sisters," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief appealed to the seers to work towards bringing Hindus together, shunning their differences.

The other seers, who spoke at the meeting, said that there was an attempt to erase the Hindu culture and national identity through demographic changes and sought measures to protect it. "Only those who have two children should be given voting rights," demanded a prominent seer.

''Hindu girls are being lured in the name of Love Jihad... they are being exploited... it must stop,'', demanded another seer.

The seers said that some forces were out to weaken Hinduism by encouraging conversion. "Strong measures are needed to stop conversion," demanded Jagadguru Rambbhadracharaya Maharaj, a prominent seer. He also sought a law for cow protection.

Rambhadracharya also referred to the Shreekrishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura and said that it should be given back to the Hindus. "We already have A (Ayodhya) and K (Kashi)... now we want M (Mathura)," he remarked.

The assertions at the Hindu Mahakumbh came amid similar remarks on the Mathura by several BJP leaders, including UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

