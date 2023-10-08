  1. Home
  2. Number of Israelis taken prisoners many times more than Israel’s claim: Hamas

Number of Israelis taken prisoners many times more than Israel’s claim: Hamas

News Network
October 8, 2023

palestine.jpg

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says the number of Israelis taken captive in the ongoing operation against the regime is far more than "dozens" that was claimed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Gaza Strip-based movement's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, provided the information in a recorded message aired shortly after midnight on Sunday.

"Today, you talked about dozens of prisoners and we reassure you, Netanyahu, that your prisoners are many times more than this number, and you must keep track of your soldiers well," he said.

"These prisoners are present in all areas [of Gaza], and everything that happens to our people in the Gaza Strip is happening to them," the spokesman added.

The movement's fighters have captured a great number of Israeli forces and settlers since early Saturday, when they launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the biggest to be carried out by Palestinian resistance groups against the occupying regime in years.

It has featured heavy rocket barrages and surprise attacks by resistance fighters against Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied territories. So far, around 300 Israelis have died as a result of the operation and thousands of others have been injured, hundreds of them critically.

Resistance leaders have described the operation as a decisive answer to the Israeli regime's unabated campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

'Threatening Gaza, a losing game'

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abu Ubaida also reacted to remarks by Netanyahu in which he alleged that Israel "is about to use all its force" to destroy military capabilities of both Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements.

Emphasizing that Netanyahu's speech indicated a deep crisis for the Israeli entity, the spokesman said, "Threatening Gaza is a losing game."

Addressing Netanyahu, he added, "You threaten us with any army, Netanyahu, with your soldiers who fled like locusts in front of the Qassam fighters in their hundreds, leaving everything behind." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 27,2023

prasad.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 27: Several people were detained after a disabled Muslim man was lynched in Delhi's Sundar Nagari area for allegedly consuming prasad at a temple in the area on Tuesday.

According to the locals, the man, identified as Mohammad Isar, was tied to a pillar and was thrashed by a group of people. He died sometime later. 

A video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows Israr tied to a pole as the men take turns to hit him with sticks.

Israr cries in pain and pleads, but the men continue to thrash him mercilessly, the video shows.

His father Abdul Wajid told the police that their neighbour later brought him home and informed him about the incident.

When he reached home he found injury marks all over Israr's body. Mr Wajid said his son died at home before they could take him to a hospital.

Meanwhile, police were deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incidents. 

A probe into the incident was underway and the police said they were trying to identify the accused through CCTV cameras and videos shot on mobile phones.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 1,2023

maheshbus.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 1: In a shocking development, the proprietor of a private bus service in this coastal city has reportedly ended his life at his apartment on Sunday, October 1.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Sheka (40), owner of Mahesh Motors, son of Jayaram Sheka, former president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners' Association.

Prakash Sheka was a member of DK Bus Owners' Association. He had also served as its general secretary in the past.

He was found dead in his apartment near Kadri Kambla in Mangaluru. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known. 

Mahesh Motors runs several city buses in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. 

A case has been registered at Kadri police station. Investigations are on. 

DK Bus Owners' Association Azeez Parthipady and general secretary Ramachandra Pilar have expressed their condolences over the unexpected death of a young entrepreneur.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 30,2023

CMI.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 30: C M Ibrahim, the Karnataka state unit president of Janata Dal (Secular), has expressed displeasure over not being consulted before the party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and said he was keeping his options open.

Questioning the nature of his party’s alliance with the BJP, Ibrahim said despite being the elected state chief, he was not consulted before the party joined hands with the BJP.

He said, “I have kept my options open.” However, he added that he was an elected president and wouldn't leave the party just like that.

He also claimed that the alliance did not take place formally. “Just because they met in Delhi, doesn't mean there's an alliance,” Ibrahim said.

He said after the alliance meeting in Delhi, JD(S) leader KA Thippeswamy called him to inform him about the developments.

Ibrahim added that he would exercise his power as a state president.

According to sources, the JD(S) will hold a meeting chaired by state chief CM Ibrahim on October 16 to decide on the next steps.

There has been an outflux of JD(S) leaders post the alliance with the BJP. There have been mass resignations of minority leaders from Mysuru, including that of party ex-Vice President Syed Shafi Ulla.

Last week, the Janata Dal (Secular) joined the BJP-led NDA and forged an alliance with the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to fight the Congress in Karnataka, with the two parties expected to announce the seat-sharing formula after the Dussehra festival next month.

The BJP said the alliance will come as a boost to its prospects in the Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after it was sealed just months after the party was ousted by the Congress from its lone southern citadel in the May Assembly polls.

As the BJP attempts to recalibrate its electoral strategy in different states in the run-up to both the upcoming Assembly polls in five states and the next general election, the JD(S), which is headed by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, said it has officially joined the NDA and asserted it has partnered with the saffron party to take on the Congress in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha polls.

The alliance was formalised after JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's 45-minute meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda at Shah's residence in the national capital.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.