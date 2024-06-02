Dakshina Kannada ready for LS poll counting; Sec 144 to be in force; no victory processions allowed till midnight

Mangaluru: All necessary arrangements are in place for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, confirmed Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP.
The opening of EVM strong rooms is scheduled between 6 am and 7 am, with counting starting promptly at 8 am. Each counting hall has been equipped with 14 tables specifically for EVM counting. Each table will have one counting supervisor, one assistant, and one micro observer. Additionally, 20 tables have been set up to count postal ballots.
“For Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), three tables have been arranged,” he told the media.
Each hall will have an assistant returning officer overseeing the EVM counting process. Approximately 600 personnel will be on duty for counting operations. Mobile phones, iPads, laptops, or any other electronic devices capable of recording audio or video are strictly prohibited inside the counting centre. The number of counting rounds varies between 15 to 19, depending on the assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada. After counting concludes, the EVMs and VVPATs will be stored at the EVM warehouse at Padil in Mangaluru city.
The DC emphasised, “Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be in force, and no victory processions will be allowed till midnight on Tuesday.”
The district reported a 77.6% voter turnout via EVMs, with 8,537 postal ballot votes cast. Of the 514 service voters, 231 votes have been received, with the deadline extending until 7 am on Tuesday. The area within a 100m radius of the counting centre will be declared a pedestrian zone.
City commissioner of police Anupam Agrawal highlighted the reinforced security measures for the counting process.
“Five KSRP platoons, 13 CAR platoons, 2 DCPs, 6 ACPs, and additional paramilitary force personnel will ensure security. Three layers of security will be in place at the counting centre. A total 850 personnel will be on duty for bandobast,” he said.
