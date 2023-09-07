  1. Home
  2. OIC condemns Israeli forces’ strip-search of Palestinian women as UN urges probe

OIC condemns Israeli forces' strip-search of Palestinian women as UN urges probe

September 7, 2023

The United Nations has called for an investigation into the forced stripping of five Palestinian women by Israeli soldiers during a raid on their home in the southern West Bank city of al-Khalil as the move also draws condemnation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). 

The regime forces broke into the Ajluni family’s house in the early morning of July 10. Two female troops took the 53-year-old mother, her 17-year-old daughter and the mother’s three daughters-in-law, all in their 20s, into the children’s room, where they were forced to undress. 

Carrying rifles and an attack dog, the occupation soldiers also threatened to unleash the dog if the Palestinian women did not comply with the order to strip nude. This is while the soldiers conducted body searches of the men while they were clothed. 

Asked about the assault, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said, “We would stand against any form of collective punishment.”

“Obviously, this reported incident needs to be looked at and investigated thoroughly,” he told a press briefing on Wednesday.

Additionally, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that such incidents are “absolutely appalling,” noting, “This relentless assault on people and rights must end.”

Amal Ajluni, one of those strip searched, told the Israeli rights group B'Tselem, “I can’t forget what happened. The search and the humiliation I went through in front of the [female] soldiers, and the helplessness and shame I felt in front of my children. They are now afraid to sleep in their room at night and come to our bed. They don’t sleep well and wet the bed, and when they wake up, they are scared to go to the bathroom.” 

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the assault and urged international bodies to put pressure on Israel to end its daily breaches of human rights in Palestine.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also denounced the outrageous violation against the Ajluni family.

"Violating the sanctity of our homes and harming our women is a provocative, disgraceful, and terrible act, which is practiced only by those who are stripped of morals and human values," he said.

Meanwhile, the human rights committee of the Palestinian parliament said in a statement that the strip search demonstrated “the extent of the ugliness and fascism of the occupation before the world,” urging the formation of an international investigation committee.

The Hamas resistance movement also vowed revenge, saying that the incident represented a “dangerous escalation that the Palestinian people and their resistance will not ignore.”

The “violations committed by the fascist occupation […] will fall in the face of our steadfastness […] until the last soldier and settler are uprooted from our occupied land,” the Gaza-based group added.

Tarik Salami, a spokesperson of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement, called on Palestinians in al-Khalil and other West Bank cities to “escalate their confrontations with the occupation” and “avenge” the assault.

August 24,2023

Makkah: A man drowned and dramatic bolts of lightning struck Makkah as the city was lashed by thunderstorms overnight on Tuesday and early on Wednesday.

Mohammed Al-Twaim, a teacher at Mina Elementary School, lost his life trying to escape from his car after it was engulfed by floodwater.

As pilgrims tried to circumambulate the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, lightning hit the landmark Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel, illuminating the night sky. The storm brought gale force winds exceeding 80 kph and 45 millimetres of rain within 24 hours, said National Center for Meteorology spokesman Hussein Al-Qahtani.

Pilgrims outside the mosque were toppled over by the wind, which sent crowd barriers sliding across the rain-slicked floor. “The scene was very scary,” said Makkah resident Mohammed, who was grocery shopping at the height of the storm. “Everything happened within a few minutes, when it started raining in a crazy way.”

Another resident, Abu Mayyada, was out buying cigarettes and petrol when “everything went black in front of me” as the worst of the storm hit, he said. “Suddenly I lost control over the vehicle. I couldn’t see anything so I started listening to the Qur’an on the radio. I didn’t understand what was happening.”

The Makkah governorate said schools would remain closed, with classes conducted on an e-learning platform “in the interest of everyone's safety.”

The meteorology center warned of further storms in the Makkah region and elsewhere in western Saudi Arabia.

August 30,2023

New Delhi, Aug 30: Jammu and Kashmir is not one-of-a-kind and Punjab and the Northeast have faced similar situations, the Supreme Court pointed out yesterday, questioning the need for bifurcation of the border state in August 2019. 

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also questioned how to ensure that the power to bifurcate a state will not be "misused" once it is conceded to the Central government -- a point that led to a discussion on why the question of bifurcation could not have been settled by parliament.

During Day 12 of the hearing of a bunch of petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370, the Centre had argued that Jammu and Kashmir was one of a kind.

"If Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh were to be bifurcated, then parameters would be different," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Justice SK Kaul, who was part of the five-judge constitutional bench led by Justice Chandrachud, pointed out that the country has many states with borders.

When Mr Mehta responded that all the neighbouring countries are "not friendly" and there is a need to mainstream Jammu and Kashmir in view of its history and current situation -- "stone pelting, strikes, deaths and terror attacks" -- the Chief Justice weighed in.

"Once you concede that power to the Union in relation to every Indian state, how do you ensure that the kind of abuse they apprehended -- this power will not be misused?" he said.

"It is not one of a kind situation," added Justice Kaul. "We have seen the northern border Punjab -- very difficult times. Similarly, some states in the northeast... Tomorrow if there is a scenario that each of these states face this problem...," he added.

"Does parliament have the power to convert an existing Indian state into a Union Territory?" questioned Chief Justice Chandrachud.

The court also said that even if the role of the Constituent Assembly only had a recommendatory role regarding Article 370 -- which gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status - that does not mean it can be overridden by the President of India. In an earlier hearing, the court had said the government will have to justify procedure it adopted to scrap the Article 370, as it could not assume that "end justifies the means".

August 28,2023

Bhopal, Aug 28: A Dalit teenage Dalit boy was beaten to death, and his mother was subjected to public humiliation by a mob numbering in the hundreds in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday. The attack was prompted by a sexual harassment case that had been filed by the victim's sister in 2019. Tragically, the young man's sister was also assaulted when she attempted to shield her family from the aggressors.

Nine people have been charged with murder and three will face charges under the stringent Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Act. Eight people have been arrested, informed Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey.

According to the 18-year-old victim's sister, pressure was being exerted on her to withdraw her case, ultimately leading to the brutal attack on her family.

"They thrashed him a lot. He couldn't survive. Hume beparda kar diya. I was stripped. Then the cops arrived and I was handed a towel. I stood there in a towel until they got me a saree," said the young man's mother.

She said the mob also ransacked and vandalized their home. "None of the household items are left intact. Even the pucca roofs were broken," she wept.

Then they went to another house in search of her other two sons.

The victim's aunt said a mob barged into her house too and threatened her husband and children. "They would have killed my children and husband too. They even checked our fridge," she claimed.

The situation remains tense in the village with heavy police force deployed after the incident.

The victim's family performed his final rites after the district collector assured them of help under government schemes and informed them of the arrests, police said.

In 2019, the victim's sister had filed a case against four men, accusing them of threatening and beating her. All four were arrested in the case that is now in the courts, said the police.

The incident triggered a political row in election-bound Madhya Pradesh, with the opposition Congress and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party slamming the BJP government. 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Dalit and tribal oppression continued unabated in Madhya Pradesh, which is due for polls this yearend.

He claimed the state has the highest rate of crimes against Dalits and that "the BJP has made Madhya Pradesh a laboratory of Dalit atrocities."

State Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded financial assistance for the victim's family and claimed the accused had links with the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh denied the allegations, claiming the crime was a fallout of a dispute. He accused the Congress of politicising the incident.

