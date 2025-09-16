  1. Home
  2. Sabra and Shatila: 43 Years Since 43 Hours of Israeli Terror That Shook Humanity

Sabra and Shatila: 43 Years Since 43 Hours of Israeli Terror That Shook Humanity

News Network
September 17, 2025

massacre.jpg

It was dusk on September 16, 1982. In the narrow alleys of Beirut’s Sabra and Shatila refugee camps, the bodies of men, women, and children lay scattered. For 43 relentless hours, the Phalange militia—backed by Israeli occupying forces—turned the camps into a slaughterhouse.

Israeli troops lit the night sky with flares, guiding the militias as they hunted down civilians. From September 16 to 18, nearly 3,500 Palestinians—mostly women, children, and the elderly—were massacred. The killings began at 6 p.m. on Thursday and did not end until 1 p.m. Saturday.

“The stench lingered for more than six months. It was unbearable,” recalled Najib al-Khatib, a refugee who lost his father and ten relatives. Rescuers were unable to recover countless decomposing corpses; bulldozers dug mass graves instead.

One survivor, Umm Abbas, described the horror: “A pregnant woman—her baby was torn from her womb. They sliced her in half.”

Eyewitnesses told of rape, mutilation, and children butchered in front of their families. The United Nations condemned it as an “act of genocide.” A UN commission later concluded that Israeli forces were “involved, directly or indirectly.”

Even Israel’s own Kahan Commission found Ariel Sharon, then defense minister, “personally responsible” for allowing the massacre. Yet Sharon went on to become Prime Minister in 2001.

How the Massacre Was Set in Motion

Between 1947 and 1949, Israel destroyed more than 500 Palestinian villages, displacing 750,000 people. Many ended up in Lebanon’s refugee camps.

In June 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon under Sharon’s command to crush the PLO. By September 1, the PLO withdrew after the US promised that refugees left behind would be protected. A multinational force was deployed but withdrew early on September 10, leaving the camps defenseless.

When Lebanese president-elect Bachir Gemayel was assassinated on September 14, the Phalangists sought revenge. Israeli forces swiftly surrounded Sabra and Shatila, sealing them off. The militias entered with Israeli coordination, and the massacre began.

Reports later revealed Israeli and Phalangist leaders had pre-planned the killings. Afterward, officials even met to strategize how to hide Israel’s role.

America’s Complicity

The Kahan Commission records reveal that the US was fully aware the PLO had left Beirut. Yet Washington ignored Sharon’s lie that “2,000 terrorists” remained and greenlit Israel’s entry into West Beirut.

The US not only supplied Israel with the weapons used but also broke its written guarantee to protect Palestinian civilians. Secret annexes later exposed that Washington knew the camps were defenseless and that massacres would follow if the Phalangists were allowed in.

The Legacy of Ethnic Cleansing

Four decades later, the echoes of Sabra and Shatila remain. Survivors still live with unhealed trauma.

Today, the pattern continues. Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza—armed and shielded diplomatically by the US—has killed more than 41,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

As with Sabra and Shatila, the world watches. The names change, but the brutality endures.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 13,2025

Israel.jpg

Former Israeli army chief has revealed the army’s absolute disregard for the principles of the international law during Tel Aviv’s October 2023-present war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.

“This isn’t a gentle war. We took the gloves off from the first minute,” The Guardian reported on Friday, quoting retired general Herzi Halevi as saying recently.

“Not once has anyone restricted me. Not once,” he added.

Those refusing to put a check on the army’s aggression, he added, included advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the so-called top legal authority within the regime’s armed forces.

Even if the advocate general would issue restrictive orders, he “hasn’t the authority to restrict me,” the former commander said.

The remarks fly directly in the face of the regime’s claims that its incessant attacks “comply” with the international law.

‘10%-plus of Gaza’s population killed, injured’

According to Halevi, the war has so far led to the death or injury of more than 200,000 Palestinians, a figure that resembles data from Gaza’s health ministry.

The casualties, he added, equal “more than 10% of Gaza’s 2.2 million population.”

The ministry’s latest figures show that the genocide has so far claimed the lives of more than 64,750 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Hundreds of the victims have perished due to the regime’s near-total siege of the territory that runs concomitantly with its incessant bombardments of the densely-populated coastal sliver.

Thousands of others are, meanwhile, unaccounted for, feared to have either been trapped under the rubble or subjected to forced disappearance.

The regime, though, often dismisses the ministry’s casualty figures.

Leaked Israeli military intelligence has also suggested that more than 80 percent of the fatalities were civilians, contrary to Tel Aviv’s claim of exercising care not to target non-combatants.

Kill first, justify later

The general went on to suggest that the regime would first go ahead with committing illegal aggression, and then seek to throw an aura of justification and legality around it.

“We will know how to defend this legally in the world, and this is very important.”

According to Israeli human rights lawyer Michael Sfard, the remarks confirmed that military lawyers acted as simple “rubber stamps.”

The regime’s Ha’aretz newspaper recently reported that Halevi’s successor, Eyal Zamir had also ignored Tomer-Yerushalmi’s so-called advice to delay implementation of mass displacement orders across the Gaza City.

The city, the Gaza Strip’s largest urban area, is subject to the Israeli military’s most ferocious assault yet throughout the genocide. The assault seeks to bring the entire city under Israeli occupation by either killing or forcing out its one-million-strong population.

The military has so far razed scores of residential towers across the city after issuing their occupants last-minute so-called evacuation orders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
September 8,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 8: The lure of quick profits in the stock market has cost a city resident a staggering ₹1.1 crore, after he was drawn into an elaborate scam run through WhatsApp.

The ordeal began on July 17 when the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group run by a man identifying himself as Virender Singh. Claiming expertise in stock trading, Singh promoted a platform called Russell Investment and assured high, risk-free returns.

He later introduced the complainant to “Kristin,” who posed as a customer relationship officer. On August 11, Kristin personally guided him to open a trading account through a registration link, which displayed Indian and US stocks — giving the appearance of a legitimate platform.

Convinced by repeated promises of huge profits, the man began transferring funds. Between August 13 and September 2, he moved a total of ₹1.1 crore via RTGS and NEFT into bank accounts shared by the fraudsters.

Trouble surfaced when he attempted to withdraw his money. The scammers demanded an additional 20% payment as “tax,” warning that his funds would otherwise be blocked. Alarmed, he consulted friends and quickly realised he had been duped.

The case has now been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station. Investigations are underway to track down the culprits.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 17,2025

SBI.jpg

Three masked men armed with country-made pistols and knives allegedly robbed a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Chadchan town of Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the robbers looted cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 21 crore after tying up the staff, PTI reports.

Three masked men dressed in military uniforms came to the bank around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, September 16, on the pretext of opening a current account and threatened the manager, cashier and other employees with pistols and knives.

The gang tied up the hands and legs of the staff before escaping with cash worth more than a crore and gold ornaments weighing approximately 20 kg, worth approximately Rs 20 crore, the FIR stated.

Citing preliminary investigation, Vijaypura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told PTI that the suspects used a "Suzuki EVA" vehicle with a fake number plate.

Based on the complaint of the bank manager, a case was registered in this regard, the police said, adding that teams have been formed to arrest the suspects.

Earlier heists

This is the second such incident being reported in the Vijayapura district this year. In May, around 59 kg of jewellery and Rs 5.2 lakh in cash

were stolen from the Canara Bank branch in Managuli town of Vijayapura district. Thieves broke the lock and window grills to enter the bank building. Once inside, they opened the safe locker, cut the iron rods and made away with the jewellery, according to Nimbargi.

On June 27, the police said three people, including a bank manager, had been arrested in connection with the robbery.

In January, a group of four men armed with weapons, including pistols and machetes, barged into Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha Niyamitha's branch on KC Road in Mangaluru and made away with valuables worth Rs 4 crore. Days later, the police recovered 18.314 kg of stolen gold ornaments and Rs 3,80,500 in cash after arresting four persons.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.