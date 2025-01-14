  1. Home
  2. Saudi Arabia and India sign Hajj-2025 agreement in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia and India sign Hajj-2025 agreement in Jeddah

News Network
January 14, 2025

Jeddah: In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties and religious collaboration, Saudi Arabia and India signed the 2025 Hajj agreement during a ceremony in Jeddah.

The agreement was formalized by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq F. Al-Rabiah, and India’s Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju. The event was attended by key dignitaries, including the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, and the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri.

Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of 175,025 pilgrims from India for the 2025 Hajj season. Of this, 70% of the slots will be managed by the Hajj Committee of India, while the remaining 30% (approximately 52,507 slots) will be facilitated by private Hajj Group Organizers in line with India’s Haj Policy 2025.

The agreement emphasizes improving the overall pilgrimage experience for Indian Hajjis, focusing on enhanced services, expanded facilities, and streamlined logistical arrangements.

Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed the Indian government’s commitment to providing the best possible services to pilgrims. “Our government is dedicated to ensuring an improved and hassle-free pilgrimage experience for all our Hajjis,” he stated. He also thanked Saudi authorities for their cooperation and support.

During his visit, Minister Rijiju met with Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, to discuss interfaith dialogue and global peace initiatives. He acknowledged Dr. Al-Issa’s impactful visit to India and praised his efforts in promoting harmony.

The minister also visited the Jeddah Hajj Terminal to inspect and review the arrangements and preparations for Hajj 2025. This visit underscored the commitment to ensuring a seamless and enhanced pilgrimage experience for Indian Hajjis through meticulous planning and improved facilities.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the agreement, describing it as “wonderful news” for Indian Hajis. In a post on X, he reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to improving the pilgrimage experience for devotees.

(Inputs from Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh)

News Network
January 4,2025

Mangaluru: In a shocking case of fraud, six individuals posing as officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) swindled a beedi businessman of Rs 25 to 30 lakh in cash and five mobile phones at Kolnad in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Friday night.

The incident came to light after Mohammed Iqbal, 27, lodged a complaint with the police, stating that his father, a beedi trader, was targeted by the imposters.

According to the complaint, the six accused arrived at the businessman’s residence around 8:10 pm in a car with Tamil Nadu registration plates. Claiming to be ED officials, they announced that they had orders to search the house and began confiscating mobile phones from the family members.

The fraudsters reportedly discovered Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in cash, which the businessman had kept aside for business purposes. They claimed that keeping such a large amount was illegal and threatened to arrest him unless he complied. By 10:30 pm, the group left the house, instructing the businessman to submit documents at the ED office in Bengaluru to reclaim the money.

Later, upon discussing the incident with his family, Iqbal realized that the individuals were not ED officials but fraudsters who had impersonated authorities to rob them.

A case has been registered at Vittal Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation is underway, and the police have promised swift action to apprehend the culprits.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yathish N, along with senior officers, visited the crime scene and assured the family that the perpetrators would be brought to justice at the earliest.

News Network
January 1,2025

The bustling coastal city of Mangaluru ushered in 2025 with a blend of joy, prayers, and festivities, leaving behind a memorable farewell to 2024. The celebrations were a harmonious mix of cultural, recreational, and spiritual activities, reflecting the city’s rich diversity and warmth.

From the early hours of the evening, families and friends thronged popular eateries, beaches, malls, and public spaces, immersing themselves in the festive atmosphere. Restaurants and pubs across the city hosted live performances and curated special events to amplify the New Year cheer. Music, dance, and spectacular fireworks lit up the night sky, creating an electrifying ambiance as Mangaluru welcomed 2025 with open arms.

Ensuring safety and order, Mangaluru city police intensified security measures throughout the city. With 103 picket points and 19 barricade locations in place, the police maintained strict vigilance, monitoring vehicle movements and preventing any untoward incidents. The celebrations were largely peaceful, thanks to the robust security arrangements.

Beaches like Tannirbhavi and Panambur were hotspots of activity, attracting large crowds eager to witness the last sunset of 2024. Beachside resorts reported full occupancy, with many organizing exclusive parties and recreational activities. Meanwhile, religious destinations in the Dakshina Kannada district saw a significant influx of devotees. Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and other prominent temples, including Kukke Sri Subrahmanya and Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari, witnessed a steady stream of visitors offering prayers and seeking blessings for the New Year.

At Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, special rituals are scheduled to begin at 5:30 am on Wednesday, culminating in a grand rathotsava at 6:00 am, according to Padmaraj R. Poojary, treasurer of the temple management committee.

In a heartwarming gesture, several organizations and NGOs extended their celebrations to orphanages and old age homes, organizing events to spread joy among the less fortunate.

As the city steps into 2025, Mangaluru’s vibrant celebrations, coupled with its commitment to safety and inclusivity, set the tone for a promising year ahead.
 

News Network
January 1,2025

New Delhi: In a jibe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva urged him to give up what he said were the former CM's "deceitful and dishonest" political practices as a new year resolve.

The dig at Kejriwal comes in response to his letter to RSS head Mohan Bhagwat in which he has accused the BJP of "openly" distributing money and trying to get Puravanchali and Dalit voters deleted from Delhi's electoral rolls ahead of the assembly polls.

Sachdeva extended Kejriwal new year greetings in his letter and said since childhood we all make resolutions on New Year's day to give up bad habits and start something good and new.

The Delhi BJP president said he hoped that, on the first day of 2025, Kejriwal would strive to bring meaningful change by abandoning "dishonest and deceitful political practices".

As part of his New Year's resolution, Kejriwal should resolve to "never to swear in the name of his children", and "apologise for promoting liquor" and "making false assurances" of cleaning Yamuna, Sachdeva said.

He also said he hoped the AAP chief would stop "playing with the sentiments" of Delhi's women, elders, and religious communities by making "false promises" and will not "associate with or accept donations" from "anti-national forces" for political gains.

"May God give you the strength to walk on the path of righteousness," Sachdeva said concluding the letter.

