Saudi Arabia and India sign Hajj-2025 agreement in Jeddah

Jeddah: In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties and religious collaboration, Saudi Arabia and India signed the 2025 Hajj agreement during a ceremony in Jeddah.

The agreement was formalized by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq F. Al-Rabiah, and India’s Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju. The event was attended by key dignitaries, including the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, and the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri.

Under the agreement, Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of 175,025 pilgrims from India for the 2025 Hajj season. Of this, 70% of the slots will be managed by the Hajj Committee of India, while the remaining 30% (approximately 52,507 slots) will be facilitated by private Hajj Group Organizers in line with India’s Haj Policy 2025.

The agreement emphasizes improving the overall pilgrimage experience for Indian Hajjis, focusing on enhanced services, expanded facilities, and streamlined logistical arrangements.

Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed the Indian government’s commitment to providing the best possible services to pilgrims. “Our government is dedicated to ensuring an improved and hassle-free pilgrimage experience for all our Hajjis,” he stated. He also thanked Saudi authorities for their cooperation and support.

During his visit, Minister Rijiju met with Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, to discuss interfaith dialogue and global peace initiatives. He acknowledged Dr. Al-Issa’s impactful visit to India and praised his efforts in promoting harmony.

The minister also visited the Jeddah Hajj Terminal to inspect and review the arrangements and preparations for Hajj 2025. This visit underscored the commitment to ensuring a seamless and enhanced pilgrimage experience for Indian Hajjis through meticulous planning and improved facilities.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the agreement, describing it as “wonderful news” for Indian Hajis. In a post on X, he reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to improving the pilgrimage experience for devotees.

(Inputs from Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, Riyadh)