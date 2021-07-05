Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal

  1. Home
July 5, 2021

Dubai, July 5: Saudi Arabia's energy minister pushed back on Sunday against opposition by fellow Gulf producer the United Arab Emirates to a proposed OPEC+ deal and called for "compromise and rationality" to secure agreement when the group reconvenes on Monday.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, voted on Friday to raise output by some 2 million barrels per day from August to December 2021 and to extend remaining cuts to the end of 2022, but UAE objections prevented agreement, sources had said.

"The extension is the basis and not a secondary issue," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel.

"We are looking for a way to balance the interests of producer and consumer countries and for market stability in general, especially when shortages are expected due to the decrease in stockpiles," he added.

The UAE said earlier on Sunday it backs an output increase from August but suggested deferring to another meeting the decision on extending the oil supply pact. It said baseline production references - the level from which any cuts are calculated - should be reviewed for any extension.

The standoff could delay plans to pump more oil through to the end of the year to cool oil prices that have soared to 2-1/2-year highs.

"Big efforts were made over the past 14 months that provided fantastic results and it would be a shame not to maintain those achievements. ... Some compromise and some rationality is what will save us," the Saudi energy minister said.

Responding to oil demand destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, OPEC+ agreed last year to cut output by almost 10 million bpd from May 2020, with plans to phase out the curbs by the end of April 2022. Cuts now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.

OPEC+ sources said the UAE contended its baseline was originally set too low, an issue it raised before but was ready to tolerate if the deal ended in April 2022 but not if it went on longer.

Prince Abdulaziz, who made similar remarks to Saudi-owned Asharq television, said no country should use a single month as a baseline reference, adding there was a mechanism for states to file objections and that "selectivity is difficult".

July 3,2021

Riyadh, July 3: The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the Kingdom is banning travel, without prior permission, to and from the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam, as concerns grow over the spread of new coronavirus variants.

Flights to and from these three countries will be suspended from Sunday (July 4), at 11 pm. All travellers, including Saudi nationals, arriving in the Kingdom after this date will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, according to an Arab News report.

The restrictions, however, will not apply to travellers who have visited and left the countries, or any other country on which Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban, at least 14 days before arriving in the Kingdom. Entry from Afghanistan has also been suspended, the report said.

Saudi reported 1,338 new Covid cases on Friday and 16 additional deaths.

July 2,2021

Bengaluru, July 2:  Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu attributed the arrest of his aide Rajanna to a “miscommunication” and said that he was not aware of the alleged extortion carried out by him.
 
Speaking to reporters, Sriramulu said that he learned about the arrest from the media. "No one should misuse anyone's name. An FIR is registered against him. Let the investigation be completed after which it will be clear whether he was guilty and what punishment should be meted as per law," he said.
 
Sriramulu said that he would have put an end to the alleged extortion if he had known earlier. "I would have spoken to (BJP vice-president) B Y Vijayendra and put an end to this," he said.
 
To a question, he said that Rajanna was not working with him. "He is just an acquaintance and has no official designation," he said.
 
Rajanna was arrested on Thursday, following a complaint by Vijayendra, who is Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son. In his complaint, Vijayendra had accused an unknown person of extorting government job aspirants by using his name. 
 
Meanwhile, Vijayendra tweeted to say he filed a complaint with the police as soon as he came to know that someone misused his name “on many occasions to cheat people and has received money by luring them with false promises”.

He also said, “I request everyone to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent people and immediately bring to my attention if you come across any such incidents of fraudsters trying to misuse my name by making false promises.”

June 24,2021

At least seven cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome – a rare neurological disorder – have been detected by the doctors in Kerala within a month among 12 lakh people who received the Covishield vaccine, prompting them to alert others to watch out for GBS among the vaccine recipients.

“Overall, our experience should prompt all physicians to be vigilant in recognising GBS in patients who have received the ChAdOx1-S vaccine (Covishield in India). While the risk per patient (5.8 per million) may be relatively low, our observations suggest that this clinically distinct GBS variant is more severe than usual and may require mechanical ventilation,” they reported in the Annals of Neurology.

GBS is a rare condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves. The symptoms start as weakness and tingling in the feet and legs. The sensations can quickly spread to the upper body, leading to paralysis in the worst cases.

While the condition may be triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection, there are treatments available to deal with such medical emergencies.

Out of the seven patients detected by the Kerala doctors, six are women and all of them are 50-70 years of age. They are from Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kannur districts of Kerala where approximately 1.2 million individuals had received the Covishield vaccine as of April 22.

“GBS following vaccination is a rare adverse effect that is likely to be causal. All the seven patients are alive and getting better with treatment,” Boby V Maramattom, the corresponding author of the study and a senior doctor at the department of neurology, Aster Medcity at Kochi said.

The incidence of GBS in India is approximately 6–40 cases per million per year, with a seasonal variation, peaking in the rainy season.

With a denominator of 1.2 million people, the expected cases of GBS per year are approximately seven to 48 annually or between 0.58 to four cases in every four weeks. The reporting of seven GBS cases in 1.2 million people within four weeks (mid March to mid April) marks a 1.4-to-10 fold rise in the incidence of GBS.

“Although the (causative) factors are not completely established, molecular mimicry between viral proteins and human nerve proteins are likely to be a reason,” he said. “It is not completely unexpected with a vaccination but the risk is approximately less than five per million doses.”

A separate team of researchers also reported four such cases from Nottingham in England, an area in which approximately 7,00,000 people received the same vaccine. The frequency of GBS in both the areas was estimated to be up to 10 times greater than expected.

"If the link is causal it could be due to a cross-reactive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and components of the peripheral immune system. The clinicians should be vigilant in looking for this rare neurological syndrome following the administration of Covid-19 vaccines," wrote the authors of the UK report.

