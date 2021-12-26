  1. Home
  Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on military targets in Yemen's Sanaa

December 26, 2021

Riyadh, Dec 26: The Saudi-led coalition began a large-scale assault on Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday after two people died in missile strikes by the militia in the southwestern region of Jazan.

The attack on the Kingdom late on Friday targeted the town of Samtah, and killed a Saudi citizen and a Yemeni. Six Saudis and a Bangladeshi were injured, and two shops and 12 vehicles were destroyed.

The Houthis launch frequent attempted missile and drone strikes on Saudi civilians and infrastructure, but this was the first deadly attack since one person died when a missile struck Riyadh in 2018.

The coalition said on Saturday that it was “preparing for a large-scale military operation,” and later launched an airstrike against Houthi targets in northern Yemen.

Later, it launched precision airstrikes on legitimate military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa in response to a threat, Al-Ekhbariya reported on Saturday.

The coalition called on civilians not to assemble at or approach the targeted sites, adding the operation in Sanaa was in line with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

“We destroyed weapons depots in the Tashreefat military camp, and the operation was an immediate response to the attempt to transfer weapons from the camp in Sanaa,” the coalition also said.

It added that the Houthis should start removing weapons from civilian objects that are protected under international law.

Earlier on Saturday, the coalition said it had carried out 40 operations targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib and Al-Jouf, killing 223 fighters and destroying 17 military vehicles during the last 24 hours.

It also said it would hold a a comprehensive briefing on the Yemeni crisis on Sunday, when it will present evidence of Hezbollah’s involvement in Yemen and its use of Sanaa airport to target the Kingdom.

It addded that it would present evidence that the airport is being converted into a launch pad for missiles and drones.

December 13,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 13: Terming the BJP government latest anti-conversion bill a political gimmick, Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said that the saffron party is an expert in diverting people’s attention from real issues. 

Addressing media persons in the city, the former minister said that in the last two years, the BJP-led government in Karnataka failed to issue any BPL ration cards, sanction houses for the poor and disburse scholarships for the students. The government even failed to disburse compensation for the loss of crops. 

He said the government has failed to conduct a probe into the bitcoin scam. None of the political parties, religion will support forceful conversion. There are enough IPC sections to act against forceful conversion. There is a need to discuss the loopholes in the section if any, he said.

The MLA said “Mughals had ruled the country for several centuries and British had ruled the country for over 200 years. Inspite of it, 80 per cent of the population in the country are Hindus. If there was conversion by the Christian Missionaries, then the students who studied in the schools and colleges run by the Missionaries in Mangaluru would have been converted by now. The Christian Missionaries have rendered services in the healthcare and education sector in Mangaluru,” he said. 

The government is trying to create confusion in the minds of the people when Christmas is nearing, he alleged.

December 21,2021

Panaji, Dec 21: With the state Assembly polls months away, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that efforts need to be made to rebuild temples destroyed by the Portuguese during their colonial rule.

Speaking at a state government function in the precinct of the Mangueshi temple in South Goa, Sawant also said that Hindu culture and temple culture needed to be preserved.

"There are other temples which need to be re-established. In the 60th year of Liberation, we have to start rebuilding temples destroyed by the Portuguese. I do not ask for anything. I request you for the strength to preserve Hindu and temple culture and re-establish those temples and culture," the Sawant said.

"The Portuguese started destroying temples. In 1560, the deity Manguesh was moved from Cortalim (South Goa village) to this place (Mangueshi village) by our ancestors. I thank them for it. God and religion are very important to us," Sawant said.

Several temples in the coastal state were relocated to escape religious persecution by the Portuguese rulers. Portuguese colonial rule of Goa ended after 451 years in 1961.

"We are fortunate for our ancestors who decided to save our god, to provide security for him in another place and re-establish it in another place during the cruel Portuguese regime," he added.

