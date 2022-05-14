Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is new President of UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Supreme Council of the UAE on Saturday elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as the President of the UAE.
The Federal Supreme Council today unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates.
The Council held a meeting on Saturday at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said that according to Article 51 of the Constitution, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected as the President of the UAE to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Following the announcement, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
Tweeting on the occasionm, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: "Today, the Federal Supreme Council elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the UAE President. Mohammed bin Zayed is the shadow of Zayed and his extension in us. He is the protector of our union. We congratulate and pledge allegiance to him and our people pledge allegiance to him. The whole country will be led by him to take it new heights of glory and happiness".
For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the great trust the Supreme Council Members placed in him, praying to Allah Almighty to guide and help him assume this great responsibility.
