  1. Home
  2. Silent Occupation! Israeli settlers flock to Cyprus amid escalating tensions in Middle East

Silent Occupation! Israeli settlers flock to Cyprus amid escalating tensions in Middle East

News Network
October 25, 2024

occupation.jpg

A substantial wave of Israeli settlers is migrating to Cyprus, fueling concern over what analysts are calling a “silent occupation” as Israeli buyers snap up properties across the island. Following Israel’s recent military offensives in Gaza and Lebanon, thousands of Israelis have reportedly relocated, seeking real estate and creating enclaves of secretive luxury resorts that cater exclusively to affluent settlers. This shift represents the third major wave of Israeli migration to Cyprus, driven by a mix of war fallout, economic pressures, and Israel's internal political unrest.

Dimitri Lascaris, an investigative journalist and activist, reports on the rapid real estate acquisition in Cyprus, revealing that Israelis have been “buying anything in sight” amid the recent regional crises. He warns of an underlying agenda, stating that Cyprus has historically been viewed by Zionist ideologues as a potential site for a Jewish settlement due to its proximity to Israel and suitability for European-style development. Lascaris draws a link to early Zionist ambitions for Cyprus, recalling the Third Zionist Congress of 1899 when David Trietsch and Theodor Herzl both championed Cyprus as a base for Jewish settlement—a precursor to claiming Israel itself by force.

This migration, which has swelled Cyprus’s Israeli community from 6,500 in 2018 to over 12,000 by April 2024, has sparked an influx of 250-300 Israelis monthly. This quiet but steady stream has led to a larger presence of Israelis in Cyprus, with many pursuing strategic real estate purchases despite legal restrictions. Under Cypriot law, foreign entities can only acquire 500 square meters of land. However, by registering as Northern Cyprus firms and securing at least 51% Turkish Cypriot ownership, Israeli companies can circumvent this rule, enabling them to buy extensive tracts of land.

Cyprus’s geopolitical position—close to Israel, with NATO membership and new gas reserves—amplifies the strategic importance of this quiet expansion. Additionally, the island hosts a significant UK military base at Akrotiri, which has served as a launch point for aircraft bound for Palestinian territories, further heightening the controversy around Israeli-Cypriot connections.

Economically, the high cost of living in Israel and divisive internal issues, such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial reforms, have also driven migration from the occupied lands. According to a Hebrew-language report by Maariv, the first seven months of 2024 saw an exodus of 40,000 Israeli settlers—nearly triple previous years’ numbers—primarily to Cyprus and other nearby regions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 16,2024

mudachief.jpg

Mysuru: K. Marigowda, Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), resigned on Wednesday, citing health issues and directions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Marigowda, once considered a close confidant of the Chief Minister, met with Siddaramaiah earlier in the day before submitting his resignation to the Principal Secretary for Urban Development in Bengaluru. While he was unavailable for direct comment, he informed the media that the CM had instructed him to step down. "My health is not good. I’ve suffered two strokes and am unable to carry out my duties effectively," Marigowda said.

His resignation follows an incident on September 27, when he was confronted by Congress party members at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli during Siddaramaiah's visit. Supporters of the CM, who had gathered in large numbers, accused Marigowda of being responsible for the CM’s recent difficulties. Despite his attempts to explain, they demanded he leave the premises, forcing him to depart under pressure. Marigowda had previously served as president of the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat.

The resignation also comes amid ongoing investigations by the Lokayukta Police. A case was filed on September 27 against Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjuna Swamy, and J. Devaraju, following a special court directive to investigate a complaint by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

The case involves a 3.16-acre plot of land in Kesare (Survey No. 464) in Mysuru taluk, which Mallikarjuna Swamy gifted to Parvathi. Parvathi had requested alternative land for this Kesare property, which was developed by MUDA without acquiring it. In return, she received 14 sites in the Third and Fourth Stages of Vijayanagar.

Following the court's order, the Lokayukta Police formed four special teams on September 28. An inspection of both the original Kesare land and the 14 alternative sites in Vijayanagar was conducted in the presence of the petitioner. Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju were questioned on October 10.

Additionally, an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was filed on September 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Siddaramaiah and others, based on the Lokayukta FIR.

Subsequently, Parvathi requested MUDA to reclaim the 14 sites. The process began on October 1, when MUDA received a letter from Parvathi via her son, MLC Dr. Yathindra. The sites were officially returned by October 3. The Lokayukta Police investigation continues.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 22,2024

floodbengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 22: Heavy rainfall has once again turned Bengaluru’s streets into rivers, with large-scale waterlogging paralyzing India’s IT capital. As residents brace for more storms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a day filled with thunderstorms, predicting minimum temperatures around 21°C.

"Bengaluru is expected to see a cloudy sky today, with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms impacting both urban and rural regions," stated the IMD. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 29°C, while the minimum will hover at 21°C.

Waterlogged streets have significantly slowed down traffic, with major bottlenecks reported along Sarjapura Road near the Wipro and RBD Layout junctions, according to police reports.

The flooding has sparked fresh criticism from opposition parties, who have seized the opportunity to target the Congress-led state government’s handling of the city's infrastructure.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 21,2024

gazagenocide.jpg

The UN’s special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories has described Israel’s ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip as “the collective shame of the century” amid the failure of the international community to protect Palestinians’ rights.

Francesca Albanese made the remarks in an X post on Sunday, as more than a year of the Israeli onslaught has flattened Gaza, killed tens of thousands of innocent people, and displaced almost the entire population in the besieged territory, often multiple times.

“In Gaza, the collective shame of the century continues unabated and unstopped, in defiance of every norm of international law and morale,” she said.

“The Palestinians, exhausted by relentless attacks on their bodies and souls are abandoned to their tormentors.”

Albanese also noted that “summary executions, mass forced displacements, and other egregious abuses” that are being perpetrated by the occupation forces against Palestinians in Gaza are all “a disgraceful testament to our global failure to protect basic human rights.”

“The United Nations, once a believed beacon of hope and a force for peace, are crumbling under the weight of this shame - and the pressure of the inaction or complicity of its most powerful member states,” she emphasized.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza offensive on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 42,603 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 99,795 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

In a violation of international law, Israel has issued mass evacuation orders in Gaza and deliberately targeted schools and hospitals, used as shelters by displaced Palestinians.

The US and its allies, which have been supporting Israel, have prevented the UN from putting an end to the brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip despite an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe there.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.