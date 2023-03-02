  1. Home
Overseas education: Australia, New Zealand university representatives in Mangaluru on March 4

News Network
March 2, 2023

university.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 2: Beungaluru based student consultancy firm, Overseas Educational Services (OES) has arranged a ‘Meet the University Representatives in Mangaluru’ programme on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at its office at No. LG3, Marian Paradise Plaza, Bunts Hostel Road, Mangalore. Students aspiring for higher studies abroad can meet the representatives of RMIT University, Australia and the University of Auckland, New Zealand, the top universities of the two countries, for the July 2023/February 2024 admissions.

The students may visit the venue anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for personal counselling, to gain information, and to clarify doubts. Entry is free. The students are only required to bring two sets of their recent marks cards. Universities in Australia and New Zealand offer excellent, high-quality education with bachelor's and master's courses in various subjects like engineering, architecture, medicine, nursing, law, business, finance, communication, food science, IT, artificial intelligence, cyber security, data science, counselling, biotechnology and pharmaceutical science. Students will be eligible for a post-study work permit in Australia and New Zealand for most of these courses.

Overseas Educational Services is a leading organisation offering free overseas student consultancy services to all major universities in Australia and New Zealand. It has successfully placed thousands of students over the last 30 years. For more details, students may call 9731616027 / 9845321201 or email to [email protected]

