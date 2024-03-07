Shepherds' Int'l Academy holds Montessori Graduation Day 2024

Mangaluru: The Montessori Graduation Day Ceremony 2024 at The Shepherds’ International Academy was a testament to the remarkable achievements and aspirations of its Montessori graduates. With the theme "Celebrate endings — for they precede new beginnings" echoing throughout the event, the ceremony encapsulated the spirit of transition and growth. The ceremony was held on Saturday 2nd March 2024 at HIF Auditorium, Vaslane Mangaluru.

The event commenced with an invigorating speech by the Master of Ceremonies Ms Qizra Noorain, expressing gratitude and excitement for the graduates' accomplishments. As the graduates walked down the red carpet, led by the school principal Ms Lubna Banu welcoming the Chief Guest Shri H R Eshwar BEO of South Block Mangaluru, Chairman Architect Mohammad Nisaar and Gen. Secretary Mr. Mohammed Rizwan Pandeshwar followed by Little Graduates, the audience erupted in applause, acknowledging the dedication and perseverance of the young graduates.

The Chief Guest, Shri H R Eshwar, lauded the graduates for their resilience and determination, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping the future. His insightful words resonated with the audience, inspiring them to embrace new opportunities and challenges.

Throughout the ceremony, students showcased their talents through songs and shared their experiences, reflecting on their journey at the Montessori school. The Montessori Graduation certificates were handed out by the Dignitaries on the Stage along with a take away gifts to the little graduates.

The highlight of the event was the heartfelt testimonials from parents, underscoring the profound impact of Montessori education on their children's growth and development. Chairman Mohammad Nissar urged parents to continue supporting their children's educational journey and encouraged Parents & Staff to to motivate their Children to continue their further studies, he also acknowledged their invaluable contributions to the school's success. Trustees Naushad A.K. and S.M. Farooq were present.

Mr. Mohammed Rizwan expressed gratitude to parents for their unwavering support and offered words of encouragement to both students and parents as they embark on new endeavors.

As the ceremony concluded with the national anthem, the SIA Montessori Graduation Day 2024 left an indelible mark, celebrating the achievements of the graduates while heralding the dawn of new beginnings.

