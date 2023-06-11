  1. Home
  2. The Shepherds – Shaheen PU College / NEET Academy to come up in Mangaluru

The Shepherds – Shaheen PU College / NEET Academy to come up in Mangaluru

News Network
June 11, 2023

shaheenshepherd.jpg

Mangalore, June 11: Collaborating together, the reputed SHAHEEN Group of Institutions, Bidar and The SHEPHERDS International Academy, Mangaluru have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 10th June, 2023 and agreed to start The SHEPHERDS – SHAHEEN PU College / NEET Academy in Mangaluru starting from the academic year 2024-25 to offer quality education.

The PU College will offer Class IX – XII education integrated with NEET Coaching for the students in Mangaluru.

The vision of the SHEPHERDS – SHAHEEN PU College is to engage, educate and empower students enabling them to seize the world of opportunities through education and competitive examinations.

More than 32000 students study in SHAHEEN Group of Institutions all over India, and every year more than 500 students get their medical seats through SHAHEEN group of Institutions all over India.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer, chairman, SHAHEEN Education Foundation, and Mohammed Nissar, chairman, the SHEPHERDS International Academy, signed the subject memorandum of understanding on behalf of their institutions.

Trustees of the Shepherds Intl Academy S.M. Farooq, Naushad A.K, Mohammed Rizwan, Shajid A.K., Nazim A.K. and Thouseef CEO of Shaheen Group of Institutions, Haneef Puttur of Community Centre, and Abdul Rauf Shaikh CSO of AK Group of Companies were present.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 3,2023

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 3: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has switched over all its conventional lights to the energy-efficient lighting system in a phased manner, achieving yet another milestone ahead of the world environment day on June 5.

By replacing 1,111 conventional lights spread across various functional areas with as many LED lights, the airport has achieved 100 per cent conversion of lights with the new lighting system, a release from the MIA said on Saturday.

The changeover will help the airport overall save 188,558.96 kWH per year. The biggest saving will be seen in the National Air Traffic Services (NATS) building area where the airport will save 1.17-lakh kWH per annum using 752 LED lights.

In the new integrated terminal building, the MIA will save 56,467 kWH per year with 261 LED lights and 14,673 kWH per annum by changing the 98 conventional lights to LED lights in the airside, old terminal building and NATS area.

The switchover will help in the reduction of 148.962 tonne of CO2 emission per annum, including 92.761 tonne of CO2 in the NATS area. The emission of CO2 is primarily recognised as the primary driver of global climate change.

The airport has proactively gone in for a controlled lighting system, enabling it to switch off lights wherever not required. The use of timers too ensures that the street lights are switched on at specified times, the release said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 11,2023

Mangaluru, June 11:  Dinesh Gundu Rao, the new District-in-Charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada has said that the development works and maintenance of law and order for peace and communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada district would now be prioritised. 

Rao, who is also the Minister for Health and Family Welfare said that officials should take people into confidence and implement development works. 

“All the government schemes should be implemented effectively and it must be ensured that genuine beneficiaries get all the benefits from the government,” he told media persons on his maiden visit as a District-in-Charge Minister in Mangaluru.

Stressing the need for maintaining law and order in the district, the minister said that police should take stringent action against those who flout the rules. He added that peace and harmony are essential for the development and investors in the district. 

"It is easy to provoke and create disturbances but difficult to restore peace. Irrespective of political affiliation, everyone should support the district administration in development and maintain brotherhood in the society," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 9,2023

Bengaluru, June 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will don the role of a bus conductor on June 11 and launch the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which provides free travel to women in state-run buses. The scheme is one of the five guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the assembly elections. 

According to sources, the CM will travel in a BMTC bus and issue free tickets to women passengers to mark the launch of the project in the state capital while ministers and legislators would flag off the services in their respective districts and constituency simultaneously.

A statement from the CM's office said Siddaramaiah has directed the district in-charge ministers along with the legislators to ensure that the Shakti scheme reaches “all the eligible beneficiaries, beyond all caste, religion and class”. “All the district ministers shall swing into action to make the launch of the scheme meaningful,” Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Shakti scheme has brought relief to the women of the state, who were in distress due to price hike and inflation, he said. “The State government is implementing all guarantee schemes within a month of coming to power, despite the fact that it requires huge fund mobilisation,” it added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.