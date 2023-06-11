The Shepherds – Shaheen PU College / NEET Academy to come up in Mangaluru

Mangalore, June 11: Collaborating together, the reputed SHAHEEN Group of Institutions, Bidar and The SHEPHERDS International Academy, Mangaluru have signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) on 10th June, 2023 and agreed to start The SHEPHERDS – SHAHEEN PU College / NEET Academy in Mangaluru starting from the academic year 2024-25 to offer quality education.

The PU College will offer Class IX – XII education integrated with NEET Coaching for the students in Mangaluru.

The vision of the SHEPHERDS – SHAHEEN PU College is to engage, educate and empower students enabling them to seize the world of opportunities through education and competitive examinations.

More than 32000 students study in SHAHEEN Group of Institutions all over India, and every year more than 500 students get their medical seats through SHAHEEN group of Institutions all over India.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer, chairman, SHAHEEN Education Foundation, and Mohammed Nissar, chairman, the SHEPHERDS International Academy, signed the subject memorandum of understanding on behalf of their institutions.

Trustees of the Shepherds Intl Academy S.M. Farooq, Naushad A.K, Mohammed Rizwan, Shajid A.K., Nazim A.K. and Thouseef CEO of Shaheen Group of Institutions, Haneef Puttur of Community Centre, and Abdul Rauf Shaikh CSO of AK Group of Companies were present.

